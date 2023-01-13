Titans part with offensive coordinator, 3 others

VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

It didn’t the Titans long to drop offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

The team announced Monday evening it had dismissed the offensive coordinator and three other assistant coaches.

Downing’s offense struggled this season, his second as offensive coordinator after being promoted from tight ends coach when Arthur Smith was named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

The offense had major problems with protection issues, scoring points in the second half of games and with producing explosive plays in the passing game.

While some things, such as the trade of receiver A.J. Brown, were out of Downing’s control, the offense suffered from predictability and an over-reliance on the run game.

Passing game coordinator Tim Kelly would appear to be the in-house favorite to be the team’s new offensive coordinator, though the team will conduct a full search for a Downing’s replacement.

Also dismissed were offensive line coach Keith Carter, whose unit was beset by injuries and struggled badly in pass protection, secondary coach Anthony Midgett, who had been on staff for three seasons. Young cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Tre Avery struggled in coverage at times, but the unit also was hampered by injuries. Tennessee finished last in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Erik Frazier, who served as offensive skills assistant, also was not retained.