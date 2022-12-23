Chargers, Vikings prove NFL is a passing league

VOL. 46 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 23, 2022

I stated in this space last week that the Titans’ roster is simply not constructed properly to win consistently in today’s NFL.

If you watched the NFL this past week, you saw plenty of evidence to support that theory, as high-scoring, pass-heavy games are a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon.

In a twisted sort of way, it makes the frustrating Titans all the more interesting as a case study of what to do when offensive weapons are in short supply.

On Sunday, the Titans admirably scraped and clawed their way to a 14-14 tie in the final minute of regulation. It was all they could do to muster that drive late in the game that nearly forced an overtime.

As it ended, though, it was the firepower on the other side that again did them in when Justin Herbert calmly guided the Chargers in position for a game-winning field goal, needing just 44 seconds of game clock to do so.

But Herbert’s heroics were but one example of how teams with offensive capabilities can overcome adversity, no matter how dire the situation might be.

Elsewhere Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who suddenly are hot on the Titans’ trail, erased a 17-point deficit in the second half, thanks to the arm of Trevor Lawrence, who continues to develop into the type of franchise quarterback that can keep a team competitive for a decade or more.

And, of course, the biggest example of explosiveness also was witnessed inside the AFC South when the Indianapolis Colts made NFL history by blowing a 33-0 halftime lead and losing in OT to the Minnesota Vikings, as Kirk Cousins directed a second-half comeback for the ages. Cousins threw for 412 yards in the second half and the overtime of that game, showing that explosive firepower in the passing game can, on occasion, overcome any deficit.

Those types of performances are things the Titans can only dream of in 2022, as they continue to live in the 17-14 mosh pit type games that the league itself seemingly wishes would disappear.