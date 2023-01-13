Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank's results came in far below analysts' estimates as dealmaking dried up.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months.

Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.

