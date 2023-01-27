McGlinchey expands reach with Frankel hire

VOL. 47 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2023

McGlinchey has added entertainment attorney Hillel Frankel, who focuses on music transactions, film licensing and distribution, and intellectual property, as of counsel.

Hillel, a musician and former artist manager, brings his music industry knowledge and on-the-ground experience to help expand McGlinchey move into the local and the national entertainment industry.

Since moving to Nashville from Chicago in 2014, Hillel has built a network of client songwriters, artists and music producers, filmmakers, production companies, independent music labels and visual and fine artists. He focuses on entity formation and negotiating and drafting licensing agreements and has deep knowledge about copyright and trademark issues.

Hillel completed law school at DePaul in Chicago while touring nationally under the moniker “Frankie Hill,” playing keyboards and sax with various bands, including Chicago’s Grammy nominated Liquid Soul. He also holds a degree in political science from the University of Illinois Chicago.

Waller elects 9 new Nashville partners

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP has announced the election of nine new partners: Julian Bibb IV, Matt Bryson, Trip Conrad, Michael Cottone, Mary Julia Hannon, Leslie Vaughn Mahre, Alex Porter, Jeremy Poynter and Andrew Solinger.

Bibb focuses on intellectual property matters including trademarks, copyrights, software licensing and data privacy. He earned his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, where he served as editor-in-chief of The Journal of the Legal Profession. He holds an M.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned his B.A. from the Sewanee: The University of the South.

Bryson represents private companies and financial sponsors in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other investment, financing and exit transactions. He earned his J.D. from Emory University School of Law and holds a B.A. from Samford University.

Conrad defends employers against allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful discharge brought under federal and state laws. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he graduated Order of the Coif. He also is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.

Cottone assists clients across industries with a variety of litigation, state and local tax and unclaimed property matters. Before joining Waller, he served as a law clerk for the Hon. Eugene E. Siler of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and for the Hon. J. Daniel Breen of the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he graduated Order of the Coif and served as editor-in-chief of the Tennessee Law Review. He earned his B.A. in 2020 from Middle Tennessee State University.

Hannon focuses on transactional matters within the health care industry including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she graduated Order of the Coif. She also is a graduate of Washington University.

Mahre represents private equity and other financial sponsors and private company clients in complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, equity financing transactions, joint ventures, bankruptcy and distressed transactions and general corporate matters. Mahre serves as an adjunct professor and co-director of the Texas Transactional Skills Program at The University of Texas School of Law, where she earned her J.D. She also is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

Porter advises publicly traded and privately held companies in the health care and financial services industries in transactional matters involving the acquisition and disposition of real estate assets. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he also earned a certificate of concentration in business transactions. He earned his B.S. from the University of Tennessee.

Poynter provides counsel on health care regulatory compliance and day-to-day operations issues to health care providers ranging from hospitals and health systems to behavioral care providers, outpatient services providers and physician and dental practice management companies. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and his B.B.A. from Middle Tennessee State University, where he served as president of the Student Government Association.

Solinger represents clients in responding to investigations, audits and other inquiries brought by federal and state government agencies and regulators including the Department of Justice, the Office of the Inspector General-HHS, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and state health care regulators. Solinger earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School. He also is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

Kiesewetter joins Fisher Phillips

Jennifer S. Kiesewetter has joined Fisher Phillips as of counsel in the Nashville office. She expands the firm’s employee benefits and tax practice in the Southeast.

Kiesewetter brings 22 years of experience in ERISA, employee benefits, compensation, fiduciary responsibilities and compliance. She earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida.

Varney to retire from MP&F after 30 years

Katy Varney, a 30-year partner at MP&F Strategic Communications, announced her retirement today effective March 31.

Varney joined the firm in 1993, after stints in public affairs and state and national government.

She was the driving force behind a number of MP&F’s signature efforts, including the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference’s “Meth Destroys” campaign, Nashville’s “Curby” recycling campaign, the effort to defeat the “English Only” charter amendment and the World Wildlife Fund’s “Earth Hour” campaign. All won national PRSAmerica Silver Anvil awards.

Long active in civic causes, Varney serves on the boards of the Nashville Public Library and the Nashville Public Library Foundation and has recently been involved with WPLN and the YWCA.

She worked on the White House staffs of First Lady Rosalynn Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale and was chief legislative liaison for Gov. Ned McWherter.

REED PR announces promotion, new hires

REED Public Relations has hired two team members and promoted another. Tiffany Buchen has been added as a senior account manager, and Natalie Brandenburg as office administrator and social media manager. Katie Miller has been promoted to senior account manager.

Buchen graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising before starting a public relations agency that focused on working with a variety of lifestyle clients.

Brandenburg holds a degree in science in nutrition and dietetics from San Francisco State University.

Miller, who joined REED Public Relations in 2020, holds a degree in strategic communications from Lipscomb University.

Stream Realty Partners lures 2 for local office

Stream Realty Partners has recruited two professionals with more than 30 years of combined commercial real estate experience to lead its Nashville office division.

Robby Davis and Stewart Lyman joined Stream, a national real estate services, investment and development firm, as managing directors and will be responsible for sourcing, winning and executing office business across all service lines. Both were previously with Cushman & Wakefield.

Davis served as an executive director at Cushman & Wakefield and started his career more than 16 years ago as a broker at Colliers Turley Martin Tucker, which later became Cassidy Turley, which was acquired by DTZ and later Cushman & Wakefield.

Davis is a member of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association and sits on the new member advisory committee for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lyman was a managing director at Cushman & Wakefield, where he spent almost seven years specializing in office landlord representation. He was a vice president in Stream’s Houston office for almost nine years before moving to Nashville.

Lyman is a member of NAIOP.

Wold hires Roeder as health care principal

Wold Architects and Engineers, a multidisciplinary architectural and engineering design firm, has hired Doug Roeder, EDAC, as health care principal in its Tennessee office.

Roeder joins Wold with 30-plus years of industry experience in health care, education, government and commercial design, planning and development. His background includes leading design teams across the health care, university and institutional buildings, hospitality, commercial, municipal and industrial markets.

Roeder holds an architecture degree from the University of Notre Dame and Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification.

FBI veteran Dale to lead Lipscomb campus security

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Jeff Dale has been appointed Lipscomb University’s chief of campus security.

Dale retired from the FBI in October after a 20-year career. He will begin his work with Lipscomb Feb. 1.

Dale began his FBI career in 2002 in the Portland, Oregon, field office, where he investigated bank robberies, child abductions and organized criminal enterprises. In 2008, Dale was promoted as a supervisory special agent in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to the unit responsible for overseeing investigations involving espionage and technology transfer. From 2010-2022, Dale was assigned to the Memphis Division, Nashville Resident Agency.