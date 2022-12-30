Frost Brown Todd adds Masterson as partner

VOL. 46 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 30, 2022

Brian Masterson has joined Frost Brown Todd’s tax team as a partner.

Based in Nashville, Masterson has nearly 25 years of tax experience, including advising clients on a variety of state and federal tax matters, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and resolving disputes related to post-closing adjustments. He also works with family offices regarding how to structure the acquisition and disposition of private investments.

Masterson served as the chair of the Accounting, Finance and Economic Department, director of the Master of Accountancy program and assistant professor of accounting at Lipscomb University. He also was an adjunct faculty at Georgetown University Law Center and a recurring guest lecturer at the University of Michigan Law School.

He is the author of the treatise entitled “Tucker on Tax Planning for Real Estate Transactions.”

A graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law, Masterson earned an LLM in tax from Georgetown University Law Center. He is admitted to practice law in Tennessee, Washington D.C., and Virginia and is a certified public accountant.

K&L Gates adds 40 partners, 1 in Nashville

The partners of global law firm K&L Gates LLP have voted to elect 40 new partners across the firm’s 22 global offices, including Kevin McCormick in Nashville.

McCormick focuses his practice primarily on patent portfolio management and related counseling, opinion work and due diligence. He has domestic and foreign patent prosecution experience involving a variety of technology sectors.

Before his career in law, Kevin worked for GE Healthcare gaining experience in both design and manufacturing engineering with roles related to computed tomography, X-ray and patient bedside monitoring technologies. He also worked as an associate for an international trade compliance firm, assisting clients with compliance management, commodity classification and export licensing requirements.

He is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School. He also earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette.

TBA selects attorneys for Leadership Law class

The Tennessee Bar Association has selected 33 attorneys from across the state for its 2023 Leadership Law program.

Now in its 12th year, Leadership Law is designed to equip Tennessee lawyers with the vision, knowledge and skills necessary to serve as leaders in their profession and local communities. The class will meet for its first session in January and spend the next six months learning about leadership in the legal profession, issues in the courts, policymaking in state government and the importance of community service.

Class members are:

• Jaz Boon, Bridgestone Americas Inc., Nashville

• Zachary Busey, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, Memphis

• Crystle Carrion, Unum, Chattanooga

• James Cobb, Cobb Law Group LP, Hendersonville

• J.D. Cressman, Tennessee Department of Military, Nashville

• Jason Davis, Davis Law Firm, Lewisburg

• Hon. Jennifer Fitzgerald, Shelby County Criminal Court, Memphis

• Holly Fuller, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Knoxville

• Hon. James Haltom, Tennessee Claims Commission, Nashville

• Tim Hewitt, Logan-Thompson PC, Cleveland

• Joseph Hubbard, Kay Griffin PLLC, Nashville

• Wally Irvin, Lewis Thomason, Nashville

• Amanda Jelks, Jelks Law PLLC, Chattanooga

• Alex Johnson, Johnson Murrell & Associates, Sevierville

• David Jones, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, Nashville

• Isaac Kimes, Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings PLLC, Nashville

• Jason King, town of Smyrna, Murfreesboro

• Rebecca Lee, Fourth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, Dandridge

• Joseph McKinney, FedEx Corporation, Memphis

• LaKenya Middlebrook, city of Knoxville, Knoxville

• Jonathan Nelson, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC, Memphis

• Seth Ogden, Patterson Intellectual Property Law, Nashville

• Stanley Ross, Harvill Ross PLLC, Clarksville

• Marie Tedesco Scott, Fisher & Phillips LLP, Nashville

• Lindsay H. Sisco, TN Dept. of Transportation, Nashville

• Joseph Smith, Miles Mason Family Law Group, Germantown

• Allison Starnes-Anglea, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law, Knoxville

• Laquita Stokes, Stokes & Glass PLLC, Memphis

• Deadrick Thaxton, Asurion, Brentwood

• Robert Wheeler, Patrick, Beard, Schulman & Jacoway, Chattanooga

• Angela Williams, Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Law Department, Nashville

• Julie Wooten, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, Cheatham and Robertson counties, Ashland City

• Evan Wright, Wright & Wright LLP, Livingston

Hospitality Association announces 2023 board

The 2023 board of directors for the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association has been announced, including board chair Hugh Anderson, general manager, Loews Hotel, and vice chair Dee Patel, managing director, The Hermitage Hotel.

GNHA represents the collective interests of greater Nashville’s hospitality industry, one of the largest employers in the city. The members of the board represent segments of the hospitality community, including hotels, restaurants and attractions and vendors, along with entities and organizations serving the industry.

Joining Anderson and Patel on the Executive Committee are:

• Second vice chair, Tom Petrillo, general manager, Gaylord Opryland Hotel

• Treasurer, Mark Hayes, general manager, Kimpton Aertson Hotel

• Immediate past chair, Scott Faircloth, general manager, Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Nashville.

Lodging sector:

• Jeff Crabiel, area director, Westin Nashville

• Martin Wormull, general manager, Conrad Nashville

• Ousemane Diop, general manager, Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club.

Food and Beverage sector:

• Lyle Richardson, chief operating officer, A Marshall Hospitality

• Ali Buchanan, marketing director, 4 Top Hospitality

• Kristofer Carlson, general manager, Aimbridge Hospitality.

The Attraction/Tourism/Convention sector is represented by:

• Mark Giovetti, general manager, Inn at Opryland, Wild Horse Saloon, The General Jackson

• Ellen Pryor, director of communications, Frist Art Museum

• Howard Kittell, President and CEO, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

Vendors and Allied Services:

• Stacey Nickens, assistant vice president, corporate communications, Nashville International Airport

• Tee McCarley, CEO, Parking Management Company

• Chuck Abbott, CEO, Gray Line Tennessee.

At-Large representatives:

• Kevin Green, chief operating officer, Chartwell Hospitality

• Charles Starks, president and CEO, Music City Center

• Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

• Vail Ross, senior vice president, sales and marketing, STR

• Patrick Johnson, CEO, Refine Health.

Fat Bottom Brewing names new leadership

Fat Bottom Brewing Co. founder Ben Bredesen has announced the recent addition of two executive leaders, Josh Buckley and Andy Heiman. Joining the team during the brewery’s 10th anniversary year, Buckley and Heiman will focus on Fat Bottom’s growing team, company culture, daily operations for the next chapter and positioning Fat Bottom as Nashville’s “beer next door.”

Buckley serves as CEO at Fat Bottom. His experience includes 20-plus years in the business world and serving as co-founder and managing partner of One Iron Holdings, an investment holding company specializing in acquiring, operating and growing established businesses that align with its core values.

Heiman, a Nashville native, is the new CFO and COO at Fat Bottom. He handles the next phases in distribution and focuses on the company’s core brand and hospitality concepts. Before his new role, he had 13-plus years of national banking experience and was co-founder of One Iron Holdings with Buckley.

S3 appoints 4 members to board

S3 Recycling Solutions, an R2-certified electronics recycler and Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, has announced the appointment of Ray Guzman, Wanda C. Lyle and Richard Pinson to its board.

They join the existing three board members who advise S3 leadership on ways to help the company achieve its goals, develop and implement the company’s strategic plan and provide critical feedback on all aspects of the business.

Guzman is the founding CEO of SwitchPoint Ventures, an AI-focused venture studio that partners with business leaders to drive rapid technological innovation. In this role, Ray is responsible for all aspects of the business and for overseeing the company’s interests in its portfolio companies. He previously was senior vice president of analytics at Intermedix/R1, where he led a large, globally distributed analytics business unit.

Lyle is a global executive and board director with 40 years of financial services industry experience and 10 years of board of director experience. She has created and implemented numerous innovative structures to ensure that risk management, controls and oversight meet regulatory and business requirements.

From 2014 through 2021, Lyle served as the managing director-general manager of the UBS Business Solutions at Nashville UBS.

Pinson is an experienced CEO, entrepreneur, investor and board member focused on intellectual properties and technology driven businesses. He served as a senior executive at both Columbia Pictures and Turner Broadcasting.

MTSU names Clark to lead development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university.

A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.

Clark comes to MTSU with more than 20 years of fundraising experience in higher education.