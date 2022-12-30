Watson, quickly, check the license plate reader

VOL. 46 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 30, 2022

The longstanding debate over whether Nashville should employ license plate readers has always puzzled me. Do none of the opponents watch British crime shows on TV?

I do. Lots of them. Vintage Sherlock Holmes may still have to rely on footprints, distinctive tobacco ash and deductive brilliance to unravel his mysteries, but one of the main tools more modern British good guys use to track down the bad guys is CCTV video.

From what I can tell, pretty much every square inch of Britain is under surveillance 24/7, 365. Only the occasional blind spot, camera malfunction or rare crook smart enough to conceal his face (don’t they watch the crime shows?) serve to frustrate what might otherwise be a 100% success rate for the cops.

Keep in mind, the cameras are capturing images in public places. Invasion of privacy is not an issue – there is no presumption of privacy if you’re in public.

Aside: Some people believe they must give their permission to be photographed when out and about. Perhaps you are one of them. If so, you are wrong.

A recent application of video images being used in the pursuit of justice involves the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by unhinged (redundant?) followers of the guy who used to be president. Much, much video exists of the anarchy, to the delight of true patriots – like the House committee that investigated the uprising – and the dismay of those miscreants who have been identified, brought before the dock and tossed into the slammer as a result.

You can put me down on the side of the investigators. It’s shameful how many Republicans who were panic-stricken during the onslaught (Example: Sen. Josh Hawley comically legging it toward safety) have since come to pooh-pooh the whole episode as democracy in action. Hypocrites, we used to call that type.

Full disclosure: I have myself twice been the victim of a camera that recorded my misdeeds while driving in another state. In both cases, I piloted my vehicle into an intersection slightly after the traffic device regulating such maneuvers signaled its disapproval. Same intersection, both times. I don’t remember exactly what it cost me, but I didn’t even bother to contest the infractions. I mean, they sent me pictures. It was definitely me.

The Tennessean reports there is a six-month pilot program for license plate readers greenlighted by Metro Council that will not include that sort of use.

“Law enforcement can use the technology to assist in missing persons cases, and investigate and prosecute felony offenses, violent crimes, reckless driving, and stolen vehicles and license plates. … Metro Nashville Police Department has stated it does not intend to use LPRs to enforce traffic violations,” Cassandra Stephenson wrote.

Despite my record as a repeat offender, I support all those investigative purposes, even the unused traffic enforcement. As my wife has observed, there is a cautionary effect on driving habits when you know that your misdeeds may be visually recorded and punished.

I still flinch at intersections with red lights, though the problematic one for me is 914 miles away, according to Google maps.

Not everyone supports law enforcement’s video use. A recent article in The New York Times reported that, in an effort to thwart detection by cameras, many people have taken to obscuring their tags through various methods, including applying screens and sprays, stickers and other objects, as well as scraping off letters or numbers or bending the tag in a way that makes it unreadable. The aim is to evade justice or, at times, highway tolls.

A small number of vigilantes have taken it upon themselves to stymie the scofflaws, undoing the subterfuge whenever they see a tag so altered. Good for them.

Back to Nashville: Opposition to the readers has tended to focus on the potential for discrimination, with fears that they may be used to target minorities, including immigrants.

It’s gratifying, I suppose, to see such concern for our fellow human beings. But I guess I have more faith in law enforcement agencies and the system as a whole than some of those opponents do. If anything, the cameras seem to discriminate against lawbreakers and dumb people.

Like me.

Joe Rogers is a former writer for The Tennessean and editor for The New York Times. He is retired and living in Nashville.