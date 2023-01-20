Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

FBI offers reward in vandalism at Tennessee pregnancy clinic

Updated 7:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalism at a women's health clinic in Nashville.

The fire occurred at the Hope Clinic for Women on June 30. An incendiary device was thrown through the clinic's front window and the building's exterior was spray painted, the FBI's Memphis field office said in a statement. The device did not ignite, but the FBI has labeled it as an arson investigation.

Gov. Bill Lee called the incident an act of "terrorism."

The clinic offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and counseling.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0