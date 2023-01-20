Wall Street rises as Fed rate move nears, earnings ramp up

VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors grow more convinced the Federal Reserve will keep downshifting the size of its rate hikes and as several major companies prepare to report their latest results.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. Tech companies led the way in a broad rally, pushing the Nasdaq composite up 2%. The Dow added 0.8%.

This week Microsoft, Tesla and Boeing are among the companies that will deliver their results for the last three months of 2022.

Investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week by half the size of its prior hike.