VOL. 46 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 23, 2022

Repairs to Spur Tunnel in Smokies to begin next month

GATLINBURG (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said.

The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.

Motorists should reduce speed, refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone and allow extra time for all northbound travel, the park service said.

The $10 million project should be completed by June 5.

