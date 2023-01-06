VOL. 47 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 6, 2023

Nashville Boat Show. Boats and more boats, information sessions for boat safety, water sports, live music and an appearance by Twiggy, the water skiing squirrel. $14 (13 and older). Thursday: 2-9 p.m., Friday: 12-9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way, S. Information

FRIDAY, JAN., 6

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Maury Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at this Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance, as attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information

One Hour Wonder

One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learns, providing an opportunity for Gallatin Chamber of Commerce members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This program is included in your chamber membership, but registration is required. Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

First Saturday Art Crawl

First Saturday Art Crawl is a monthly event on the first Saturday of every month. 5-8 p.m. in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy incredible art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most of the stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome, 21 or older to drink. Information

Robertson County Republicans

New Year potluck breakfast gathering at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield, Free. 8:30 a.m. Information

Marshmallow Hikes

Spend time with family and friend during a pleasant hike in the wintery woods followed by roasted marshmallow and hot chocolate. The annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes take place on select dates in the winter months. Fee: $10 per hiker. Hike start times: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Additional date: Jan.14. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

The Pitch

Participants have 60 seconds to pitch their business to a room full of leads during this members-only event. Breakfast provided. One registration per company. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8-9 a.m. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. Parking, 4000 Rush Street. 3:30 -5 p.m. Free, but registration is needed. Information

WillCo Connected! Business Mixer

Kickoff 2023 with WillCo Connected, a networking event designed to connect the business community in Williamson County. If you’re not a member of Williamson, Inc. attend meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the Williamson, Inc. office for Williamson 101 and learn about events, resources and how to grow your business through Williamson, Inc. Complimentary refreshments provided. Members networking will begin at 4 p.m. with a welcoming of new and potential members at 5 p.m. Neighbors of Franklin, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 162, Franklin. Information