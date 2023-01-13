VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

Rutherford Chamber 101. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Membership 101

A Maury Alliance event for new members, new employees and people interested in joining the Chamber. This one-hour session will cover Maury Alliance staff, volunteer leadership, 2023 plan of work, key member benefits, networking opportunities, Chamber events, ways to get involved, leadership programs, marketing opportunities for members, a tutorial on the online member portal and how to maximize Chamber membership. Downtown Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Limited space, reservation required. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Chamber East: Marketing Trends for 2023

A panel discussion on trends with in person marketing and e-commerce. Location: HOME Helping Our Music Evolve. Panel: Monchiere Holmes Jones, Mojo Marketing; Anna-Vija McClain, Piccolo Marketing; Amanda Stone, Memo Agency. 8-9:30 a.m. Free for members, $25, future member. HOME 615 Main Street, Suite G1. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Gallatin Young Professionals

Join like-minded young professionals at Prince Street Pizza, 123 Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Executive Insights: Forged by Fire

Join Nashville Chamber for Executive Insights, an opportunity to hear from a top corporate leader who is making an impact nationally. In this session, Mila Grigg, brand consultant, discusses her book “Forged by Fire,” a step-by-step guide to crafting a personal brand based on core values, discovered purpose and the incomparable experience that separates you from everyone else. Mila’s own story is one of fortitude and redemption, of building an unshakeable foundation amid adversity and rising above it to be better than ever. The Wond’ry, 2414 Highland Ave. (located on Vanderbilt campus). Registration required and includes breakfast. 8-9:30 a.m. Early bird pricing by Jan. 19, $55, table $600 (includes 10 tickets). Information

Industry Roundtables

A Gallatin Chamber opportunity to discuss what’s happening in your business sector and mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting, in an effort for our team to better connect our members to resources. Registration is required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

IBC Lunch with Byrne Nason, Ireland’s ambassador to the USA

An update on the U.S.-Ireland business relationship. Baker Donelson, 21st floor multipurpose room, 1600 West End Ave. Networking and lunch, 12-12:30 p.m. Program 12:30-1:30 p.m. $40 for Chamber, Tennessee World Affairs Council and Center for Global Citizenship members. $50 for others. Parking available in garage on 16th Avenue North between West End Avenue and Hayes Street. Check in at Broadwest Lobby. Entry from West End is only for ride-sharing/drop-offs only. Information

Business Studio

This resource center for small and midsized businesses is designed to help companies build a business, connect with customers and discover new ideas through workshops, networking opportunities and business matchmaking tools. Virtual meeting, but registration required for this free event. 4-5:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Policy Talks

Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. free event. Information

2023 Legislative Series Kickoff Luncheon

Guest Speaker: U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty. Northfield Church, 2100 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $25 for Chamber members, with reservations made by noon Monday, Jan. 16. Future members: $35. Reservations are required. Information

Winterfest Beer Blast 2023

A beer-tasting benefiting Columbia CARES. Breweries, distributors and home brewers from across the state will bring samples of their best brews. The Factory at Columbia, 101 N. James Campbell Blvd., Columbia. 6-10 p.m. Fee: $35 per person. Information

TUESDAY, JAN 31

Clarksville-Montgomery County Growth Summit

APSU Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Fee: $50. Information