The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 47 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 6, 2023

Stocks rise on traders' final moves ahead of inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors made their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Wednesday, its second straight gain before Thursday morning's inflation data. Economists expect the report to show that inflation continued to cool last month from its summertime peak.

That would bolster growing hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve could soon ease off its campaign to hike interest rates in order to snuff out inflation. Such increases hurt the economy and prices for investments.

The Nasdaq added 1.8% and the Dow rose 0.8%.

