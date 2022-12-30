Cowboys at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 46 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 30, 2022

The Titans’ game with the Dallas Cowboys is essentially meaningless, except that it might be nice to end a five-game losing streak before the all-the-marbles showdown at Jacksonville in week 18.

That said, here are four keys to the Thursday night game with the Cowboys.

First down

Play who needs to play. The Titans can use this game as a tuneup for the Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis sure could use the reps, and so could the piecemeal offensive line the Titans have thrown together in the wake of losing Ben Jones, Nate Davis and Dillon Radunz last week. If it helps to get some timing and rhythm down, then the Titans can benefit in this game that otherwise has no bearing on Tennessee’s playoff fate.

Second down

Rest who needs to rest. Anyone that is banged up and ailing needs to be held out of this game. The Titans lost Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Petit-Frere in the course of the loss to Houston. They might be candidates to rest, along with safety Amani Hooker, who has had trouble staying healthy this year. Beyond that, any other starters who could use some rest should probably be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Third down

Avoid turnovers. The Titans turned the football over three times in losing to the Texans Saturday, and Derrick Henry lost another fumble trying to gain extra yards. Henry took full responsibility for his miscues, though it is evident that the star running back is fighting for every yard he can get, and that appears to be the genesis of his issues. The Titans have to find a way to win the turnover battle and that starts with taking care of the ball.

Fourth down

Find some confidence. The Titans locker room seemed like a morgue after the loss to Houston on Christmas Eve. This team is so depleted roster-wise that any confidence this team once possessed seems to have disappeared in the wake of a five-game losing streak. The Titans need something good to happen early against the Cowboys and then maintain it throughout.

-- Terry McCormick