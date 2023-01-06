Vol fans get glimpse at program’s ‘freaky bright’ potential

VOL. 47 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 6, 2023

Coach Josh Heupel gets a postgame dunking following UT’s win in the Orange Bowl. -- Photos Courtesy Of Tennessee Athletics/Utsports.Com

Following Tennessee’s Orange Bowl victory against Clemson, Josh Heupel dropped the term “freaky bright” while speaking with the media. The Vols head coach wasn’t talking about the uniforms that dotted the Hard Rock Stadium field in Miami. No, Heupel was referring to the trajectory of Tennessee’s program.

The No. 6 Vols (11-2) capped their best season in more than 20 years by beating No. 10 Clemson 31-14. In the process, they gave a glimpse of what the future may have in store to keep the momentum going.

Despite missing several key players from opt-outs or injury, Tennessee led wire-to-wire against Clemson to reach 11 wins for the first time since 2001.

It came only two years after the Vols finished 3-7 and fired former head coach Jeremy Pruitt amid an NCAA investigation that left the program in shambles and a roster decimated by transfers.

Heupel arrived on Rocky Top and quickly stabilized the Vols. After going 7-6 in his first year, Heupel followed it this season with a run that reinvigorated the fan base and put the program back in the national spotlight.

Tennessee beat Alabama, Florida and LSU and was on the cusp of reaching the College Football Playoff before a loss to South Carolina knocked the Vols from consideration. Participating in a New Year’s Six bowl was the consolation prize, and Tennessee didn’t take it for granted.

“Two years ago there was so much outside noise that wasn’t necessarily positive, and none of those guys paid attention to it. They decided collectively and individually to go accomplish something, and they worked for it,” Heupel says. “If you set your mind to something and you work, you really can go up and accomplish anything. That’s a great lesson for this football program, but it’s a great lesson for these guys as they move into life.”

Milton grabs opportunity

Joe Milton III played a starring role for the Vols against Clemson.

Making his second straight start in place of Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina that ended his college career, Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns to earn Orange Bowl MVP honors.

Game MVP Joe Milton III basks in the media spotlight.

The redshirt senior has another season of eligibility remaining. If he returns – and all signs indicate he will – Milton will be in a competition for the starting job with highly-touted incoming freshman Nico Iamaleava, who ran the scout team in bowl practices, and Tayven Jackson, who played sparingly this season as a freshman.

Milton claimed “the Vols are back on top” after the Clemson win. During the trophy presentation, Milton and Hooker shared a moment together onstage. The roommates developed a close relationship after transferring to UT despite competing for the same position. They’ve spent many late nights breaking down game film and discussing plays.

“It just felt special having him up there,” Milton said. “He put in a lot of work for this. If you want to be truthful, he got us here. I had to get it done for him.”

Offense keeps moving

Tennessee’s high-octane offense was operating against Clemson without many of its most productive pieces.

Jalin Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner, and Cedric Tillman opted out of participating in the bowl to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft. Their absence gave other players a chance to shine.

Freshman Squirrel White had a career-high nine receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Redshirt junior Bru McCoy and senior Ramel Ketyon caught touchdown passes. All three plan to return next season.

Although Heupel is the mastermind of the offense, he is in the market for a new offensive coordinator to replace Alex Golesh, who was recently named the head coach at the University of South Florida.

As for the defense, Tennessee still needs to shore up its issues in the secondary. But the front seven proved they can pressure opposing quarterbacks with their aggressive rush to partially alleviate the weakness.

“I think our defensive players continue to grow,” Heupel said. “We had guys that were playing in the middle part of our defense, more reps than they had been during the course of the season. It’s a prideful group. We continue to get better. There’s some youth back there.”

Savoring the moment

Heupel characterized the last few months as a “fun climb” and said “the best is yet to come” for the program. But he was also reflective of the journey. Nothing is guaranteed in sports, and a lot of variables can change things in an instant.

Heupel wanted his players to savor the ride and never forget all the time they spent together in meetings, practices and dinners.

“I talk to them a lot about it, because in my playing days, when I look back on those days, it’s not just the playing that you remember. A lot of it’s just the small interaction, the moments that you get a chance to hang out with your brothers,” Heupel said. “It’s been a really special journey here with these guys this year.”

Like nearly all college football coaches, Heupel didn’t waste the chance after the bowl win to send a message to any recruits that could potentially help the Vols continue their ascent in the future.

“Tonight, our brand was in front of everybody on a national stage. It was prime-time, and they got a chance to see who we are, how we compete and the relationship we have and the energy,” he said. “I think if someone wants to play an exciting brand of football and have more fun than they can imagine, it is a great place to come and compete on Rocky Top.”