Bass, Berry & Sims adds Reid as member

VOL. 46 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 23, 2022

Scott W. Reid has joined Bass, Berry & Sims as a member and will split time between the firm’s Nashville and Knoxville offices.

Reid, who marks the 56th new attorney announced at the firm in 2022, focuses his practice on private equity, debt financing transactions and debt restructurings. He previously was a debt finance partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Reid closes billions of dollars of debt financing transactions each year for private equity funds, commercial borrowers, financial institutions and special situation investors in transactions that include asset-based and cash flow-based financing, project-level financing, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing and subordinated debt financing.

Reid earned a law degree from Tulane University Law School, a Master of Public Policy degree from Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy and an undergraduate degree from Davidson College.

XSOLIS hires Edwards to lead product team

XSOLIS, a health care artificial intelligence technology company, has named Mallika Edwards its chief product officer.

Edwards will lead the company’s product portfolios, including the advancement of CORTEX®, the company’s AI-driven technology platform. She brings 30 years of product management experience in the ideation, creation and commercialization of new solutions.

Edwards has held various positions in health care IT, driving product innovation aligned to business outcomes, most recently with Transaction Data Systems, where she served as the vice president of solution management.

Edwards earned a degree in computer science at the University of Kansas.

Allen honored again by Raymond James

Wealth Strategies Partners founder Paul Allen, CFP®, MS, has been named a member of the Raymond James Financial Services’ 2023 Chairman’s Council, a distinction given to those financial advisers who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to personal service and lead the largest revenue-producing branches. This marks the fourth year that he has received this recognition.

Allen founded Wealth Strategies Partners in 2014 and works with clients to create customized, strategic, financial plans.

Speedway Motorsports promotes Thomas to VP

Jonathan “JT” Thomas, an 11-year sales and event veteran of Bristol Motor Speedway, has been promoted to vice president of corporate sales at Nashville Superspeedway.

The move marks a return for Thomas, who, before joining the Bristol Motor Speedway team in 2011, spent more than 20 years working as a manager for Nashville music artists. In his new role, Thomas will oversee all corporate sales partnerships and activations at the 1.333-mile facility, including Ally, the speedway’s entitlement partner for its June 23-25, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series weekend.

Thomas served as a senior director of business development at Bristol to key clients such as Irwin Tools, Pepsi-Cola and Pinty’s Delicious Food Inc. His position expanded to include new event development.

Nashville Health Care Council announces fellows

The Nashville Health Care Council has named its 2023 class of Nashville Health Care Council Fellows, the program’s 10th class.

The Council Fellows will welcome 30 leaders, selected from health care companies of all sizes and sectors.

The Council Fellows program is built to encourage collaboration and create space for health care leaders to unite behind a shared goal of creating lasting, impactful change in the industry. The five-month intensive program is led by a faculty of industry experts who will address topics such as innovation from inside and outside health care, social determinants of health, and how to transform the industry to be more equitable and inclusive.

Members of the 2023 Council Fellows class include:

• Miguel Benet, M.D., MPH, FACHE, SVP clinical operations, Community Health Systems

• Adrian Cabrera, vice president, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

• Carlene D. Callis, chief system integration & growth officer, Ardent Health Services

• Leah Cathey, executive vice president, Premise Health

• Michael M. Collier, JD, EVP, corporate strategy & development, HealthStream, Inc.

• Carl Daley, CPA, SVP retail strategy and operations, Humana, Inc.

• Amy Deaton, chief operating officer, EvidenceCare

• Weldon Diana, M.D., MBA, market medical director, Landmark Health

• Shon Dwyer, MBA, RN, president, Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

• Amy Green, CEO/founder, Nashville Collaborative Counseling Center

• William C. Haugh, FACHE, president, Central Division, Lifepoint Health

• David Istvan, M.D., MBA, president, Northeast Group, TeamHealth

• Edmund Jackson, Ph.D., MscEng, chief data scientist, Whistler Capital Partners

• Ryan Keith, MBA, head of partnerships, Cadence

• Todd Leri, MS, chief growth officer, CareBridge

• Uttara P Marti, MBA, MEng, managing director, Evercore

• Russell Marty, JD, government relations principal, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

• Leslie A. Meehan, MPA AICP, deputy commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

• Pranav C. Mehta, M.D., MBA, FACHE, CPE, CMO American Group, HCA Healthcare

• Michelle Nichols, M.D., MBA, FAAFP, senior vice president for clinical affairs, Meharry Medical College

• Michael Niffenegger, MBA, senior director, Medicare business optimization and Affordability, Cigna

• Lynsey Perry, MHA, vice president of operations, Psychiatric Medical Care

• Seth Rainford, MBA, co-founder, president and chief operating officer, Digital Diagnostics

• Stacey Santo, chief engagement and innovation officer, Tivity Health

• Tim Suther, senior vice president & general manager, Data Solutions, Change Healthcare

• Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi, DMD, CEO, Interfaith Dental

• Melanie M. Thomas, MBA, chief information officer, Nashville General Hospital

• Wendy Warren, JD, vice president, Legal, HCA Healthcare

• Anderson Williams, MBA, MFA, vice president, talent development, Shore Capital Partners

• Scott Woods, JD, vice president, policy, research & membership, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Ascension Saint Thomas honors 3 physicians

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has recognized its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership:

• Dr. David Beaird – Physician of the Year

• Dr. Rick Michaelson –Clinical Excellence Award

• Dr. Matt Perkins – Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award for lifetime achievement

Beaird is a general surgeon who has been a member of the medical staff for 18 years. He has served as representative of the Cancer Committee, Clinical Resource Committee and Credentials Committee. He is chief of Surgery and medical director of the Wound Care Center.

Michaelson is a leader in the field of pathology. He has served in many roles, including: chief of staff, chairman of Physician Excellence Committee, laboratory medical director, representative for Cancer Committee, Quality Assurance Committee chair and Quality Improvement chair. He also has served on the Utilization Review Committee, Infection Control Committee, Clinical Monitoring Committee and as a member of the Patient Safety Council.

Perkins is an internal medicine and pediatric specialist who has been a member of the medical staff since 1998. He has had a long tenure on the board of Stones River Regional Independent Practice Association and is a past president of the Stones River Academy of Medicine. He is current vice chair of the State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company and is active with The Tennessee Medical Association.

Lifepoint Health names chief diversity officer

Lifepoint Health, a health care delivery network, has named Rena Marsh vice president and chief diversity officer for the organization.

Marsh brings nearly two decades of experience in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, human resources leadership and organizational culture to her new role. She will be responsible for the development and implementation of the organization’s DEI initiatives – including leadership of Lifepoint’s DEI Steering Committee and oversight of strategy and internal and external resources supporting the assessment and development of DEI efforts.

Marsh comes to Lifepoint from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, where she served as senior diversity, equity and inclusion specialist. She previously held several management roles for organizations in the Washington, D.C. area.