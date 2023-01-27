Top Davidson County commercial real estate sales for December 2022

|500 Broadway, 501 Commerce
|37203
|11/22
|NW 5+B Office & Retail LLC
|Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC
|$714,999,999
|306 12th
|37203
|3/29
|XHR Nashville Gulch LLC
|Nashville Gulch Hotel LLC
|$203,360,000
|300 Union
|37201
|4/8
|SMIV 315 Deadrick Street LLC
|Nashville CBD LP
|$175,450,000
|100 Demonbreun
|37201
|11/2
|GD-SB Nashville LLC
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$165,000,000
|2300 Elliston
|37203
|6/8
|Sunroad Elliston Place Apts LLC
|Cl Elliston 23 Apts LLC; Gl Elliston 23 Apts LLC; XI Elliston 23 Apts LLC
|$162,000,000
|2004 West West End
|37203
|1/5
|2010 West End LLC
|DRI/CA Nashville LLC
|$158,720,000
|4717 Centennial
|37209
|3/2
|Centennial TN Part LLC
|Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC
|$128,625,000
|1620 West West End
|37203
|6/21
|Nw Rad LLC
|Broadwest Hotel Part LLC
|$119,000,000
|8075 Sawyer Brown
|37221
|1/18
|8075 Sawyer TN LLC
|Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC
|$118,256,000
|5800 Centennial Blvd
|37209
|10/4
|WMCI Nashville VII-B LLC
|CRP/WP Alta Nations Owner LLC
|$96,500,000
|330 Pennington Centre
|37214
|2/16
|Pennington Centre Blvd Owner LLC
|CRP/LPC Pennington Bend Owner LLC
|$95,700,000
|521 Great Circle
|37228
|6/3
|JLRE6 GW Owner 1 LLC
|Apex Glassworks LLC
|$93,600,000
|118 8th
|37203
|7/20
|Sonoran Nashville LLC
|FC Nashville LLC
|$93,500,000
|15180 Old Hickory
|37211
|7/5
|Sreit Hickory Point Nashville LLC
|Nashville Hickory Point LLC
|$91,005,722
|5000 Mountain Springs
|37013
|6/24
|Discovery TN LLC
|Steadfast Discovery LLC
|$89,000,000
|0 21st
|37203
|10/20
|Abberly Foundry Tic I-III LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic IV-V LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic IX LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VI LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VIII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic X LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic XI LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic XII LLC
|Alta Foundry LP
|$86,625,000
|111 Old Hickory, 184 Hicks
|37221
|2/2
|CP5 Vue at Warner LLC
|Iroquois Part LLC
|$85,800,000
|2171 Nolensville
|37211
|5/23
|AE One LLC; AE Two LLC
|Accent Nolensville Pike LP
|$77,644,000
|1 Hickory Club
|37013
|6/7
|CLPF the Club LLC
|Bedrock Holdings II Nashville LLC
|$77,100,000
|865 Bellevue
|37221
|12/12
|HZ Bellevue Dst
|CF Bellevue Multifamily Dst
|$77,000,000
|101 Old Stone Bridge, 1000 Cartwright
|37072
|2/10
|Sl6 Nashville Ind LP
|Milburn Spn LLC
|$76,500,000
|1000 Enclave
|37211
|12/16
|100 Enclave Circle 1 LLC; 100 Enclave 3 LLC; 100 Enclave Circle 2 LLC; 100 Enclave Circle 4 LLC
|Lat Brentwood LLC
|$75,000,000
|1221 Division
|37203
|9/16
|CWS Music Placeholder LLC; CWS Music Row Clear Lake LLC; EFW Music Row LLC; Music Row Mellgren LLC; Music Row Sorenson LLC
|Infinity Music Row 2 LLC
|$75,000,000
|5820 River
|37209
|12/29
|HZ Rivertop Dst
|CF Rivertop Multifamily Dst
|$72,000,000
|3562 Pin Hook
|37013
|2/16
|3562 Pin Hook Road LLC
|SBDT Nashville LLC
|$70,500,000
|112, 128, 132 15th, 1401 Church
|37203
|10/17
|CCB Nashville Dev LP
|DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC
|$66,000,000
|100 Belle Valley
|37209
|8/8
|100 Belle Valley Dr LLC
|Lat Bellevue Ridge LLC
|$64,000,000
|215 Reidhurst, 220 25th
|37203
|10/20
|Infinity at the Park Nashville LLC
|Parkcentral Joint Venture LLC
|$61,500,000
|307 29th, 310 31st
|37203
|8/23
|Duet Nashville Spe LLC
|SP/LLU Opus 29 LLC
|$61,500,000
|222 3rd
|37201
|8/1
|RLJ Art Nashville LLC
|Nashville Owner LLC
|$57,900,000
|3201, 3300 Ambrose
|37207
|8/29
|Sl7 Nashville Industrial LP
|Peh Strategic Realty Part LLC; Space Park Realty Part JV LLC; Lez Strategic Realty Part LLC
|$57,541,483
|100 Brentwood Oaks
|37211
|1/21
|Sunroad Brentwood Oaks Apts LLC
|Brentwood GP
|$57,350,000
|1 Music
|37203
|9/30
|US VI Music Circle South LLC
|1 Music Circle South LLC
|$55,200,000
|101 Brixworth
|37205
|3/31
|Brixworth Part LLC
|Nashville Metropolitan LLC
|$52,200,000
|300 Hickory Hollow
|37013
|7/5
|300 Hickory Apts LLC
|PC Hickory LLC
|$51,500,000
|600 Whispering Hills, 526 Northcrest
|37211
|4/12
|Audubon Nash LP
|Breit Steadfast MF Audubon TN LLC
|$50,600,000
|401 Church
|37219
|3/14
|Trimac 401 Church Prop Owner LLC
|401 Church Street Prop Owner LLC
|$50,500,000
|1700 State
|37203
|1/4
|1700 State Street TN Owner LLC
|Ww Olympus Midtown LP
|$48,000,000
|411 Broadway
|37203
|1/4
|411 LLC
|Broadway Prop LLC
|$47,975,000
|2200, 2300 Charlotte
|37203
|3/14
|Cpreif Sheds On Charlotte LLC
|Sheds Nashville LP
|$47,500,000
|860 Murfreesboro
|37217
|1/4
|QPG East Nashville Apts LLC
|Lion Summit LLC
|$47,000,000
|300, 308 10th 810 Lea
|37203
|3/30
|Mqmf Nashville Lea Avenue LLC
|AMG 810 Lea LLC
|$45,000,000
|2131 Elm Hill
|37210
|11/9
|1900 Newkirk Holdco LLC; Blue Sky Prop Group Holdco LLC; Cedars Briely II LLC; Cg Harbor Exchange Holdco LLC; Highland Pike LLC; Highlands Briley De Holdings LLC; Jf Briley LLC; Pp Equities Holdco LLC; Ssyk Briley LLC
|Cedars Gardens LP; E 181 Cedars LLC; Riederman Cedars LLC; Simcha Cedars LLC; 1400 Elizabeth Cedars LLC
|$44,625,000
|2310 12th
|37204
|4/12
|TREA 12 South Apts LLC
|TG Twelve South Tic LLC; Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC
|$43,600,000
|377 Athens
|37228
|9/19
|VAF2 Mack Nash Metro LLC
|Parc at Metro Center LP
|$40,200,000
|241 4th
|37219
|6/29
|Fairlane Hotel Part WC LP
|401 Union Hotel LLC
|$40,000,000
|915 3rd
|37201
|4/19
|A&M Nashville Owner I LLC
|Germantown Ballpark LLC
|$38,250,000
|305 Millwood
|37217
|4/6
|Residence at Blue Note LLC
|Eastside Commons Apts LLC
|$36,180,000
|4900 Centennial
|37209
|5/2
|Stocking 51 LLC
|Stocking 51 Silos Part LLC
|$36,134,000
|506 Nelson, 580 Royal
|37214
|1/3
|LRF2 Nash 565 Royal Pkwy LLC
|Boron - Tennessee LLC
|$36,000,000
|225 Walden Village
|37210
|9/30
|Flats TN I LLC
|TFWG Investors LLC
|$36,000,000
|201 21st
|37203
|6/22
|Infinity Midtown Nashville LLC
|Spyglass-Nashville Dallas Msub LLC; Spyglass-Nashville Dallas Fsub LLC
|$35,900,000
|221 Plus Park
|37217
|10/19
|Orei Shadowbluff Prop Owner LLC
|Shadowbluff Apts LLC
|$35,330,000
|825 6th
|37203
|8/17
|Sobro I Apts LLC
|CPC - 8 To 5 LP
|$35,000,000
|127, 131 8th
|37203
|5/19
|Auto Nashville Hotel LLC
|CGM LLC
|$35,000,000
|507, 509, 511, 515, 517, 518, 519, 521 2nd, 203 Peabody
|37210
|1/4
|Second Ave Nashville Prop LLC
|Second Ave Prop GP
|$35,000,000
|6040 Tufting
|37209
|10/14
|Dogwood Tac+ Propco TN LLC
|Lone Maple Investors
|$33,000,000
|897 Murfreesboro, 100 Foothill
|37217
|12/28
|NHC Nashville Christian Towers Nonprofit LLC
|Nashville Christian Towers Inc
|$32,500,000
|200 Athens
|37228
|8/18
|Forum Woodlawn LLC
|Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC
|$32,250,000
|3501 Andrew Jackson
|37076
|10/7
|Avalon of Hermitage Owner LLC
|LMS 2 LLC; Pc Avalon Holdings LLC; Smokey Point Plaza Inv LLC
|$32,200,000
|121 Airpark Center
|37217
|3/17
|Exeter Airpark Center Building 3 LLC
|Airpark East Owner LLC
|$31,218,750
|400 Broadway
|37203
|5/13
|400 Broadway LLC
|400 Broadway Holdings LLC
|$30,500,000
|1748 Gallatin
|37115
|7/15
|TCB-McHenry
|Conscious Capital/McHenry Center LLC; Harbour Glen McHenry LLC; McHenry-Sapient Part LLC
|$30,400,000
|765 McMurray
|37211
|1/5
|Lion Brentwood LLC
|Brentwood Station Sponsor Group LLC
|$30,250,000
|112 Long Hollow
|37072
|4/5
|Nashville Metropolitan LLC
|WG Holdings TN LLC
|$30,000,000
|4901, 4903, 4905, 4907, 4909, 4911, 4915, 5001, 5003 Louisiana, 4908, 4910, 4912, 5010 Tennessee
|37209
|6/13
|Camden Nations LLC
|LC Nations LLC
|$30,000,000
|526 Myatt
|37115
|4/19
|Ewa Madison 526 Owner LLC
|526 Myatt LP
|$29,583,700
|300 Church
|37201
|8/23
|RB Nashville Garage LLC
|Pal PV Nashville LLC
|$29,250,000
|50 Teledyne
|37086
|1/12
|Exeter 50 Teledyne LLC
|Teledyne Place TN LLC
|$28,700,000
|128 2nd
|37201
|7/6
|Tac 128 2nd Avenue LLC
|128 Second Prop Owner LLC
|$28,500,000
|1617 Lebanon
|37210
|4/6
|Residence at Music City Flats LLC
|Ashler Oaks LLC
|$26,825,000
|4701 Lebanon
|37076
|7/22
|QPG Lebanon Pike Apts LLC; Summit Hermitage Ventures LLC
|Hermitage Part Ltd
|$26,650,000
|505 Old Hickory
|37209
|1/10
|Crescenta Valley Mini Storage LP
|A+ Sorage Old Hickory Bellevue LP
|$26,500,000
|1226 16th
|37212
|8/19
|Note 16 Nashville Spe LLC
|SP/LLC Note 16 LLC
|$26,300,000
|1010 Church
|37203
|12/1
|1010 Church Owner LLC
|Young Mens Christian Assoc of Middle TN
|$26,000,000
|1522, 1524, 1528 Demonbreun
|37203
|7/5
|HC D Hill Retail LLC
|Arora PCS LLC
|$25,848,018
|814 Church
|37203
|7/6
|Nashville Metropolitan LLC
|SP Church Project LLC
|$25,500,000
|5360 Edmondson
|37211
|7/27
|Keystone Farms Apts LLC
|Breit Steadfast Mf Keystone TN LLC
|$24,600,000
|0 WATERSIDE
|37207
|12/15
|Oracle America Inc
|NRN Parcel B Owner LLC
|$23,000,000
|531, 533 Lafayette
|37203
|10/5
|EM 531 Lafayette LLC
|Davidson Sherrie F; Doris Fleischer Irrev Trust; Fleischer Jack; Gerald Fleischer Irrev Trust Agmt; Gerald Fleischer Marital Trust
|$22,750,000
|3484, 3512, 3666 Knight
|37189
|11/17
|Farm Nashville LLC
|Shular TN Holding Co LLC
|$22,500,000
|571 Margaret Robertson
|37076
|3/15
|Margaret Robertson Housing I LLC
|Margaret Robertson Apts II LP
|$22,250,000
|311 Carter
|37210
|5/11
|311 Carter Street LLC
|Woodbine Park LLC
|$21,900,000
|700 Inverness
|37204
|3/18
|Inverness Owner LLC
|Melrose Storage LLC
|$21,850,000
|120 Airpark Center
|37217
|4/8
|EWA Nashville 110 Owner LLC
|Airpark Prop LLC
|$21,819,596
|186 1st
|37213
|4/6
|SW Nashville Eb Owner LLC
|Park Center Inc
|$21,500,000
|220 25th, 215 Reidhurst
|37203
|10/20
|220 25Th Ave N Ground Owner LLC
|Infinity at The Park Nashville LLC
|$21,500,000
|4307 Alabama
|37209
|7/11
|HGIT Nashville Self Storage LLC
|SS Alabama Avenue LLC
|$21,250,000
|28 White Bridge
|37205
|9/16
|HRT of TN LLC
|Mll White Bridge LLC
|$21,000,000
|3200 Park
|37203
|6/15
|3200 Park Drive LLC
|Bluecross Blueshield of TN Inc
|$21,000,000
|128 2nd
|37201
|1/4
|128 Second Prop Owner LLC
|Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$21,000,000
|644 Glastonbury
|37217
|8/10
|644 Glastonbury Cslc LLC
|NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC
|$20,592,000
|1420 Adams
|37208
|7/7
|Germantown Phase II JV LLC
|Baugh & Pardue Prop LLC
|$20,000,000
|5244 Hickory Hollow
|37013
|5/23
|Metro Government of Nashville
|CV Hickory Hollow LLC
|$20,000,000
|1101, 1111 63rd
|37209
|1/28
|1101 Sixty Third LLC
|Genesco Inc
|$20,000,000
|209 Broadway
|37201
|2/18
|BB Broadway LLC
|Broadway Realty Strategic Investors LLC
|$20,000,000
|19 Oldham
|37207
|9/16
|Kosmos Cement Co LLC
|Cemex Const Materials Atlantic LLC
|$19,400,000
|500 Ocala
|37211
|3/15
|Hickory Forest Housing I LLC
|Hickory Forest II LP
|$19,250,000
|2131 Elm Hill
|37210
|10/27
|Cedars Briely LLC
|Cedar Gardens LP; Cedars Gardens LP
|$19,125,000
|601 Lafayette
|37203
|5/11
|601 Lafayette Owner LLC
|Pepe II LLC
|$19,000,000
|1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock
|37203
|4/14
|McGavock Apts Venture LLC
|Good Health Mgmt Part
|$18,500,000
|1321 Murfreesboro
|37217
|1/21
|DA Inv Subsidiary II LLC
|Op Aep Prop LLC
|$18,500,000
|1222 Demonbreun
|37203
|2/16
|Nashville Gulch PII JV Holdings
|12D Nashville Land Part LP
|$18,300,000
|415 Chestnut, 1215 4th
|37203
|5/27
|1201 4th Ave South Part LLC
|Lewis James Edward Scott; Lewis James S
|$18,100,000
|417 Broadway
|37203
|8/1
|417 Broadway Owner LLC
|Honky Tonk Circus LLC
|$17,750,000
|97 White Bridge
|37205
|1/10
|White Bridge Multifamily Part LLC
|Fountains LLC
|$17,325,000
|0 Hobson
|37013
|3/15
|KAGR2 Antioch 3754 LLC
|Antioch 3754 Medical Prop LLC
|$17,300,000
|1529, 1531, 1533 McGavock, 112 6th
|37203
|7/5
|HC D Hill Parking LLC
|Arora Pcs LLC
|$17,029,207
|5320, 5324, 5330 Charlotte
|37209
|1/10
|Egg Richland Creek LP
|Melrose Co
|$17,000,000
|5646 Amalie
|37211
|1/13
|Amalie Prop LLC
|Nashville M3-08 LLC
|$17,000,000
|211, 225 Nesbitt
|37115
|9/14
|Sl7 Nashville Industrial LP
|Lmp Madison LLC
|$16,500,000
|1106 Davidson
|37206
|2/4
|1000 Davidson LP
|GPT Murfreesboro Davidson Owner LLC
|$16,243,500
|1400 Davidson
|37206
|12/7
|1400 Davidson LP
|Nolan McKenzie Prop LLC
|$16,200,000
|2500, 2504, 2508 Bransford
|37204
|7/19
|CRP/AR Berry Hill Owner LLC
|GGG DSD & Assoc Inc; GGG DSD Realty Inc; Funfer Kenneth D; Grissom & Associates Inc; Mrs Grissoms Salads Realty Inc; Sylvia G Funger Family Trust - Tennessee Marital Share
|$16,100,000
|154 2nd
|37201
|9/9
|Vastland 154 LLC
|Howard & Manis Ent LLC
|$16,000,000
|30 Peabody
|37201
|3/10
|PR II/Sh Peabody Union Apts Owner LLC
|Metropolitan Dev & Housing Agency
|$16,000,000
|601 5th, 500 Lafayette, 509 Lea
|37203
|1/5
|Hamate-Lafayette Dev LLC
|Randal Nashville Prop LLC
|$15,900,000
|1944, 1973 Southerland
|37207
|2/3
|Martin Realty of Montgomery County LLC
|Southerland Prop Owner LLC
|$15,750,000
|28 Parcels
|37209
|3/18
|BGC Dev LLC
|Hill 33 LLC
|$15,500,000
|1 Bridgestone
|37214
|6/30
|Nashville TN VI FGF LLC
|Ymc Bridgestone Inv LLC
|$15,500,000
|203, 228 Sealey
|37115
|1/12
|Orchard Park Fs LLC
|Orchard Park Part LLC
|$15,300,000
|203, 229 Sealey
|37115
|3/8
|Dominion Orchard LLC
|Orchard Park Part LLC
|$15,300,000
|203, 205 Broadway
|37201
|9/29
|Fip Nashville LLC
|Old Town Trolley Tours of Washington Inc
|$15,250,000
|636 Grassmere
|37211
|4/4
|Nashville Urban Part 2005 LLC
|636 Grassmere Park Drive Associates LP
|$15,000,000
|421 Thompson
|37211
|6/22
|Tremont Tic 1 Prop LLC; Tremont Tic 2 Prop LLC
|Thompson Place Limited
|$15,000,000
|1035 Eastland
|37206
|3/30
|Cherner Eastland LLC
|Lion Lockwood Eastland LLC
|$14,875,000
|301 Great Circle
|37228
|11/7
|Lone Oak-Nashville LLC
|Dettwiller George Frederick II Estate
|$14,820,000
|5318 Hickory Hollow
|37013
|6/30
|Albatross to Home at Hickory Hollow LLC
|Knowledge Academies Inc
|$14,745,000
|4094, 4100, 4102 Hillsboro
|37215
|8/11
|Green Hills Owner LLC
|BT Green Hills Realty Part
|$14,350,000
|704 Berry
|37204
|7/21
|708 Berry LLC
|Silmar Inv Group LLC
|$14,150,000
|2706 Glenrose
|37210
|1/14
|Maple Creek TN LLC
|Glenrose LLC
|$13,833,000
|2148 Gallatin
|37115
|1/27
|Brookwood Capital Part LLC
|Monarch Rivergate LLC
|$13,770,000
|5016 Centennial
|37209
|5/2
|Stocking 51 LLC
|Silo Capital LLC
|$13,755,580
|925 Cowan
|37207
|9/21
|CG Eat LLC
|Ewp Prop LLC
|$13,500,000
|1950 Chickering
|37215
|11/10
|Aquarius Farms Trust
|Joyce Douglas Henry; Margaret Henry Wood Trust; Joyce Sue S; Kathryn Craig Henry Trust
|$13,500,000
|118 16th, 1530 Demonbreun
|37203
|7/5
|HD Hill Office LLC
|Arora PCS LLC
|$13,122,776
|2345 Atrium
|37214
|7/12
|Hotel Nashville LLC
|Cavalier St Aggregate Propco LP
|$13,000,000
|1904, 1906, 1908, 1910, 1912, 1912, 1916, 1918 Hayes
|37203
|7/5
|Local Nashville Hayes LLC
|Simmons Joan
|$12,900,000
|695 Grassmere
|37211
|1/28
|Clf Grassmere Nashville LLC Orion Nashville TN LLC
|Vereit Real Estate LP
|$12,895,400
|600 Rothwood
|37115
|9/23
|Rothwood Owner LLC; Rothwood Tic II Owner LLC
|Rothwood Avenue LLC
|$12,500,000
|4015 Shurgard
|37076
|8/18
|Hermitage Parthip GP
|KFS Hermitage LLC
|$12,500,000
|1062, 1066 Firestone, 1436 Heil Quaker
|37086
|6/29
|United Rentals Realty LLC
|Tandem Inv LLC
|$12,340,000
|446 Chestnut
|37203
|1/21
|Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC
|Potter Lincoln R
|$12,250,000
|0 OLD FRANKLIN
|37013
|11/18
|HCA Health Services of TN Inc
|Century Farms LLC
|$12,204,000
|1 Music
|37203
|3/23
|Spirit Master Funding X LLC
|Nashville Music Row Garage Owner LLC
|$12,173,913
|2019 West End
|37203
|11/18
|Vanderbilt Univ
|Haut Et Bas LLC; Knotly Holdings II LLC; Not Trump LLC; Town Square II LLC; Zeniqay LLC
|$12,087,500
|784 McGavock
|37214
|8/19
|Century TN VII LLC
|W By W Century Blvd I LLC
|$12,020,000
|3000 Franklin
|37204
|1/25
|Greenbriar Prop LLC
|Greenbriar Apt Part
|$12,000,000
|1400 Adams
|37208
|1/10
|HC Hammermill LLC
|Germantown Hammer LLC
|$12,000,000
|120 Cartwright
|37072
|5/2
|Shyam Ghanshyam Nashville LLC
|Gdtn Associates LLC Receiver
|$11,800,000
|55 Music
|37203
|6/6
|55 Music Square West GP
|Iheartmedia + Entertainment Inc
|$11,800,000
|300 Kate
|37115
|3/15
|Madison 2 Pack LLC
|300 Kate Street Part LLC
|$11,750,000
|1505, 1507, 1511, 1513, 1601, 1603 Dickerson, 1600, 1608 Luton
|37207
|1/26
|Key Dickerson LLC
|Clouse Tony R
|$11,600,000
|4600, 4601, 4800 Centennial
|37209
|5/20
|Tenacious Wpc Multi LLC
|Innophos Inc
|$11,273,131
|1920, 1922, 1924, 1926 Hayes
|37203
|5/2
|Clear Hayes LLC
|Shm Holdings LLC
|$11,250,000
|2201 Gallatin
|37115
|9/6
|127 Amm LLC
|2201 Gallatin Pike LLC
|$11,200,000
|0 Old Hickory
|37013
|4/21
|7H LLC; Cane Ridge Inv LLC; Wgtracts LLC
|I-24 LP
|$11,192,503
|618, 620 8th, 708 Fogg
|37203
|2/11
|620 8th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC
|MTP Dev-620 8th Ave South LLC
|$11,100,000
|219, 221, 225 14th
|37203
|12/29
|Hariohm Parthip
|DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC; Dean Dairy Fluid LLC
|$11,000,000
|510 Gallatin
|37206
|12/27
|City Edge Holdings LLC
|SE Nashville Maxwell LLC
|$10,750,000
|2505, 2525 21st
|37212
|10/24
|Magnolia Hillsboro LP
|Wright Dev LP
|$10,750,000
|1312 Martin, 548 Hamilton
|37203
|1/4
|Mtp-Martin Ave Propco LLC
|Brooks William M Jr
|$10,500,000
|151 1st
|37201
|6/29
|Revelette Enterprises LLC
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$10,500,000
|917 Bell
|37013
|4/5
|Kipp Nashville
|CV LHF LLC
|$10,475,000
|575 Brick Church Park
|37207
|5/2
|BLNL TN 575 Brick Church LLC
|NRF IX-Nashville LLC
|$10,200,000
|107 4th
|37219
|5/11
|4th Avenue Prop LLC
|Sanderson Brenda; Sanderson Ruble
|$10,200,000
|300 McCann, 916 4th
|37210
|1/10
|Mainland 4th LLC
|TN Golf & Travel LLC
|$10,066,950
|2206, 2208, 2212, 2214, 2218, 2220 12th
|37204
|5/4
|2214 12 South Prop LLC
|Cottage Part LLC
|$10,000,000
|1218, 1224, 1236 Dickerson, 5 Ligon
|37207
|1/4
|1218 Dickerson LLC
|Swafford Martha Carol Estate
|$10,000,000