VOL. 46 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 30, 2022

Nashville has long been defined as a certain type of city. For decades, “Music City” was the primary descriptor, as both an industry and an aesthetic.

As more industries made their mark within Nashville, the case could be made for this to be Health Care City, Insurance City, Publishing City, Automotive Parts Manufacturing Headquarters City and others.

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the “It City” designation in a 2013 New York Times piece – the moment many people consider the tipping point in the city’s identity crisis – we’d like to use this end-of-year opportunity to ask this question: What kind of city will Nashville be in 2023?

We approached leaders from multiple sectors of Nashville’s fabric of industries and interests, and asked them that very question.

* * *

“As more cranes arise and a mayoral election awaits, Nashvillians will feel the pressure to decide and define what progress looks like.

In the process, I have a feeling we’ll hear a lot of conversations about reclaiming the soul of the city.

My hope is that we double down on our commitment to being a Music City that celebrates creativity; a volunteer city that shows up for one another; a clear-eyed city that invests in its children; and an accessible city where opportunities and housing are within reach – for everyone.”

– Hal Cato, CEO, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

“In 2023, the focus of Metro Schools will be to carry forward the momentum from 2022 and see even greater results for our students.

Thanks to the hard work of our students, teachers, support staff and families, MNPS was designated a Level 5 TVAAS growth district and had the highest number of reward schools, 48, designated by the Tennessee Department of Education.

We want to double down on what has been working and ensure we keep our foot on the gas so that we are not only digging out from the pandemic but also closing historic achievement gaps experienced by public schools throughout the country.

Our job will be to ensure that everyone has both the resources and support, encouragement and confidence needed to tackle these challenges and reach our North Star of being the premier large school system in Tennessee and beyond.”

– Dr. Adrienne Battle, director, Metro Nashville Public Schools

“As a lawyer in a boutique law firm serving all aspects of the music and entertainment industry in Nashville for more than 50 years, I’m aware that the city’s leadership has many challenging problems to address in the short term. But I’m optimistic.

I expect that most will be addressed and that pending developments in copyright law and technology will see songwriters (the foundation of Nashville’s music industry) become more appropriately compensated in 2023 and beyond and will allow more of Nashville’s diverse creators greater access to the national and international marketplace – historically a tide that raises all local boats.”

– Mike Milom, partner, Milom Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan, PLC

“If you don’t like traffic congestion, inflated home values, high rent prices, construction, construction and construction, you won’t like Nashville in 2023.

The biggest problem facing Nashville as 2023 approaches remains the lack of a comprehensive mass transit plan. Yes, more We Go Transit Routes are being added, traffic lights are being synchronized, and carpooling and ride-sharing encouraged. But those are band aids for major mass transit trauma and there is no solution in sight.

The real estate market has cooled slightly due mainly to higher interest rates and rents have come down some. Still, Nashville remains a strong destination city for relocating individuals and families and that fact will keep rent prices on the high end as property values will continue to grow, maybe not quite as high as 2021 and 2022.

Finally, construction will continue to be a major part of life for downtown Nashville as it has been now for the past 10 plus years. The Amazon and Nashville Yard project will move forward. The biggest change will be the East Bank. River North, Oracle, and new Titans stadium and surrounding development will transform the East Bank beginning in 2023, making it unrecognizable in five years.

Nashville will remain vibrant, will continue to attract new businesses and hundreds of thousands of tourists will continue to fill Nashville streets in 2023. Nashville will also remain congested downtown nearly all the time.

The cost to live in Nashville will continue to rise and that gentrification will have an impact on some who may no longer be able to afford to live in those up-and-coming neighborhoods near Geodis Park and Casa Azafran.

If you embrace the growth and change happening to Nashville, you will enjoy the city in 2023. If you yearn for the Nashville of old, you will not enjoy the city in 2023.”

– Bob Mueller, anchor/host, WKRN News 2

“As a proud Nashville native, I’ve witnessed the landscape, population, and economy in Middle Tennessee transform.

Over the next year, I expect Nashville to continue growing and evolving. I hope it continues to be a city known for its warmth and hospitality despite the influx of new residents and businesses alike.”

– Gulam Zade, incoming president, Nashville Bar Association

“In my office, I have a poster of the old investigative journalism mantra, ‘Afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.’ The city must do the same in the new year.

The deafening boom of our city’s growth, I fear, is hampering our ability to listen, to hear. Another skyscraper may be beautiful to uphold, but it does nothing to help the teacher who can’t afford to live near her school, the police officer struggling to afford day care, or the student whose school is underfunded.

If we do not listen to their voices and act on their behalf, and challenge those in power to see their struggles, then we are failing the very people vital to the city’s success.”

– Jeremy Finley, co-host of “A Word on Words” on WNPT Channel 8, and chief investigative reporter at WSMV-TV

“In 2023, Nashville will continue to do what Nashville does best by continuing to be a welcoming entrepreneurial community full of creative problem solvers.

The Entrepreneur Center has had a lot to celebrate this year, including our annual NEXT Awards ceremony, where we recognized transformative entrepreneurs impacting Nashville for the better.

Additionally, we expanded our Twende Accelerator programming to include a new supplier diversity element connecting procurement officials to companies with diverse businesses across the state.

In the new year, Nashville and the EC will continue to offer countless opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs.”

– Jane Allen, CEO, Nashville Entrepreneur Center

“I think Nashville will be continuing to grow and thrive and welcoming new neighbors into our community. And as such, all of us in health care will be reaching out to those people and helping them stay as healthy as possible and helping them manage their illnesses.

And because Nashville continues to grow, that will be a challenge for all of us who provide medical care and preventive health services. We will be welcoming our usual group of wonderful new medical, nursing and health care students. They will be the next generation of medical caregivers and medical scientists.”

– Dr. William Schaffner, professor, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

“I have faith that sometime in 2023, the trenched-up, car-shaking, tire punishing steel plate nightmare on 12th and 8th avenues south will be over and our proud thoroughfares will at last be smoothly paved.

Alas, the outlook for live music in Music City will remain bumpy. Our legendary Exit/In is over as we knew it. 3rd & Lindsley is nearing the end of its lease. The Cannery Row complex will reopen under new ownership, but will it have a soul?

Key leaders have sounded the alarm about the quality of life on obnoxious, inebriated Lower Broadway, but they’ve done too little to improve its live entertainment ecosystem.

There are interesting new and newish venues, but where’s the audience? The pandemic seems over, but the hangover isn’t.

In one promising sign, the Metro Council, sparked by Jeff Syracuse, has commissioned a study of how the city might shore up its locally-owned music infrastructure. Let’s resolve to not only attend more great local shows but to motivate our friends to do the same.”

– Craig Havighurst, editorial director/host, WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 FM

“Though we’re already a city of great creativity, we are undergoing a literary artistic renaissance, making us the “It-Lit” city of the south.

From our beautiful bookstores to our magnificent library system to our award-winning literary television show, “A Word on Words,” to the incredibly talented authors who populate this area, we’ve never been better.

A creative city is one that flourishes for all its citizens, making it a richer experience for natives and visitors alike. That’s our greatest secret – and our greatest strength.”

– J.T. Ellison, author and co-host of “A Word on Words” on WNPT Channel 8

“Nashville will build upon its already dynamic and creative energy in 2023 as a technology-driven, people-centric city.

Leaders throughout our city are consistently working to create a brighter future for all Nashville residents, and I’m grateful for the opportunity Belmont has to continue to support these efforts in the coming year and beyond.

Long known as both Music City and the Health Care Capital of the World, Nashville continues to expand its resources, talent and human capital to contribute to incredible growth and development in many additional industries.

We are a community of entrepreneurially-minded innovators who embrace change, activity and progress. Our city’s best days are ahead!”

– Dr. L. Gregory Jones, president, Belmont University

“It’s hard not to think Nashville is going to continue experiencing the aggressive addition of people, places and things throughout the year.

From a culinary perspective, I’ve watched the landscape change and evolve so much since I relocated in 2008 and I completely understand why folks want to come here.

This city provided me the confidence and opportunity to open two successful restaurants since 2012. (I don’t think I would have opened one if I had remained in Houston!)

It’s exciting to see what this new influx will bring to the table. I believe Nashville’s embrace and support of creativity and small business entrepreneurship will keep it successfully moving into the future.”

– Bill Laviolette, owner/pitmaster, Shotgun Willie’s BBQ

“2023 will be a year that our region shines brightly once again. As the flock of cranes continues to grow throughout the community, Bridgestone Arena, F&M Bank Arena, and the Ford Ice Centers drive the positive economic engine that makes Smashville a great place to relocate to, or have your businesses grow.

We are very proud to bring Mayor Bredesen’s vision of placing civic furniture in areas to foster the right kind of economic impact for generations to come!

We are proud to be the employer of choice in our industry that drives the unparalleled relationship with our fans while embracing their passion and putting it onstage throughout the world that also pushes our venues to be consistently ranked as the busiest buildings in the world.”

– Sean Henry, Predators president & CEO

“All of us meet the city through our own lens – builders see new houses going up, restaurateurs notice voracious diners.

For me, Nashville is the home of thoughtful readers who come to visit Parnassus Books. These are the citizens I know best, and their intelligence and curiosity never cease to amaze me.

The Nashvillians I meet are open-minded. They love author events and story time. They’re interested in fiction and nonfiction and poetry because they want to learn and grow, be entertained and escape.

Based on evidence collected in 2022, I believe that next year will find Nashville reading even more books.”

– Ann Patchett, author and owner of Parnassus Books

“I’m bullish on Nashville’s prospects for 2023 for many reasons. Principal among these is our city’s underpinning by what I refer to as progressive capitalism. We’ve found a way to grow while maintaining a commitment to pluralism. Our strength lies within the diverse cultural institutions focused on community building, from music and the arts to an ecumenical religious sphere, among others. Nashville is a storytelling town, and the downstream effect of this is our ability to (mostly) have civil conversations around the complex challenges confronting us.

There seems to be something in the air as 2022 draws to a close, and it feels like a collective sigh of relief. A recognition of, yes, we have a long road ahead, but we’ve also come a long way. Recognizing that there is no ‘they.’ There’s only ‘we.’

It isn’t Pollyannaish to lean into what’s right about our city. Lobbing spitballs at one another might be a satisfying – and temporary – dopamine high, but working together for positive, tangible outcomes has long-lasting rewards.”

– Chuck Allen, editor-in-chief, The Nashvillian

“I am excited that 2023 is gonna be an incredible growth year for our already robust local live music landscape. The density of talent and incredible bands and songwriters was at an all-time high this year and I see nothing but more of the same in the future.

We have more small rooms than ever to support and nourish the scene with the East Room, Drkmtter, 5 Spot, The Basement, The End, Underdog, Bowery Vault, The Cobra, Springwater, Bluebird Cafe, Electric Jane, East Side Bowl, Dee’s, Rudy’s Jazz Club, The End, Bobby’s Idle Hour, Losers, Winners, The Eighth Room opening up soon, Listening Room and tons more.

And local live music is the best bang for your buck with most shows $10 or under and free parking often. The future is bright, get out to a small room, hell yeah.”

– Mike Grimes, co-owner, The Basement & Grimey’s New and Preloved Music and The Basement East

Compiled by Lucas Hendrickson, Joe Morris, Tom Wood and Nicki Pendleton Wood