Tennessee offering grants to rescue squads

VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are encouraging rescue squads to apply for grant money to purchase lifesaving equipment.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release $2 million has been set aside to help rescue squads across the state.

Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved the funding in 2022. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 10.

"This program will help provide resources to Tennessee's rescue squads while fulfilling Gov. Lee's vision of strengthening Tennessee's rural communities," said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

To be eligible, rescue squads must have an active registration with the Secretary of State and be recognized by a local government to provide rescue squad services.

Currently, there are more than 90 rescue squads in Tennessee whose specialized services including extrication, structural collapse response, and swift water rescue.

Applicants with questions about the grant should contact Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price at SFMO.grants@tn.gov.