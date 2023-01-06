Walters, McDermott feted for broadcast work

VOL. 47 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 6, 2023

Bayard “Bud” Walters, president, Cromwell Group, Inc., and Deborah A. McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group, both of Nashville, were honored by the Library of American Broadcasting recently during its annual Giants of Broadcasting and the Electronic Arts Award Luncheon in New York City.

The list of honorees included TV chef Julia Child (recognized posthumously), Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports, S. Epatha Merkerson, Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP and SAG award-winning actress, Chicago Med, Law & Order, Bob Pittman, chairman & CEO, iHeartMedia, Adam Symson, president-CEO, The E.W. Scripps Co, Pete Williams, recently retired NBC justice correspondent, and Fareed Zakaria, anchor, author and columnist for CNN and The Washington Post.

Honorees are those who have been the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers and producers that have brought the electronic arts to the prominence they occupy in the United States and the world today, and who have set the stage for the future.

Walters founded Cromwell in 1969 with the formation of a single station in Hawesville, Kentucky. Over the years, Cromwell has grown to a family of 31 stations, with corporate offices in Nashville. The company manages affiliates operating 6 AM and 25 FM stations in six markets: Decatur, Effingham, Mattoon and Vandalia, Illinois, Owensboro/Tell City, Kentucky/Indiana, and Nashville.

McDermott, who was inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame in 2013, is slated to lead TEGNA as its CEO following its pending acquisition by Standard General. Once this transaction is complete, McDermott will be CEO of the nation’s largest minority-owned, woman-led broadcast company, expanding the diversity of voices in television broadcasting.

Butchko joins Stone, Rudolph & Henry

The accounting firm Thomas D Butchko, CPA, has merged with the Brentwood firm of Bochco Stone, Rudolph & Henry, CPAs, PLC.

Butchko began his career in finance for the banking industry in 1980. Later that decade he became part of a small team of accountants and attorneys working for a bank holding company based in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, before starting his own firm in 1989.

Founded in 1954 by Mr. Hal Stone, Stone, Rudolph & Henry, CPAs, PLC, has been providing professional services to large and small businesses throughout the Middle Tennessee area for more than 60 years.

TennGreen Conservancy names executive director

TennGreen Land Conservancy has named Alice Hudson Pell the organization’s new executive director, succeeding Steve Law.

Christie Henderson is now deputy director after serving as director of land conservation.

Hudson Pell joined TennGreen Land Conservancy, previously known as Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation, in 2014. She served as the organization’s associate director for nearly four years and its director of development for five years.

She has been honored as a Nashville Emerging Leader Finalist—Environment four times for her efforts to protect Tennessee’s natural resources. In 2022, she completed the Nashville Emerging Leaders program. Service to other organizations includes a board of directors role for Big River Park Conservancy and an advisory board role to the Cumberland Trails Conference. Hudson Pell is a graduate of Agnes Scott College and holds a master’s from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College.

Henderson joined TennGreen Land Conservancy in 2012. During her tenure, she has overseen the conservation of approximately 40,000 acres, including the creation of Tull Bottom Wildlife Management Area, the establishment of Lincoln County’s first county park and numerous expansions of Tennessee’s parks, including Rock Island, Fall Creek Falls and the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail.

In 2018, Henderson was named Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Land Conservationist of the Year. The following year, Henderson spearheaded a significant land acquisition project at Grassy Cove that won the U.S. Forestry Department’s “Wings Across the Americas Habitat Conservation Partnership Award.”

Heritage Foundation adds 5 to board of directors

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced the appointment of five new members to its board of directors.

Joining the board are Megan Alexander, Hunter Jones, Adam Sansiveri, Bo Segers and Mark Sutton.

• Alexander is an Emmy®-nominated national TV Host and three-time bestselling author of the books “Faith in the Spotlight,” “One More Hug” and “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas.” She is a special correspondent for the nationally syndicated TV show “Inside Edition.” Her production company produces various media projects including the holiday travel show she hosts called “Small Town Christmas” on UPtv.

• Jones is a senior consultant in the Business Consulting – Transformation Design and Execution practice of Ernst & Young LLP. As a part of EY’s Food and Agribusiness sector team, he focuses on helping advance the food system through times of rapid disruption and growth. He earned his degree in animal science and MBA in entrepreneurship and innovation from the University of Tennessee’s Herbert College of Agriculture and Haslam College of Business, respectively. He chairs Next Gen, the Foundation’s young professionals membership group.

• Sansiveri is the senior managing director and head of the Nashville private client group at AllianceBernstein. He also is a Broadway producer, film financier, tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, restaurateur and a renewable energy investor who has dedicated his passions and expertise to helping like-minded individuals manage and grow their wealth. He holds a degree in biochemistry from Cornell University and an MBA in economics and media management from the Fordham University Graduate School of Business. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Oz Arts, Studio Tenn, the Broadway Dreams Foundation and now The Heritage Foundation. Adam also serves on the Digital Media Advisory Council for the state of Tennessee and the Mayor’s Business Leader Council on Climate Change and Sustainability.

• Segers is the general counsel for The Breakaway League, LLC. In this role, he has primary responsibility for the legal issues effecting the League. In addition, he assists its clients understand the implications of their retirement choices. He continues to work with a strong team of people whose goal is to help their clients succeed. He joined The Breakaway League LLC in January 2020, and continues his efforts to be a strong business partner and adviser.

• Sutton was named the chairman of the International Paper board of directors in 2015, and CEO in 2014. He has been a member of the International Paper board since 2014. Sutton also serves on the board of directors for The Kroger Company. He is a member of the Business Roundtable and The Business Council. He also serves on the American Forest & Paper Association Board of Directors and the Memphis Tomorrow Board.

TriStar Summit names Lunger ACNO

TriStar Summit Medical Center has named Christine Lunger, MSN, RN, its new associate chief nursing officer.

Lunger most recently served as ACNO at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, gaining experience in emergency services, medical/surgical services and critical care. Before assuming the ACNO role, she served as director for several departments, including the critical care, neurointensive care and trauma intensive care. Lunger also oversaw operations for TriStar Skyline Madison Campus, a behavioral health hospital.

Lunger earned degree in nursing degree from The College of New Jersey and a master’s in executive leadership from Chamberlain University.

TN Pharmacists Assoc. welcomes 2 new hires

The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has hired Nancy K. Hooper as manager of Recovery & Well-Being Services and Dalton Bolin as grant compliance associate.

As a health care professional with 20-plus years of pharmacy experience, including long-term care, corporate and community pharmacy, Hooper will serve TPA as manager of recovery & well-being services. She replaces Baeteena Black, TPA champion and executive director emeritus, who will retire as program director of the Tennessee Pharmacy Recovery Network in early 2023.

Hooper is a pharmacist in long-term recovery and an active member of the Tennessee Pharmacy Recovery Network. Hooper played an integral role in supporting Tennessee’s clinicians in their efforts to further their careers as healthy physicians while in her previous position with the Tennessee Medical Foundation. She earned a degree in pharmacy at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

The Tennessee Pharmacists Research and Education Foundation, a subsidiary of TPA, was recently awarded a $7.75 million two-year grant from the Tennessee Department of Health to educate and encourage immunizations amongst Tennesseans who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19. In his role as Grant Compliance Associate, Bolin will assist in gathering data for the research, outreach and education efforts across the state.

Before joining TPA, Bolin held roles at ICON plc, a multinational clinical research organization that provides services for the pharmaceutical industry, and the United States Air Force as a public health specialist. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dalton holds a degree in public health and is pursuing his master’s degree in public health.

Bradley’s Cargile to lead real estate lawyers

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP’s Ann Peldo Cargile has been elected president of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

Cargile will lead more than 1,000 prominent real estate lawyers across the country. She is an active member and fellow of ACREL and previously served as president elect and vice president and has chaired various committees.

Founded in 1978, ACREL is focused on service to clients, colleagues and the profession. Admission is by invitation only after a rigorous screening process. ACREL’s nationally known lawyers are elected to fellowship for their outstanding legal ability, experience and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of real estate law.

Cargile is a partner in the firm’s Nashville office and a member of Bradley’s Real Estate Practice Group. She represents parties in all aspects of commercial real estate, including leasing, finance and joint ventures. Through her national leasing practice, she serves as counsel to landlords and tenants in both lease negotiation and lease enforcement.