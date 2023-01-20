Home > Article
VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023
US stocks lose ground as recession fears weigh on market
The Associated Press
Stocks fell on Wall Street as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday, as did the Dow. The Nasdaq lost 1%.
Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren't as bad as expected and the job market appears to remain healthy.
They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.
Altogether, they show an economy slowing under the weight of last year's blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.