Franklin invites trouble with plow naming contest

VOL. 47 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2023

The challenge is on: Can Franklin come up with a crowdsourced name to compete with – or dare we think it, surpass – the reigning champion in such endeavors, Boaty McBoatface?

More than the honor of Franklin is at stake. The honor of Williamson County as a whole, perhaps. Or of all Middle Tennessee.

In case you missed it, Franklin has solicited entries into a contest to name one of its Streets Department’s snowplows. In doing so, it follows a recent trend that has popped up here and there to enlist public input for snowplow nomenclature.

Chicago, Minnesota and Nevada are just a few of the other participants in the snowplow naming game (and, it would seem clear, the entire snowplow milieu). Among winners or finalists are Better Call Salt, Cirque du Snowleil, Off to See the Blizzard and my favorite by a mile, Snowbegone Kenobi.

Cape Cod expanded the field to include a couple of ferries. Owing to a certain blockbuster movie set there, among the (losing) entries were Great White, Jaws, Bigger Boat and Bruce, which was the name given to the animatronic shark used for the movie’s filming. As a tribute to the movie’s greatest scene, I think Quint should have been among the options.

In perhaps the most celebrated naming effort, also of a water vessel, Britain’s Natural Environment Research Council gave internet users the opportunity to come up with a handle for a new polar research ship in 2016.

The overwhelming pick was Boaty McBoatface, which was a play on an even earlier internet endeavor, the adopt-a-bird naming of an owl that produced Hooty McOwlface.

The Research Council rejected the public favorite, by the way, and named the research ship the Sir David Attenborough, after the noted naturalist. But it did bestow Boaty McBoatface on one of the ship’s submersibles.

Franklin has instituted some guidelines in the process for its snowplow submissions. They are, according to a City of Franklin news release:

• Each person may submit only one name.

• Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

• Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

• Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

As it turns out, the rules seem to have been lifted, word for word, from the Minnesota Department of Transportation guidelines for its contest, right down to the “Gosh darn it.” But plagiarism is apparently not an offense in the snowplow-naming game.

In any event, all the rules have merit, and I particularly applaud the restriction to one name per entrant. Each year I find myself wishing the Nashville Scene would do something along those lines for its “You Are So Nashville If” contest, to avoid the multiple entries from some folks whose output exceeds their wit.

(That contest peaked in 1990, by the way, with “Your mayor is married and engaged at the same time.” It hit bottom in 1997 with “You’ve checked your flower bed for Janet March.” If you weren’t here to know the background for either, look them up.)

Barring politically inspired names is also a good idea, given the leanings of Williamson County voters.

Submissions will be open until 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at www.franklintn.gov/snowplow. Voting will take place Feb. 1-8, with a winner named thereafter.

I’d offer up some suggestions of my own to kick-start your thinking but, as it happens, my talent for naming things doesn’t extend beyond cats. Our current pair are Khun Chai and Khun Mai, which is Thai for Miss Yes and Miss No. Their predecessors were Clouseau and Cato, a christening in which I took particular pride.

Snowplow inspiration, not so much. I do advise against submitting Plowy McPlowface. But I’ll bet some will.

Joe Rogers is a former writer for The Tennessean and editor for The New York Times. He is retired and living in Nashville.