Nashville International Airport opens new grand lobby

VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville International Airport has opened its new 200,000-square-foot grand lobby, with two-dozen security screening lanes and new art displays.

The first passengers passed through the lobby early Tuesday, using new CT scanners that produce a 3D image of contents of carry-on luggage and don't require removing electronics larger than a cell phone and food. Airport officials say they have more than doubled the security screening capacity as the growing city continues to welcome more tourists.

Every item, including baggage, needs to fit into a bin for screening. Oversized carry-ons will have to be checked at ticket counters.

The new lobby marks a return to a single terminal for passengers. It features two massive video screens, a five-story sculpture, 105-foot hanging gardens that display Tennessee bridges, and more.

With the new lobby, the airport has also announced the opening of 12 new concession businesses.