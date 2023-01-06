Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 47 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 6, 2023

Tennessee lawmakers reelect state comptroller, treasurer

Updated 10:39AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers reelected the state's comptroller and treasurer to new two-year terms on Wednesday.

The Republican-led General Assembly voted to keep Comptroller Jason Mumpower and Treasurer David Lillard in office.

Mumpower enters his second term after he was first elected comptroller in 2021. Lillard begins an eighth term after lawmakers first voted him into office in 2009.

The state Department of the Treasury manages or has oversight over more than $99.2 billion in assets for the state through various investment initiatives, while also offering informational programs about topics such as college savings, financial literacy, unclaimed property, criminal injuries compensation and risk management.

The comptroller's office leads financial investigations and audits of state and local government entities, among other functions.

The two offices, in addition to the secretary of state, are elected by lawmakers under the state constitution. The secretary of state serves in four-year terms. Secretary of State Tre Hargett's job is not up for election this year.

