Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

US stocks lose ground as recession fears weigh on market

The Associated Press

Updated 3:17PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks fell on Wall Street as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday, as did the Dow. The Nasdaq lost 1%.

Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren't as bad as expected and the job market appears to remain healthy.

They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.

Altogether, they show an economy slowing under the weight of last year's blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0