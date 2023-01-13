Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

Vanderbilt professors' firm develops 'breakthrough device'

Updated 7:02AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A company co-founded by Vanderbilt University professors has received a special designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a breakthrough device.

The designation streamlines the regulatory process for certain medical devices that provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In this case, the designation is for a technology developed by Nashville-based EndoTheia that increases the flexibility and usefulness of standard endoscopes, according to a news release from the school.

Robert J. Webster III, a professor of mechanical engineering and associate professor of medicine and urology, is also EndoTheia president. Another Vanderbilt professor, S. Duke Herrell III, is chief medical officer. The pair also co-founded Vanderbilt's Institute for Surgery and Engineering, along with others. Caleb Rucker, who leads the REACH robotics lab at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, is the chief scientific officer.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0