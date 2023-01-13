Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Nashville Ledger
VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

Top Davidson Co. commercial real estate sales for 2022

Updated 10:28AM
Top Davidson County commercial real estate sales for 2022, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
500 Broadway, 501 Commerce 37203 11/22 NW 5+B Office & Retail LLC Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC $714,999,999
306 12th 37203 3/29 XHR Nashville Gulch LLC Nashville Gulch Hotel LLC $203,360,000
300 Union 37201 4/8 SMIV 315 Deadrick Street LLC Nashville CBD LP $175,450,000
100 Demonbreun 37201 11/2 GD-SB Nashville LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $165,000,000
2300 Elliston 37203 6/8 Sunroad Elliston Place Apts LLC Cl Elliston 23 Apts LLC; Gl Elliston 23 Apts LLC; XI Elliston 23 Apts LLC $162,000,000
2004 West West End 37203 1/5 2010 West End LLC DRI/CA Nashville LLC $158,720,000
4717 Centennial 37209 3/2 Centennial TN Part LLC Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC $128,625,000
1620 West West End 37203 6/21 Nw Rad LLC Broadwest Hotel Part LLC $119,000,000
8075 Sawyer Brown 37221 1/18 8075 Sawyer TN LLC Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC $118,256,000
5800 Centennial Blvd 37209 10/4 WMCI Nashville VII-B LLC CRP/WP Alta Nations Owner LLC $96,500,000
330 Pennington Centre 37214 2/16 Pennington Centre Blvd Owner LLC CRP/LPC Pennington Bend Owner LLC $95,700,000
521 Great Circle 37228 6/3 JLRE6 GW Owner 1 LLC Apex Glassworks LLC $93,600,000
118 8th 37203 7/20 Sonoran Nashville LLC FC Nashville LLC $93,500,000
15180 Old Hickory 37211 7/5 Sreit Hickory Point Nashville LLC Nashville Hickory Point LLC $91,005,722
5000 Mountain Springs 37013 6/24 Discovery TN LLC Steadfast Discovery LLC $89,000,000
0 21st 37203 10/20 Abberly Foundry Tic I-III LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic IV-V LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic IX LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VI LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VIII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic X LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic XI LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic XII LLC Alta Foundry LP $86,625,000
111 Old Hickory, 184 Hicks 37221 2/2 CP5 Vue at Warner LLC Iroquois Part LLC $85,800,000
2171 Nolensville 37211 5/23 AE One LLC; AE Two LLC Accent Nolensville Pike LP $77,644,000
1 Hickory Club 37013 6/7 CLPF the Club LLC Bedrock Holdings II Nashville LLC $77,100,000
865 Bellevue 37221 12/12 HZ Bellevue Dst CF Bellevue Multifamily Dst $77,000,000
101 Old Stone Bridge, 1000 Cartwright 37072 2/10 Sl6 Nashville Ind LP Milburn Spn LLC $76,500,000
1000 Enclave 37211 12/16 100 Enclave Circle 1 LLC; 100 Enclave 3 LLC; 100 Enclave Circle 2 LLC; 100 Enclave Circle 4 LLC Lat Brentwood LLC $75,000,000
1221 Division 37203 9/16 CWS Music Placeholder LLC; CWS Music Row Clear Lake LLC; EFW Music Row LLC; Music Row Mellgren LLC; Music Row Sorenson LLC Infinity Music Row 2 LLC $75,000,000
5820 River 37209 12/29 HZ Rivertop Dst CF Rivertop Multifamily Dst $72,000,000
3562 Pin Hook 37013 2/16 3562 Pin Hook Road LLC SBDT Nashville LLC $70,500,000
112, 128, 132 15th, 1401 Church 37203 10/17 CCB Nashville Dev LP DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC $66,000,000
100 Belle Valley 37209 8/8 100 Belle Valley Dr LLC Lat Bellevue Ridge LLC $64,000,000
215 Reidhurst, 220 25th 37203 10/20 Infinity at the Park Nashville LLC Parkcentral Joint Venture LLC $61,500,000
307 29th, 310 31st 37203 8/23 Duet Nashville Spe LLC SP/LLU Opus 29 LLC $61,500,000
222 3rd 37201 8/1 RLJ Art Nashville LLC Nashville Owner LLC $57,900,000
3201, 3300 Ambrose 37207 8/29 Sl7 Nashville Industrial LP Peh Strategic Realty Part LLC; Space Park Realty Part JV LLC; Lez Strategic Realty Part LLC $57,541,483
100 Brentwood Oaks 37211 1/21 Sunroad Brentwood Oaks Apts LLC Brentwood GP $57,350,000
1 Music 37203 9/30 US VI Music Circle South LLC 1 Music Circle South LLC $55,200,000
101 Brixworth 37205 3/31 Brixworth Part LLC Nashville Metropolitan LLC $52,200,000
300 Hickory Hollow 37013 7/5 300 Hickory Apts LLC PC Hickory LLC $51,500,000
600 Whispering Hills, 526 Northcrest 37211 4/12 Audubon Nash LP Breit Steadfast MF Audubon TN LLC $50,600,000
401 Church 37219 3/14 Trimac 401 Church Prop Owner LLC 401 Church Street Prop Owner LLC $50,500,000
1700 State 37203 1/4 1700 State Street TN Owner LLC Ww Olympus Midtown LP $48,000,000
411 Broadway 37203 1/4 411 LLC Broadway Prop LLC $47,975,000
2200, 2300 Charlotte 37203 3/14 Cpreif Sheds On Charlotte LLC Sheds Nashville LP $47,500,000
860 Murfreesboro 37217 1/4 QPG East Nashville Apts LLC Lion Summit LLC $47,000,000
300, 308 10th 810 Lea 37203 3/30 Mqmf Nashville Lea Avenue LLC AMG 810 Lea LLC $45,000,000
2131 Elm Hill 37210 11/9 1900 Newkirk Holdco LLC; Blue Sky Prop Group Holdco LLC; Cedars Briely II LLC; Cg Harbor Exchange Holdco LLC; Highland Pike LLC; Highlands Briley De Holdings LLC; Jf Briley LLC; Pp Equities Holdco LLC; Ssyk Briley LLC Cedars Gardens LP; E 181 Cedars LLC; Riederman Cedars LLC; Simcha Cedars LLC; 1400 Elizabeth Cedars LLC $44,625,000
2310 12th 37204 4/12 TREA 12 South Apts LLC TG Twelve South Tic LLC; Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC $43,600,000
377 Athens 37228 9/19 VAF2 Mack Nash Metro LLC Parc at Metro Center LP $40,200,000
241 4th 37219 6/29 Fairlane Hotel Part WC LP 401 Union Hotel LLC $40,000,000
915 3rd 37201 4/19 A&M Nashville Owner I LLC Germantown Ballpark LLC $38,250,000
305 Millwood 37217 4/6 Residence at Blue Note LLC Eastside Commons Apts LLC $36,180,000
4900 Centennial 37209 5/2 Stocking 51 LLC Stocking 51 Silos Part LLC $36,134,000
506 Nelson, 580 Royal 37214 1/3 LRF2 Nash 565 Royal Pkwy LLC Boron - Tennessee LLC $36,000,000
225 Walden Village 37210 9/30 Flats TN I LLC TFWG Investors LLC $36,000,000
201 21st 37203 6/22 Infinity Midtown Nashville LLC Spyglass-Nashville Dallas Msub LLC; Spyglass-Nashville Dallas Fsub LLC $35,900,000
221 Plus Park 37217 10/19 Orei Shadowbluff Prop Owner LLC Shadowbluff Apts LLC $35,330,000
825 6th 37203 8/17 Sobro I Apts LLC CPC - 8 To 5 LP $35,000,000
127, 131 8th 37203 5/19 Auto Nashville Hotel LLC CGM LLC $35,000,000
507, 509, 511, 515, 517, 518, 519, 521 2nd, 203 Peabody 37210 1/4 Second Ave Nashville Prop LLC Second Ave Prop GP $35,000,000
6040 Tufting 37209 10/14 Dogwood Tac+ Propco TN LLC Lone Maple Investors $33,000,000
897 Murfreesboro, 100 Foothill 37217 12/28 NHC Nashville Christian Towers Nonprofit LLC Nashville Christian Towers Inc $32,500,000
200 Athens 37228 8/18 Forum Woodlawn LLC Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC $32,250,000
3501 Andrew Jackson 37076 10/7 Avalon of Hermitage Owner LLC LMS 2 LLC; Pc Avalon Holdings LLC; Smokey Point Plaza Inv LLC $32,200,000
121 Airpark Center 37217 3/17 Exeter Airpark Center Building 3 LLC Airpark East Owner LLC $31,218,750
400 Broadway 37203 5/13 400 Broadway LLC 400 Broadway Holdings LLC $30,500,000
1748 Gallatin 37115 7/15 TCB-McHenry Conscious Capital/McHenry Center LLC; Harbour Glen McHenry LLC; McHenry-Sapient Part LLC $30,400,000
765 McMurray 37211 1/5 Lion Brentwood LLC Brentwood Station Sponsor Group LLC $30,250,000
112 Long Hollow 37072 4/5 Nashville Metropolitan LLC WG Holdings TN LLC $30,000,000
4901, 4903, 4905, 4907, 4909, 4911, 4915, 5001, 5003 Louisiana, 4908, 4910, 4912, 5010 Tennessee 37209 6/13 Camden Nations LLC LC Nations LLC $30,000,000
526 Myatt 37115 4/19 Ewa Madison 526 Owner LLC 526 Myatt LP $29,583,700
300 Church 37201 8/23 RB Nashville Garage LLC Pal PV Nashville LLC $29,250,000
50 Teledyne 37086 1/12 Exeter 50 Teledyne LLC Teledyne Place TN LLC $28,700,000
128 2nd 37201 7/6 Tac 128 2nd Avenue LLC 128 Second Prop Owner LLC $28,500,000
1617 Lebanon 37210 4/6 Residence at Music City Flats LLC Ashler Oaks LLC $26,825,000
4701 Lebanon 37076 7/22 QPG Lebanon Pike Apts LLC; Summit Hermitage Ventures LLC Hermitage Part Ltd $26,650,000
505 Old Hickory 37209 1/10 Crescenta Valley Mini Storage LP A+ Sorage Old Hickory Bellevue LP $26,500,000
1226 16th 37212 8/19 Note 16 Nashville Spe LLC SP/LLC Note 16 LLC $26,300,000
1010 Church 37203 12/1 1010 Church Owner LLC Young Mens Christian Assoc of Middle TN $26,000,000
1522, 1524, 1528 Demonbreun 37203 7/5 HC D Hill Retail LLC Arora PCS LLC $25,848,018
814 Church 37203 7/6 Nashville Metropolitan LLC SP Church Project LLC $25,500,000
5360 Edmondson 37211 7/27 Keystone Farms Apts LLC Breit Steadfast Mf Keystone TN LLC $24,600,000
0 WATERSIDE 37207 12/15 Oracle America Inc NRN Parcel B Owner LLC $23,000,000
531, 533 Lafayette 37203 10/5 EM 531 Lafayette LLC Davidson Sherrie F; Doris Fleischer Irrev Trust; Fleischer Jack; Gerald Fleischer Irrev Trust Agmt; Gerald Fleischer Marital Trust $22,750,000
3484, 3512, 3666 Knight 37189 11/17 Farm Nashville LLC Shular TN Holding Co LLC $22,500,000
571 Margaret Robertson 37076 3/15 Margaret Robertson Housing I LLC Margaret Robertson Apts II LP $22,250,000
311 Carter 37210 5/11 311 Carter Street LLC Woodbine Park LLC $21,900,000
700 Inverness 37204 3/18 Inverness Owner LLC Melrose Storage LLC $21,850,000
120 Airpark Center 37217 4/8 EWA Nashville 110 Owner LLC Airpark Prop LLC $21,819,596
186 1st 37213 4/6 SW Nashville Eb Owner LLC Park Center Inc $21,500,000
220 25th, 215 Reidhurst 37203 10/20 220 25Th Ave N Ground Owner LLC Infinity at The Park Nashville LLC $21,500,000
4307 Alabama 37209 7/11 HGIT Nashville Self Storage LLC SS Alabama Avenue LLC $21,250,000
28 White Bridge 37205 9/16 HRT of TN LLC Mll White Bridge LLC $21,000,000
3200 Park 37203 6/15 3200 Park Drive LLC Bluecross Blueshield of TN Inc $21,000,000
128 2nd 37201 1/4 128 Second Prop Owner LLC Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC $21,000,000
644 Glastonbury 37217 8/10 644 Glastonbury Cslc LLC NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC $20,592,000
1420 Adams 37208 7/7 Germantown Phase II JV LLC Baugh & Pardue Prop LLC $20,000,000
5244 Hickory Hollow 37013 5/23 Metro Government of Nashville CV Hickory Hollow LLC $20,000,000
1101, 1111 63rd 37209 1/28 1101 Sixty Third LLC Genesco Inc $20,000,000
209 Broadway 37201 2/18 BB Broadway LLC Broadway Realty Strategic Investors LLC $20,000,000
19 Oldham 37207 9/16 Kosmos Cement Co LLC Cemex Const Materials Atlantic LLC $19,400,000
500 Ocala 37211 3/15 Hickory Forest Housing I LLC Hickory Forest II LP $19,250,000
2131 Elm Hill 37210 10/27 Cedars Briely LLC Cedar Gardens LP; Cedars Gardens LP $19,125,000
601 Lafayette 37203 5/11 601 Lafayette Owner LLC Pepe II LLC $19,000,000
1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock 37203 4/14 McGavock Apts Venture LLC Good Health Mgmt Part $18,500,000
1321 Murfreesboro 37217 1/21 DA Inv Subsidiary II LLC Op Aep Prop LLC $18,500,000
1222 Demonbreun 37203 2/16 Nashville Gulch PII JV Holdings 12D Nashville Land Part LP $18,300,000
415 Chestnut, 1215 4th 37203 5/27 1201 4th Ave South Part LLC Lewis James Edward Scott; Lewis James S $18,100,000
417 Broadway 37203 8/1 417 Broadway Owner LLC Honky Tonk Circus LLC $17,750,000
97 White Bridge 37205 1/10 White Bridge Multifamily Part LLC Fountains LLC $17,325,000
0 Hobson 37013 3/15 KAGR2 Antioch 3754 LLC Antioch 3754 Medical Prop LLC $17,300,000
1529, 1531, 1533 McGavock, 112 6th 37203 7/5 HC D Hill Parking LLC Arora Pcs LLC $17,029,207
5320, 5324, 5330 Charlotte 37209 1/10 Egg Richland Creek LP Melrose Co $17,000,000
5646 Amalie 37211 1/13 Amalie Prop LLC Nashville M3-08 LLC $17,000,000
211, 225 Nesbitt 37115 9/14 Sl7 Nashville Industrial LP Lmp Madison LLC $16,500,000
1106 Davidson 37206 2/4 1000 Davidson LP GPT Murfreesboro Davidson Owner LLC $16,243,500
1400 Davidson 37206 12/7 1400 Davidson LP Nolan McKenzie Prop LLC $16,200,000
2500, 2504, 2508 Bransford 37204 7/19 CRP/AR Berry Hill Owner LLC GGG DSD & Assoc Inc; GGG DSD Realty Inc; Funfer Kenneth D; Grissom & Associates Inc; Mrs Grissoms Salads Realty Inc; Sylvia G Funger Family Trust - Tennessee Marital Share $16,100,000
154 2nd 37201 9/9 Vastland 154 LLC Howard & Manis Ent LLC $16,000,000
30 Peabody 37201 3/10 PR II/Sh Peabody Union Apts Owner LLC Metropolitan Dev & Housing Agency $16,000,000
601 5th, 500 Lafayette, 509 Lea 37203 1/5 Hamate-Lafayette Dev LLC Randal Nashville Prop LLC $15,900,000
1944, 1973 Southerland 37207 2/3 Martin Realty of Montgomery County LLC Southerland Prop Owner LLC $15,750,000
28 Parcels 37209 3/18 BGC Dev LLC Hill 33 LLC $15,500,000
1 Bridgestone 37214 6/30 Nashville TN VI FGF LLC Ymc Bridgestone Inv LLC $15,500,000
203, 228 Sealey 37115 1/12 Orchard Park Fs LLC Orchard Park Part LLC $15,300,000
203, 229 Sealey 37115 3/8 Dominion Orchard LLC Orchard Park Part LLC $15,300,000
203, 205 Broadway 37201 9/29 Fip Nashville LLC Old Town Trolley Tours of Washington Inc $15,250,000
636 Grassmere 37211 4/4 Nashville Urban Part 2005 LLC 636 Grassmere Park Drive Associates LP $15,000,000
421 Thompson 37211 6/22 Tremont Tic 1 Prop LLC; Tremont Tic 2 Prop LLC Thompson Place Limited $15,000,000
1035 Eastland 37206 3/30 Cherner Eastland LLC Lion Lockwood Eastland LLC $14,875,000
301 Great Circle 37228 11/7 Lone Oak-Nashville LLC Dettwiller George Frederick II Estate $14,820,000
5318 Hickory Hollow 37013 6/30 Albatross to Home at Hickory Hollow LLC Knowledge Academies Inc $14,745,000
4094, 4100, 4102 Hillsboro 37215 8/11 Green Hills Owner LLC BT Green Hills Realty Part $14,350,000
704 Berry 37204 7/21 708 Berry LLC Silmar Inv Group LLC $14,150,000
2706 Glenrose 37210 1/14 Maple Creek TN LLC Glenrose LLC $13,833,000
2148 Gallatin 37115 1/27 Brookwood Capital Part LLC Monarch Rivergate LLC $13,770,000
5016 Centennial 37209 5/2 Stocking 51 LLC Silo Capital LLC $13,755,580
925 Cowan 37207 9/21 CG Eat LLC Ewp Prop LLC $13,500,000
1950 Chickering 37215 11/10 Aquarius Farms Trust Joyce Douglas Henry; Margaret Henry Wood Trust; Joyce Sue S; Kathryn Craig Henry Trust $13,500,000
118 16th, 1530 Demonbreun 37203 7/5 HD Hill Office LLC Arora PCS LLC $13,122,776
2345 Atrium 37214 7/12 Hotel Nashville LLC Cavalier St Aggregate Propco LP $13,000,000
1904, 1906, 1908, 1910, 1912, 1912, 1916, 1918 Hayes 37203 7/5 Local Nashville Hayes LLC Simmons Joan $12,900,000
695 Grassmere 37211 1/28 Clf Grassmere Nashville LLC Orion Nashville TN LLC Vereit Real Estate LP $12,895,400
600 Rothwood 37115 9/23 Rothwood Owner LLC; Rothwood Tic II Owner LLC Rothwood Avenue LLC $12,500,000
4015 Shurgard 37076 8/18 Hermitage Parthip GP KFS Hermitage LLC $12,500,000
1062, 1066 Firestone, 1436 Heil Quaker 37086 6/29 United Rentals Realty LLC Tandem Inv LLC $12,340,000
446 Chestnut 37203 1/21 Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC Potter Lincoln R $12,250,000
0 OLD FRANKLIN 37013 11/18 HCA Health Services of TN Inc Century Farms LLC $12,204,000
1 Music 37203 3/23 Spirit Master Funding X LLC Nashville Music Row Garage Owner LLC $12,173,913
2019 West End 37203 11/18 Vanderbilt Univ Haut Et Bas LLC; Knotly Holdings II LLC; Not Trump LLC; Town Square II LLC; Zeniqay LLC $12,087,500
784 McGavock 37214 8/19 Century TN VII LLC W By W Century Blvd I LLC $12,020,000
3000 Franklin 37204 1/25 Greenbriar Prop LLC Greenbriar Apt Part $12,000,000
1400 Adams 37208 1/10 HC Hammermill LLC Germantown Hammer LLC $12,000,000
120 Cartwright 37072 5/2 Shyam Ghanshyam Nashville LLC Gdtn Associates LLC Receiver $11,800,000
55 Music 37203 6/6 55 Music Square West GP Iheartmedia + Entertainment Inc $11,800,000
300 Kate 37115 3/15 Madison 2 Pack LLC 300 Kate Street Part LLC $11,750,000
1505, 1507, 1511, 1513, 1601, 1603 Dickerson, 1600, 1608 Luton 37207 1/26 Key Dickerson LLC Clouse Tony R $11,600,000
4600, 4601, 4800 Centennial 37209 5/20 Tenacious Wpc Multi LLC Innophos Inc $11,273,131
1920, 1922, 1924, 1926 Hayes 37203 5/2 Clear Hayes LLC Shm Holdings LLC $11,250,000
2201 Gallatin 37115 9/6 127 Amm LLC 2201 Gallatin Pike LLC $11,200,000
0 Old Hickory 37013 4/21 7H LLC; Cane Ridge Inv LLC; Wgtracts LLC I-24 LP $11,192,503
618, 620 8th, 708 Fogg 37203 2/11 620 8th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC MTP Dev-620 8th Ave South LLC $11,100,000
219, 221, 225 14th 37203 12/29 Hariohm Parthip DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC; Dean Dairy Fluid LLC $11,000,000
510 Gallatin 37206 12/27 City Edge Holdings LLC SE Nashville Maxwell LLC $10,750,000
2505, 2525 21st 37212 10/24 Magnolia Hillsboro LP Wright Dev LP $10,750,000
1312 Martin, 548 Hamilton 37203 1/4 Mtp-Martin Ave Propco LLC Brooks William M Jr $10,500,000
151 1st 37201 6/29 Revelette Enterprises LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $10,500,000
917 Bell 37013 4/5 Kipp Nashville CV LHF LLC $10,475,000
575 Brick Church Park 37207 5/2 BLNL TN 575 Brick Church LLC NRF IX-Nashville LLC $10,200,000
107 4th 37219 5/11 4th Avenue Prop LLC Sanderson Brenda; Sanderson Ruble $10,200,000
300 McCann, 916 4th 37210 1/10 Mainland 4th LLC TN Golf & Travel LLC $10,066,950
2206, 2208, 2212, 2214, 2218, 2220 12th 37204 5/4 2214 12 South Prop LLC Cottage Part LLC $10,000,000
1218, 1224, 1236 Dickerson, 5 Ligon 37207 1/4 1218 Dickerson LLC Swafford Martha Carol Estate $10,000,000

