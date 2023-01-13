Ogletree Deakins names managing shareholder

VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

Ogletree Deakins has selected Luther Wright, Jr. as its office managing shareholder in Nashville.

Wright has practiced in the firm’s Nashville office for more than a decade. He represents management in all forms of employment discrimination litigation, including litigation based on federal anti-discrimination statutes, state statutes and common law, violence in the workplace, FLSA claims and independent contractor disputes. He also is a member of Ogletree Deakins’ national Diversity and Inclusion Practice Group.

Wright also acts as co-chair of Ogletree Deakins Black Attorney Affinity Group, which serves a resource to create and foster an environment of inclusiveness for African American and Black attorneys through active involvement in the firm’s business development, recruitment, retention and advancement opportunities. He is a fellow of the Tennessee, Nashville, and Napier-Looby Bar Foundations and a board member and chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee for The Healing Trust. He is also a member of 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee and a past Governor of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors.

Wright earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School after graduating from Middle Tennessee State University.

Bradley elevates 6 in Nashville to partner

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has promoted six Nashville attorneys to partner status: Caleb L. Barron, Connor M. Blair, Kimberly M. Ingram-Hogan, Kristina Allen Reliford, Lauren P. Schick and Brooke Baird Smith.

Barron provides advice on a broad range of employee benefits and executive compensation matters for privately held companies, churches, universities and government entities. Barron earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and his B.S. from the University of Tennessee.

Blair litigates complex business, construction and intellectual property disputes, as well as constitutional law. He earned his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law and his B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ingram-Hogan’s practice focuses on complex business litigation, class or mass action defense, and appeals in state and federal courts. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School and earned her B.A. from Clemson University.

Reliford is a member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group and focuses her practice on noncompete litigation, securities and government investigations, and complex business disputes. She earned her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and her B.S. from the University of Connecticut.

Schick negotiates and drafts commercial leases for retail, health care, office and industrial projects for national clients, representing both landlords and tenants. She is a graduate of the University of Denver Strum College of Law and from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Smith is a member of Bradley’s Real Estate Practice Group and counsels clients in real estate finance, real estate acquisitions and dispositions, real estate development and health care lending. She earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and her B.S. from Lipscomb University.

Neal & Harwell adds 3 associates

Olivia R. Arboneaux, Jaehee Kim and Simon N. Levitsky have joined Neal & Harwell, PLC, as associates in the firm’s litigation group.

Arboneaux’s practice will focus on complex business litigation, entertainment law litigation and intellectual property matters. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she served as senior articles editor of the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law. She also served as philanthropy chair for the Women Law Students’ Association. She previously served as a judicial intern to the Hon. Susan Richard Nelson of the U.S. District Court of District of Minnesota.

Kim is a litigation associate whose practice focuses on complex business litigation, criminal law and personal injury matters. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School. During law school, she served as a legal intern for the federal public defender for the Northern District of Texas and the Office of Capital and Forensic Writs. She earned a B.A. in psychology from Columbia University.

Levitsky previously was an associate at Egenberg Trial Lawyers in New Orleans. He will practice in the litigation group and focus on catastrophic personal injury and civil litigation. He earned his J.D. from Tulane University School of Law, where he received a certificate in Maritime Law and CALI Excellence Award in pre-trial litigation practice and strategy.

Stites & Harbison makes Brown, Goins partners

Stites & Harbison, PLLC has selected two Nashville as partners in the firm, Ann Ralls Brown and Ashley N. Goins.

Brown concentrates her practice in the area of Family Law. She assists clients with domestic and family legal matters, including, but not limited to, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements as well as divorce and post-divorce matters involving issues of child custody, child support, alimony, and financial and property disputes. She is a graduate of the Belmont University College of Law and the University of Richmond.

Goins has a diverse practice, including domestic relations, business litigation, and torts and insurance defense. Her domestic relations work centers on Tennessee Family Law and International Family Law, including litigating international child abduction cases through The Hague Convention. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law and Ohio State University.

2 Dickinson Wright lawyers named members

Dickinson Wright has elected two new member attorneys in the firm’s Nashville office, Frank Borger Gilligan and Tony Greer.

Borger Gilligan is a member of the Corporate, Securities and M&A Practice Group. He regularly advises clients in structuring and executing public and private securities offerings, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate governance matters. He also is a member of the firm’s cannabis practice group. He is a graduate of Columbia College and the DePaul University College of Law.

Greer practices in the area of insurance regulatory law, with particular emphasis on traditional life, health, and property and casualty insurers, as well as captives, risk retention groups and self-insurance funds. He previously worked for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. He earned his B.A. from Vanderbilt University, his J.D. from Samford University Cumberland School of Law and his LL.M. in taxation from New York University.

Adams and Reese taps Boult for exec. committee

Adams and Reese LLP has elected partners Mitch Boult and Robert P. Bethea Jr. to the firm’s executive committee, which oversees strategic operations of the AmLaw 200 and NLJ 500 multidisciplinary law firm.

Boult, based in Nashville, will serve a third term on the executive committee. He has practiced at Adams and Reese since 2005, playing a leading role in the Global IP practice. Boult has served on the International Trademark Association’s Emerging Issues Committee, and Fair Use and Other Boundaries Subcommittee.

Metro Planning welcomes deputy executive director

Metro Nashville Planning Department has hired Todd Okolichany as deputy executive director. He joins Metro after seven years as the planning and urban design director for Asheville, North Carolina.

During his tenure in Asheville, Okolichany led the creation of the city’s urban design and place strategies team to implement the public’s vision for community-driven planning, high-quality urban design and inclusive public spaces, as well as the adoption of the Living Asheville Comprehensive Plan, a citywide comprehensive planning document that lays out an environmentally and socially responsible framework for equitable community growth over the next 20 years.

In addition to his time with Asheville, Okolichany has worked as the principal planner for the Department of Sustainable Development in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and for an architecture and planning firm in New York City. He is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners and a LEED Accredited Professional in Neighborhood Development (LEED AP ND). Okolichany holds a master’s degree in city and regional planning from Pratt Institute.

Ascension Saint Thomas gets new president, CEO

Fahad Tahir, Ascension Saint Thomas’ chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system.

Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as regional operating officer and senior vice president for Ascension, where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee.

Tahir has held several leadership positions since joining Ascension Saint Thomas in 2014, focusing throughout on creating a culture of trust and collaboration with physicians, clinicians, payors and other key stakeholders. Among his accomplishments, Tahir oversaw the design and launch of a $300 million modernization of the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, managed the integration of multiple physician practices into a unified medical group, led the significant expansion of clinical service lines and aligned new insurance networks.

He holds master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business.