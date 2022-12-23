Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 23, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for November 2022

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
500, 501 Commerce Nashville 37203 11/22 Nw 5+B Office And Retail LLC Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC $714,999,999
100 Demonbreun Nashville 37201 11/2 Gd-Sb Nashville LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $165,000,000
2131 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 11/9 1900 Newkirk Holdco LLC; Blue Sky Property Group Holdco LLC; Cedars Briely Ii LLC; CG Harbor Exchange Holdco LLC; Highland Pike LLC; Highlands Briley De Holdings LLC; JF Briley LLC; PP Equities Holdco LLC; SSYK Briley LLC Cedars Gardens LP; E 181 Cedars LLC; Riederman Cedars LLC; Simcha Cedars LLC; 1400 Elizabeth Cedars LLC $44,625,000
3484, 3512, 3666 Knight Whites Cr 37189 11/17 Farm Nashville LLC Shular Tennessee Holding Co LLC $22,500,000
301 Great Circle Nashville 37228 11/7 Lone Oak-Nashville LLC Dettwiller George Frederick II Estate $14,820,000
1950 Chickering Nashville 37215 11/10 Aquarius Farms Trust Joyce Douglas Henry; Margaret Henry Wood Trust; Joyce Sue S; Kathryn Craig Henry Trust $13,500,000
0 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 11/18 HCA Health Services of TN Inc Century Farms LLC $12,204,000
2019 West End Nashville 37203 11/18 Vanderbilt University Haut Et Bas LLC; Knotly Holdings II LLC; Not Trump LLC; Town Square II LLC; Zeniqay LLC $12,087,500
1100 Thompson Nashville 37217 11/23 Thompson Pl Tn LLC Thompson Place Prop LLC $9,000,000
0 Stone Brook Brentwood 37027 11/4 Encore At Brentwood Apts LLC Mt View LLC $5,200,000
5604, 5700, 5800 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/4 Montgomery Nations GP Zad Payman $4,000,000
217 Louise Nashville 37203 11/18 HTG Restaurant Group LLC JKS Inv LLC $3,700,000
2614 Hart Nashville 37207 11/18 Hope Inv LLC L & G Const Co Inc $3,200,000
1002 Industrial Old Hickory 37138 11/18 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Dupont Specialty Products USA LLC $3,125,000
0 Moss Antioch 37013 11/4 Amin Siddharth Patel Nishitkumar; Desai Monarch $2,200,000
605, 607 Iris Nashville 37204 11/1 West Iris Reverse LLC Brown Adam Carleton $1,600,000
3544 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/9 3544 Dickerson LLC Davachi Fariborz Jon $1,600,000
4398 Stenberg Whites Cr 37189 11/17 Floyd Edward Adam; Floyd Marion Burkett Todd $1,502,376
860 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 11/4 Amin Sidharth Bennett Lorrie D; Bennett Mike Wayne $1,500,000
5336 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 11/10 Gonzales Ivan; Moreno Oswaldo O; Onate Jacqueline; Onate Raul Fonseca Roman; Onate Jose; Onate Raul $1,500,000
110 47th Nashville 37209 11/16 Bryant Riley; Bryant Sarah Richland Building Partners LLC $1,328,275
154 Green Nashville 37210 11/1 Mustang Ent LLC Green Street Part $1,250,000
0 Goodrich Nashville 37218 11/10 North Riverland Holdings LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $1,115,625
5000 Clarksville Whites Cr 37189 11/7 Whites Creek Estates LLC Wilmore Properties LLC $1,100,000
396, 400 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 11/15 Big Almos Properties LLC Jones Carole V; Jones James F $1,100,000
2819 Erica Nashville 37204 11/7 Mirian Katie Baker Theodore Jr; Coleman Timothy Ray; Vetter Chaz $1,100,000
5104 Georgia Nashville 37209 11/10 Estepp Jeff C Sansom William Ernest $1,100,000
0 Goodrich Nashville 37218 11/16 North Riverland Holdings LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $1,091,974
1249 4th Nashville 37208 11/1 Steedman Charles Hathaway Siegel Marc Neal $700,000
320 44th Nashville 37209 11/3 320 44th LLC Housing Investment Inc $680,000
3415 West End Nashville 37203 11/23 P3 Precision Physical Therapy & Pilates LLC Continental Partners LLC $675,000
503 Arlington Nashville 37210 11/17 Graham Chris; Graham John Chapman TN Comm Prop Rev Trust $600,000
2225 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/1 Alshoweily Hassan Hill Houston Edward $600,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 11/18 Rand Tamar Patterson Co LLC $533,067
1115 Granada Nashville 37206 11/22 Goltermann Const Inc Easy Holdings LLC $463,918
1601 9th Nashville 37208 11/14 Respen Builders Inc Reffegee Sheryl $400,000
408 Brick Church Goodlttsvll 37072 11/18 Green Apryle; Green Orlando Harr Scott W $320,000
0 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 11/15 Haley Ricky; Perez Yidier Gonzalez Price Sherrie $275,000
155 Green Nashville 37210 11/7 Nashville Transmission Green Street Inv LLC $263,000
3415 West End Nashville 37203 11/16 Moore Dana Elizabeth Rhee Joam Soon $257,500
0 Greenbrier Joelton 37080 11/1 Guys on a Roof LLC Angel Pamela Sue Nicholson; Nicholson Clara Estate; Nicholson David Lynn; Nicholson Steven Neil; Greer Cynthia; Nicholson Clara Dickens Estate $250,000
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 11/2 Dowling Sean Robert Carter Lisa $210,443
6369 Old Hickory Whites Cr 37189 11/15 Anderson Eric Carney Carl R Estate; True Helen C; True Richard M $123,000

