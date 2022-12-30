VOL. 46 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 30, 2022

Marshmallow Hikes. Enjoy a hike in the winter woods followed by roasted marshmallow and hot chocolate. Remaining Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes take place Dec. 30-31, Jan. 7, 14. Fee: $10 per hiker. Hike times: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Information

Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Kentucky and Iowa marching bands square off at 6 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. Friday, Dec. 30. Free event. Information

SATURDAY DEC. 31

Music City Bowl

Iowa and Kentucky square off in the 25th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. 11 a.m. Information

Jack Daniel’s New Year Eve Live: Nashville Big Bash

Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Live music featuring Brooks and Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and the Zac Brown Band. The evening is filled with live music, fireworks, confetti and the Music Note Drop at midnight. Free. Information

New Year’s Eve Mule Drop

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Historic Downtown Columbia this year. Enjoy music, fun and food trucks. Raise a toast to the New Year with great music, fireworks and confetti cannons full of wishes for the best New Year Ever. Free. 8 p.m. Information

Williamson Member Connects

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business at our monthly Member Connects. Member Connect is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williams, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Optional time option. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Coffee & Connect

Guest speaker: Mayor Paige Brown. Stomping Grounds, 532 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Complimentary breakfast, but attendee is responsible for their own coffee. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at this Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance if you plan to attend - attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information

One Hour Wonder

One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learns, providing an opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This program is included in your chamber membership, but registration is required. Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Robertson County Republicans

New Year potluck breakfast gathering at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield, Free. 8:30 a.m. All ages welcome. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

First Saturday Art Crawl is a monthly event on the first Saturday of every month. 5-8 p.m. in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy incredible art galleries, street art, live music, and complimentary cocktails provided at most of the stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome, but you must be 21 or older to drink. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

The Pitch

Participants will have 60 seconds to pitch their business to a room full of leads during this members-only event. Breakfast provided. One registration per company. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8-9 a.m. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. Parking, 4000 Rush Street. 3:30 -5 p.m. Free, but registration is needed. Information

WillCo Connected! Business Mixer

Kickoff 2023 with WillCo Connected, a networking event designed to connect the business community in Williamson County. If you’re not a member of Williamson, Inc., attend at 3:30 p.m. at the Williamson, Inc. office for Williamson 101 and learn about events, resources and how to grow your business through Williamson, Inc. Complimentary refreshments provided. Member networking will begin at 4 p.m. with a welcoming of new and potential members at 5 p.m. Neighbors of Franklin, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 162, Franklin. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

New Year, New Skills- A Young Professionals Luncheon

A chance for business professionals to come together and learn strategies to make 2023 their best year yet. This program is designed for professionals younger than 40, but anyone is welcome. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: $25 Williamson, Inc. member, $50 Guest. Information