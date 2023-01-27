Conference Championships: Bengals, Eagles should move on

VOL. 47 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2023

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs certainly brought some interesting results, most notably in the AFC where who knew that the Jacksonville Jaguars would put up a better fight in Kansas City than the Buffalo Bills did at home in losing to the Cincinnati Bengals. Either way, it serves for an exciting matchup and avoids the possibility of a neutral site conference title game.

Over in the NFC, the teams most people felt were the best in the conference all season will meet when the San Francisco 49ers, winners of 12 consecutive, go to Philadelphia, where the explosive Eagles easily dispensed with the Giants.

Bengals (14-4) at Chiefs (15-3)

The Bengals arrived a year ahead of schedule last year, going into Kansas City and edging the Chiefs to earn a Super Bowl berth. Joe Burrow and his team have poise and confidence.

And now Cincinnati will be facing a Chiefs team that will have a hobbled Patrick Mahomes. Kudos to Chad Henne for engineering a 98-yard touchdown drive that helped in the 27-20 win against the Jags, but the Chiefs don’t want Henne to have to see the field if they can help it.

Under normal circumstances, I would lean toward Mahomes and KC, but these aren’t normal circumstances. Bengals 28, Chiefs 24.

49ers (15-4) at Eagles (15-3)

Cowboys fans maybe notwithstanding, this is the matchup most people have wanted to see for the NFC Championship.

The 49ers have been nothing short of amazing, rolling right along in going from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo and now to Brock Purdy, who has done nothing but win since taking over as the Niners starting QB when injuries hit that position hard throughout the season.

The Eagles showed how explosive they can be in whipping the Giants, 38-7, and it was the Philly defense that was just as dominant as the offense. This one should be very interesting.

The Niners look like a possible team of destiny, but the Eagles will be difficult to hold down. Should be fun to watch. Eagles 24, 49ers 21.