VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

Winterfest Beer Blast 2023. A beer-tasting benefiting Columbia CARES. Breweries, distributors and home brewers from across the state will bring samples of their best brews. The Factory at Columbia, 101 N. James Campbell Blvd., Columbia. 6-10 p.m. Fee: $35 per person. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Policy Talks

Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. free event. Information

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Metro Government Host Career Fair

The Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement, Metro Department of Human Resources and the Metropolitan Action Commission will host an in-person career fair. Agency representatives on-site to discuss career opportunities include Metro Social Services, Office of the Metro Trustee, Metro General Services/Fleet Division, Metro Action Commission, Music City Center, Metro Public Health Department, Metro Water Services, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure, Metro Department of Parks and Recreation, Metro Nashville Police Department-human resources, Department of Emergency Communications, Metro Nashville Police Department-recruitment division. A representative from Metro Veterans Services will be present to discuss veteran’s benefits. W.A. Bass Learning Center, 5200 Delaware Avenue. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Chamber Education Report Presentation

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has convened a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to delve into the challenges, successes, and opportunities within Metro Nashville Public Schools. Each year, recommendations informed by school visits, interviews with key stakeholders, district and state level data are offered. The special topic for the 2022 Chamber Education Report is “Innovation.” Please join our movement to systematically drive transformational change and improve student outcomes. Free. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10 a.m.-noon. Information

Operation Stand Down Lunch & Learn

Find out how you can attract Veterans to become a part of your workforce. Tristar Bank-Columbia Main, 815 South Garden Street. Free, but registration is required. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information & registration: email; online

YP Nashville Connect

Join YP Connect members at the East Club in Nissan Stadium. This after-hours, trade show-style event connects young professionals to community impact opportunities with 50+ YP Nashville member organizations. Display booths will be staffed by members of young professional organizations partnered with YP Nashville to help attendees learn about the benefits and offerings of each organization. Bring plenty of business cards. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fee: $10 Information

TUESDAY, JAN 31

Clarksville-Montgomery County Growth Summit

APSU Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Fee: $50. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

Small & Diverse Business Forum

This interactive forum connects small and diverse-owned businesses with major employers and provides insight and guidance from procurement experts. This year’s event will also feature a Lunch & Learn session. Music City Center, Davison Ballroom. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $35 (includes parking, lunch and educational sessions). Registration required, deadline to register online, Monday, Feb. 6. Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/atlas/events/small-and-diverse-business-forum-3651/register