The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 47 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 6, 2023

Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower

The Associated Press

Updated 3:43PM
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after another hot reading on the job market raised worries that the Federal Reserve will need to continue inflicting pain on the economy to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the the Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

The pullback came after payroll company ADP reported a bigger-than-expected increase in jobs at private companies last month.

The continued strength in the job market makes the Fed's job of reining in inflation more difficult by putting upward pressure on wages.

