VOL. 47 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2023

New GM must have vision, eye for talent By Terry McCormick



It feels like the Tennessee Titans’ much-needed offseason repair is on hold – at least until the club can hire a new general manager.

One of the questions these candidates will no doubt have to answer and show themselves capable of in evaluating players is how they will improve the Titans roster, make it competitive again and find players who fit what Coach Mike Vrabel wants on his football team.

That rebuild also will include hiring a four new coaches to replace offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. All were dismissed Monday after the Titans finished 7-10 with seven consecutive losses.

Vrabel reiterated Monday he wants his team to have a tough, smart and physical presence. But also mentioned speed – something the Titans have sorely lacked in the now big-play world of NFL football.

And with that comment comes the heart of the matter when it determines what type of team Vrabel, his soon-to-be co-worker and the Titans want to build going forward.

The key to this, no doubt, is evaluating talent – not just for talent’s sake, but finding players who fit the Titans’ system. It was unsuccessful talent evaluation that failed the Titans in their latter drafts under Robinson.

Robinson had success in some drafts to be sure – hitting home runs in 2016 (Derrick Henry, Kevin Byard, Jack Conklin) and 2019 (Jeffery Simmons, A.J. Brown, David Long, Amani Hooker).

But strikeouts with too many picks in 2018, 2020 and 2021 served to put this franchise in the situation it finds itself in right now. The injuries of the last two years and the lack of picks still on the roster from some of those draft classes have come home to roost. Late in the season, the Titans fielded a squad that might not have been competitive is the USFL, much less the NFL.

Now, the rebuild – it remains to be seen if that is too strong a word for what the Titans do with their roster – begins, and the task of the next GM, whether he answers to Vrabel or works on even footing with him like Robinson – has a tall order to fill to get the Titans salary cap situation rectified, decide what direction the team needs moving forward to get back to contention as quickly as possible and the best means to accomplish that goal.