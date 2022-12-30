Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 30, 2022

Stocks end higher after Fed meeting minutes, strong job data

The Associated Press

Updated 3:34PM
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street after a day of wavering as minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting of policymakers underscored how the central bank remains determined to keep rates high to crush inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Stocks had rallied earlier after the government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected, which bolsters hopes that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.

Crude oil prices fell and Treasury yields ended lower.

