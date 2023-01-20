Neal & Harwell selects 2 new members

VOL. 47 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2023

Benjamin C. Aaron and Callie K. Hinson have been elevated to members at Neal & Harwell, PLC.

Aaron, who joined the firm in 2016, focuses his practice on commercial and criminal litigation. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and was recently selected to the Nashville Bar Foundation Leadership Forum 2023 Class.

Hinson joined the firm in 2019 as a domestic law attorney handling divorce, child custody, prenuptial agreements and adoptions. She earned her J.D. from Belmont University College of Law.

During law school, Hinson served as clerk to Judge Phillip Robinson in the Third Circuit Court for Davidson County. She currently serves as treasurer on the board of directors for the Nashville Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and has been named an Attorney for Justice by the Tennessee Supreme Court for the past few years.

Bass, Berry & Sims elects 6 in Nashville

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has elected nine new members, including six in Nashville. New Nashville members are Allison Wiseman Acker, Justin K. Brown, Krista Cooper, Nicholas D. Gaffney, J. Devon Holbrook and Brian Irving.

Acker represents clients in complex business litigation, including securities class actions, derivative suits and litigation related to mergers and acquisitions and breach of fiduciary duty. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School Villanova University. Before law school, she taught English in St. Louis, Missouri, with Teach For America.

Brown focuses on solving complex health care regulatory issues, particularly those involving the federal physician self-referral law (Stark Law), Anti-Kickback Statute and state analogs. Brown previously was an attorney in the health care group at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Before entering private practice, he was a trial attorney in the Massachusetts public defender’s office. Brown is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Auburn University.

Cooper advises health care providers on the transactional, regulatory and operational aspects of their business. She holds a law degree from Vanderbilt Law School and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

Gaffney concentrates his practice in the areas of estate planning, taxation, business planning, and estate and trust administration. He earned a master’s in taxation from the University of Florida, a law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and a B.A. from DePauw University.

Holbrook concentrates his practice on intellectual property and technology transactions and licensing. He earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law, a masters of accountancy with a tax concentration from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business and a B.S. from the University of Tennessee.

Irving represents businesses and individuals in complex litigation and government investigations, focusing on health care fraud, securities fraud and business disputes. He earned a law degree from Vanderbilt Law School and a B.A. from Yale University.

Harris moves to Jackson Lewis

Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. has hired Jonathan O. Harris for the firm’s Nashville office as a principal. Jon joins the firm from Ogletree Deakins and has nearly 20 years of experience in labor and employment law matters.

He represents management in a wide variety of employment-related matters and is a fellow of the Nashville Bar Foundation. He is co-chair of the Labor and Employment Section of the Nashville Bar Association, a member of the Tennessee Bar Association’s Labor & Employment Law Section Executive Council and a board member of Middle Tennessee Society for Human Resources Managers.

He earned his J.D. from the Washington University School of Law and his B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

Ex-Sumner County Law director joins GSRM

The law firm of Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC has added attorney Leah May Dennen to the firm as of counsel. Her law practice will focus on government relations, civil rights defense, employment issues and contract review.

Dennen previously served as the law director of Sumner County from 2004 until her retirement from the position in August 2022. She also served as staff attorney for Sumner County before her appointment as law director in 2004. Before that, she worked as an attorney with Baker, Worthington, Crossly, Stansberry & Woolf and later with Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs. She also served as judicial clerk to the Honorable W. Frank Crawford, of the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

She earned her law degree from the University of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, and her undergraduate degree from the University of Memphis, Fogelman College of Business and Economics.

Hall Strategies makes moves at senior level

Hall Strategies, a Nashville-based public relations and government relations firm since 2004, has promoted Sara Pruneski to director and hired Matthew Kuhn as public affairs supervisor.

Pruneski joined Hall Strategies in 2017, relocating from the Glover Park Group, now FGS Global, in Washington, D.C. She has since focused on developing communications campaigns and messages for clients in diverse industries. She administers TennSMART, a nonprofit consortium focused on electric vehicles, connected cars, freight efficiency and more.

Kuhn has worked the past two years as a consultant for Bristol Motor Speedway, supporting its work and community affairs in Nashville. He has previously worked in real estate development including for Bento Box LLC in Nashville and Land Innovations LLC in Brentwood.

Miller named CEO at TriStar Skyline

Mark Miller is joining TriStar Skyline Medical Center as chief executive officer of the 407-bed multicampus system of care.

Miller previously served as the chief executive officer at HCA Healthcare affiliated West Hills Hospital in West Hills, California.

Miller has been with HCA Healthcare for 12 years and has served in a variety of executive roles within the organization. For the last four years, he has served as chief executive officer at West Hills Hospital. Before that, Miller served as chief operating officer of Grand Strand Health in South Carolina and chief executive officer at Lake City Medical Center in Florida.

He holds a degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University and earned master’s degrees in business administration and health administration from Georgia State University.

Urso selected for Westlawn facility

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has tapped Brittney Urso as hospital administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community.

Urso was more recently interdisciplinary director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. She has been with Ascension Saint Thomas since 2015.

She holds a master’s degree in health care administration from Ohio University and a degree in nursing from Middle Tennessee State University.