Look for Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, 49ers to advance

Moving into the Divisional Round, the matchups become much more intriguing, and as good as the games were on Wild-Card Weekend, there could be even better games on tap – at least on paper – this weekend.

Let’s see what the matchups look like:

AFC

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., NBC

The Jaguars did the nearly impossible, rallying from a 27-0 hole to defeat the Chargers last weekend. They did it despite five turnovers (four interceptions from Trevor Lawrence). Lawrence showed amazing resilience and was tremendously clutch in leading Jacksonville back for the win.

The stakes are higher exponentially against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this weekend, and even though the Jags showed plenty of spunk, the guess is that the ride ends here. Chiefs 31, Jaguars 23.

Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) at Buffalo Bills (14-3)

Sunday, 2 p.m., CBS

This was the matchup everyone wanted to see toward the end of regular season. Unfortuntely, the focus that night changed when Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Now in the postseason, this matchup should be as entertaining as any game on the schedule this weekend.

The Bills are a sentimental favorite because of Hamlin’s situation. But Josh Allen was very reckless with the football allowing Miami to stay in the wild-card game for much longer than they probably should have with a third-string rookie QB at the controls.

Cincinnati had a hard time winning against Baltimore as well, but survived when a Hail Mary pass at the end it off a Ravens’ receiver’s hands and fell to the turf. Josh Allen versus Joe Burrow. It could come down to whoever has the ball last. Bills 31, Bengals 30.

NFC

New York Giants (10-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (15-2)

Saturday, 7:15 p.m., Fox

The Giants know the Eagles well, and familiarity seems to keep playoff games close, as we saw in divisional rematches last week between the Bills and Dolphins and the Bengals and Ravens.

Philly has had a week off, and hopes to have quarterback Jalen Hurts back and ready to go after missing time late in the year with a shoulder injury.

The Giants upset the Vikings and now have a chance to really make some noise. But it will take a near-perfect performance to slow down the Eagles high-octane offense. The Giants will scrap and battle, but Philadelphia has too much firepower. Eagles 27, Giants 17.

Dallas Cowboys (13-5) at San Francisco 49ers (14-4)

Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Fox

This is a throwback to days gone by when the Cowboys owned the NFC in the late 1970s and gave way to the Niners in the 1980s before reclaiming dominance in the early 1990s.

Dak Prescott exorcised many of Cowboy playoff demons in a win over Tampa Bay on the road Monday night. Meanwhile, the 49ers just keep rolling with a very diverse offense and a hot rookie on a roll in quarterback Brock Purdy.

Should be fun to watch. San Fran on extra rest might have an edge on Dallas, which will be playing on a short week. 49ers 28, Cowboys 21.

-- Terry McCormick