The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world felt pain after a surprise move from Japan's central bank cranked the pressure even higher on the already slowing global economy.

The S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher Tuesday after flipping between small losses and gains in the morning.

The biggest action was in the bond market, where yields pushed higher after one of the world's last bastions of super-low and economy-aiding interest rates made moves that could allow rates to climb more than otherwise.

Higher rates slow the economy and drag down on prices for stocks and other investments.

