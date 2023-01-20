VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

US stocks lose ground as recession fears weigh on market The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks fell on Wall Street as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday, as did the Dow. The Nasdaq lost 1%.

Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren't as bad as expected and the job market appears to remain healthy.

They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.

Altogether, they show an economy slowing under the weight of last year's blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.