Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

It’s playoff time, and even though the Titans will be spectators this time around, let’s look at the games on Wild-Card Weekend and make our picks.

AFC

Chargers (10-7) at Jaguars (9-8): Perhaps the most interesting game of the weekend with two young gun star quarterbacks making their playoff debuts. Justin Herbert and the Chargers have talent on both sides of the ball. Trevor Lawrence finally appears to be back after being brainwashed into awfulness by Urban Meyer. Might not be the last time these two teams on the uptick meet in the postseason. At the very least, it should be entertaining. Chargers 31, Jaguars 28.

Ravens (10-7) at Bengals (12-4): Cincinnati topped Baltimore Sunday and now likely will do so again, especially if the Ravens are without QB Lamar Jackson. Even with Jackson, how mobile would he be after missing five weeks with a knee injury. Bengals are peaking at the right time for potentially another deep playoff run, and the Ravens will have trouble keeping up. Bengals 28, Ravens 13.

Dolphins (9-8) at Bills (13-3): Another inter-division matchup in the wild-card round. I’d give the Dolphins a fighting chance if their quarterback situation wasn’t so messy due to injuries. (Tua or not Tua, that is the question.) But in light of the Damar Hamlin situation, the Bills are America’s Team right now (sorry, Cowboys fans), and look to be a very tough out this postseason. Bills 33, Dolphins 17.

NFC

Giants (9-7-1) at Vikings (13-4): The Vikings either win a close, high-scoring game or they look awful and get blown out. That has been their M.O. all season. The Giants played them close in the regular season, but they don’t have the firepower to win a shootout. Vikings 31, Giants 23.

Seahawks (9-8) at 49ers (13-4): It feels like the 49ers could pluck the hot dog vendor out of the stands and get decent quarterback play from him. They are now using Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy and he has been, wait for it, “purdy good.” The Seahawks have a fighting chance, because it’s a division foe, but the Niners are just too strong. 49ers 23, Seahawks 17.

Cowboys (12-5) at Bucs (8-9): How shameful that the Bucs limp in with a losing record. Tom Brady certainly can’t be proud of that. The Cowboys have talent all over the field, but can Dak Prescott avoid costly picks? Talent top to bottom says the Cowboys should win. But it’s Tom Brady and the playoffs. Dallas hasn’t won a Super Bowl since Barry Switzer was their coach. Give me Brady. Bucs 30, Cowboys 28.

– Terry McCormick