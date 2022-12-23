Nashville No. 3 on ‘Scroogiest’ holiday drivers list

VOL. 46 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 23, 2022

The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but hectic schedules, last-minute shopping and travel both near and far can translate to the roads in the form of aggressive driving.

A new survey from leading fuel savings platform GasBuddy reveals that drivers in certain cities across the United States are up to 54% more aggressive than the average driver.

GasBuddy examined millions of drives during 2022’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The study revealed Tucson, Arizona and Portland, Oregon as the cities with the most and least aggressive holiday drivers, respectively.

Nashville came in third on the list of most aggressive drivers.

Aggressive driving habits are classified as quick acceleration, hard braking and speeding. Tucson secured and maintained its No. 1 spot on the “naughty list” for the second consecutive year.

Top 10 cities with the most aggressive holiday drivers

• Tucson

• Jacksonville

• Nashville

• Orlando

• Birmingham

• Richmond

• Oklahoma City

• Tampa-St. Petersburg

• Salt Lake City

• Memphis

Top 10 cities with the least aggressive holiday drivers

• Portland

• Cincinnati

• Seattle

• Las Vegas

• Rochester

• Providence

• Minneapolis

• Cleveland

• Columbus

• Buffalo