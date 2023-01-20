Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

Rally for tech stocks helps soften Wall Street's rough week

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street's rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%.

Google's parent company rose after saying it was slashing expenses by laying off workers. It's the latest Big Tech company to acknowledge expanding too quickly in recent years.

Netflix surged after reporting a jump in subscribers.

Markets mostly fell this week on worries the economy may not be able to avoid a painful recession.

