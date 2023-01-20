Spyridon to retire from Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

Longtime leader of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Butch Spyridon will retire from the organization June 30, after 32 years as its top executive. Deana Ivey, who currently holds the title of president, will be promoted to president and CEO July 1.

Spyridon has led the organization since 1991 and has held the dual title of president and CEO since 2003. The 22-member NCVC board of directors developed a long-term strategic succession plan several years ago to prepare for Spyridon’s retirement, including Ivey’s transition into the CEO role. Ivey, who has been with the NCVC for 25 years, was promoted to president a year in January 2022 and previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

On July 1, Spyridon will transition into a role as a strategic consultant to the NCVC under a two-year consulting contract, including efforts to recruit major global events, including Rugby World Cup, and additional nonstop international flights to Nashville International Airport. If an enclosed stadium is approved, his work would also include bidding on a Super Bowl and other premier events and bringing WrestleMania to Nissan Stadium.

“I cannot be more grateful to Nashville for the honor of being part of this community that has given me so much, from my college degree at Vanderbilt to meeting my wife to leading this extraordinary organization,” Spyridon says. “As I begin to reflect on my tenure, without question, my greatest professional accomplishment is the team we have assembled at the NCVC. They are second to none. I will treasure every moment as we work together these next six months. And anyone who knows me knows I won’t be slowing down.”

During Spyridon’s tenure, Nashville’s tourism industry has grown into an $8.8 billion industry, and Davidson County typically represents 30% of all visitor spending in Tennessee. The city has been named a top destination in the world by major travel outlets for the past 12 years. Spyridon has served alongside the past six Nashville mayors on nearly every major economic development project the city has seen.

“I am honored and humbled that I will be stepping into this new role this summer,” Ivey said. “Everyone knows Butch has big shoes to fill, and I appreciate the faith the Board and Butch have placed in me. I look forward to continuing the work of the NCVC and the hospitality industry as we sell and market the best destination in the world.”

Spyridon was instrumental in recruiting the city’s professional sports teams and construction of Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park. He was the city’s point person in recruiting and hosting the 2019 NFL Draft – the most successful draft in NFL history and the most successful one-day event in Nashville history. He also led the effort behind Nashville making the short list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the largest sporting event in the world, and in bringing the British Airways nonstop London flight to Nashville in 2018, as he did in 1994 when American Airlines launched the same route. Recently, he led renovation and preservation efforts of Elks Lodge. No. 1102, the former home of the storied Club Baron on historic Jefferson Street.

Spyridon with Ivey created and produced successful large annual concert events to market the city, including Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th and New Year’s Eve in Nashville. They co-produced and helped lead creation of two award-winning Nashville documentaries: For the Love of Music: The Story of Nashville and It All Begins With A Song.

Spyridon served on the executive committee of the U.S. Travel Association and as past Chair of Destinations International. He was named to the prestigious Hall of Leaders by the Events Industry Council’s 2022 Global Awards. Hall of Leaders is considered a lifetime achievement award in the industry. He was recently named in the Top 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry 2022.

Raised in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Spyridon graduated from Vanderbilt University. He also is a graduate of the Institute of Comparative Political and Economic Systems at Georgetown University.

Ivey has received the Nashville Business Journal Women in Music award and the Women in Business award by Nashville Lifestyles. She is a board member of the Tennessee Hospitality Association, Academy of Country Music, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Rhythms of the South Corporation. Ivey was a member of the 2015 Leadership Music class.

During the pandemic, Ivey was a key member of the Mayor’s Hospitality Committee advocating on behalf of the tourism industry and led creation of the Good to Go health and safety program. She has served as an adjunct professor at Belmont University. Before her work in Nashville, Ivey had prior CEO-level experience leading the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce, having served the tourism industry for 10n years in both Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and has completed master’s work at the University of Tennessee and Western Kentucky.