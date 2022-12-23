VOL. 46 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 23, 2022

Marshmallow Hikes. Spend time with family and friend on a hike in the wintery woods followed by roasted marshmallow and hot chocolate. The annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes take place on select dates in the winter months. Fee: $10 per hiker. Thursday, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Additional dates: Dec. 27-31. Jan. 7, 14. Information

THROUGH DEC. 24

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and features a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes, 1,000-plus silk lanterns and decorated displays. Santa will visit each night through Dec. 24. Single-night admission: Adults & teens $19, Children (2-12) $15, others free. Members receive $2 off admission. Parking: $8 per car. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Kentucky and Iowa marching bands square off at 6 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. Free event. Information

SATURDAY DEC. 31

Music City Bowl

Iowa and Kentucky square off in the 25th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. 11 a.m. Information

Jack Daniel’s New Year Eve Live: Nashville Big Bash

Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Live music featuring Brooks and Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and the Zac Brown Band. The evening is filled with live music, fireworks, confetti and the Music Note Drop at midnight. Free. Information

New Year’s Eve Mule Drop

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Historic Downtown Columbia this year. Enjoy music, fun and food trucks. Raise a toast to the New Year with great music, fireworks and confetti cannons full of wishes for the best New Year Ever. Free. 8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business at our monthly Member Connects. Member Connect is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williams, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Optional time option. 3:30 -5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Robertson County Republicans

New year potluck breakfast gathering at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield, Free. 8:30 a.m. All ages welcome. Information