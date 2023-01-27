VOL. 47 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2023

Montgomery Bell State Park Job Fair. Tennessee State Parks will conduct job interviews for the 117-room Lodge at Montgomery Bell. Among the positions the lodge seeks to fill are cook, kitchen manager, building maintenance technician, server, front desk associate, room attendant, bartender, account clerk and custodian. Positions include both full- and part-time work. Walk-ins at the park are also welcome on the day of the interviews. Candidates may submit an application in advance or they may apply in person. Interviews will be completed in person/on the spot. Lodge at Montgomery Bell, 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns 37187. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Regional Business after Hours

This trade-show-style event provides the opportunity for members to make valuable new contacts in a relaxed, social setting. Come as an individual or purchase a table to showcase your business. Tables are limited. Bring plenty of business cards. Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. South. Registration required. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Chamber member $30 (includes two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres) Future member $40 (includes two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres) Chamber member display table $300 (includes admission for four and a 6-foot table and linen). Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Coffee and Connect

Enjoy coffee and connect with other Young Professionals. Guest speaker: Jeanna Maddox, Gallatin Parks and Recreation. Black Press Coffee Shop #3, 1188 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Information

Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business at our monthly Member Connects. Member Connect is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williams, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Optional time. 3:30 -5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Transportation Symposium at BNA

The Conference of Minority Transportation Officials presents “A Tale of Two Cities: Nashville and Atlanta” Transit Symposium. 8 a.m. Nashville Airport Consolidated Service Facility, 815 Hangar Lane. Small businesses will have the opportunity to network and listen to some of the industry’s top experts including Rosalind Tucker, managing director of mobility services at the Atlanta Regional Commission; Steve Bland, WeGo Public Transit CEO; Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA; and Victor Tyler, president of Tyler Construction Engineers. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required to attend. Information

IBC Breakfast

A Conversation with Canadian Consul General James K. Hill, who will share an update on the U.S.-Canada Business relationship. Baker Donelson, 1600 West End Avenue, 21st floor. 8-9:30 a.m. Parking: The building garage is on 16th Avenue North, between West End Avenue and Hayes Street. Fee: $15. Information

Chamber South & CNAP: Transportation and Safety Update

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100. 8-9:30 a.m. Free to attend but pre-registration is required. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

CAPITOL CONNECTION

Capitol Connection is held monthly throughout the 2023 Legislative Session. The Rutherford County legislative delegation will address issues pertinent to the business community. Sen. Dawn White, Sen. Shane Reeves, Rep. Bryan Terry, Rep. Mike Sparks, Rep. Tim Rudd, Rep. Charlie Baum and Rep. Robert Stevens are invited to keep the Chamber membership well-informed on issues affecting business, economy and other relevant topics. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, Visitor’s Center, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 7:45- 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts begin at 7:45. Information

Chamber Open House

Want to maximize your Nashville Area Chamber membership? Join us at our Capitol View office for Pick Your Place and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities. You›ll walk away energized and enthusiastic, with new ideas for engagement in the Chamber and new connections with other Chamber members. You will learn about Chamber initiatives from staff members who lead the efforts around job creation, education/talent development, small business, young professionals, public policy, research and supporting regional businesses like yours. This will be an open house event. Come and go as your schedule allows. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Ave. North, Suite 200. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Business at its Best

See and be seen at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual gathering. In addition to celebrating the past year’s accomplishments and sharing what’s in store for the organization’s future, we will present Rutherford County’s most prestigious awards. Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center, 1200 Conference Center Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Attendee- $55, Table Topper-$250, Table for 10- $550, Corporate Sponsor- $1,500. Registration required. Information

Day on the Hill

Engage and hear from state lawmakers on education funding, recent redistricting, state budget, and issues of importance to your business and our community. Join Williamson, Inc. and Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce at the Cordell Hull State Office Building. 425 5th Ave N. 8th floor. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Hear from the legislators. 4:30-6 p.m. Legislative Reception, Deacon’s New South, 401 Church St. Fee: $75 for Williamson, Inc. members and Spring Hill Chamber members. No guest tickets available due to limited seating. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

Small & Diverse Business Forum

This interactive forum connects small and diverse-owned businesses with major employers and provides insight and guidance from procurement experts. This year’s event will also feature a Lunch & Learn session. Music City Center, Davison Ballroom. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $35 (includes parking, lunch and educational sessions). Registration required, deadline to register online, Monday, Feb. 6. Information