VOL. 46 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 23, 2022
Top Davidson County commercial sales for November 2022
Updated 7:43AM
Top commercial real estate sales, November 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|500, 501 Commerce
|Nashville
|37203
|11/22
|Nw 5+B Office And Retail LLC
|Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC
|$714,999,999
|100 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37201
|11/2
|Gd-Sb Nashville LLC
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$165,000,000
|2131 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|11/9
|1900 Newkirk Holdco LLC; Blue Sky Property Group Holdco LLC; Cedars Briely Ii LLC; CG Harbor Exchange Holdco LLC; Highland Pike LLC; Highlands Briley De Holdings LLC; JF Briley LLC; PP Equities Holdco LLC; SSYK Briley LLC
|Cedars Gardens LP; E 181 Cedars LLC; Riederman Cedars LLC; Simcha Cedars LLC; 1400 Elizabeth Cedars LLC
|$44,625,000
|3484, 3512, 3666 Knight
|Whites Cr
|37189
|11/17
|Farm Nashville LLC
|Shular Tennessee Holding Co LLC
|$22,500,000
|301 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|11/7
|Lone Oak-Nashville LLC
|Dettwiller George Frederick II Estate
|$14,820,000
|1950 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|11/10
|Aquarius Farms Trust
|Joyce Douglas Henry; Margaret Henry Wood Trust; Joyce Sue S; Kathryn Craig Henry Trust
|$13,500,000
|0 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|11/18
|HCA Health Services of TN Inc
|Century Farms LLC
|$12,204,000
|2019 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|11/18
|Vanderbilt University
|Haut Et Bas LLC; Knotly Holdings II LLC; Not Trump LLC; Town Square II LLC; Zeniqay LLC
|$12,087,500
|1100 Thompson
|Nashville
|37217
|11/23
|Thompson Pl Tn LLC
|Thompson Place Prop LLC
|$9,000,000
|0 Stone Brook
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/4
|Encore At Brentwood Apts LLC
|Mt View LLC
|$5,200,000
|5604, 5700, 5800 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|11/4
|Montgomery Nations GP
|Zad Payman
|$4,000,000
|217 Louise
|Nashville
|37203
|11/18
|HTG Restaurant Group LLC
|JKS Inv LLC
|$3,700,000
|2614 Hart
|Nashville
|37207
|11/18
|Hope Inv LLC
|L & G Const Co Inc
|$3,200,000
|1002 Industrial
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/18
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
|Dupont Specialty Products USA LLC
|$3,125,000
|0 Moss
|Antioch
|37013
|11/4
|Amin Siddharth
|Patel Nishitkumar; Desai Monarch
|$2,200,000
|605, 607 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|11/1
|West Iris Reverse LLC
|Brown Adam Carleton
|$1,600,000
|3544 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/9
|3544 Dickerson LLC
|Davachi Fariborz Jon
|$1,600,000
|4398 Stenberg
|Whites Cr
|37189
|11/17
|Floyd Edward Adam; Floyd Marion
|Burkett Todd
|$1,502,376
|860 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/4
|Amin Sidharth
|Bennett Lorrie D; Bennett Mike Wayne
|$1,500,000
|5336 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|11/10
|Gonzales Ivan; Moreno Oswaldo O; Onate Jacqueline; Onate Raul
|Fonseca Roman; Onate Jose; Onate Raul
|$1,500,000
|110 47th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/16
|Bryant Riley; Bryant Sarah
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|$1,328,275
|154 Green
|Nashville
|37210
|11/1
|Mustang Ent LLC
|Green Street Part
|$1,250,000
|0 Goodrich
|Nashville
|37218
|11/10
|North Riverland Holdings LLC
|E3 Vistas At North Point LLC
|$1,115,625
|5000 Clarksville
|Whites Cr
|37189
|11/7
|Whites Creek Estates LLC
|Wilmore Properties LLC
|$1,100,000
|396, 400 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|11/15
|Big Almos Properties LLC
|Jones Carole V; Jones James F
|$1,100,000
|2819 Erica
|Nashville
|37204
|11/7
|Mirian Katie
|Baker Theodore Jr; Coleman Timothy Ray; Vetter Chaz
|$1,100,000
|5104 Georgia
|Nashville
|37209
|11/10
|Estepp Jeff C
|Sansom William Ernest
|$1,100,000
|0 Goodrich
|Nashville
|37218
|11/16
|North Riverland Holdings LLC
|E3 Vistas At North Point LLC
|$1,091,974
|1249 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/1
|Steedman Charles Hathaway
|Siegel Marc Neal
|$700,000
|320 44th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/3
|320 44th LLC
|Housing Investment Inc
|$680,000
|3415 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|11/23
|P3 Precision Physical Therapy & Pilates LLC
|Continental Partners LLC
|$675,000
|503 Arlington
|Nashville
|37210
|11/17
|Graham Chris; Graham John
|Chapman TN Comm Prop Rev Trust
|$600,000
|2225 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|11/1
|Alshoweily Hassan
|Hill Houston Edward
|$600,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|11/18
|Rand Tamar
|Patterson Co LLC
|$533,067
|1115 Granada
|Nashville
|37206
|11/22
|Goltermann Const Inc
|Easy Holdings LLC
|$463,918
|1601 9th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/14
|Respen Builders Inc
|Reffegee Sheryl
|$400,000
|408 Brick Church
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|11/18
|Green Apryle; Green Orlando
|Harr Scott W
|$320,000
|0 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|11/15
|Haley Ricky; Perez Yidier Gonzalez
|Price Sherrie
|$275,000
|155 Green
|Nashville
|37210
|11/7
|Nashville Transmission
|Green Street Inv LLC
|$263,000
|3415 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|11/16
|Moore Dana Elizabeth
|Rhee Joam Soon
|$257,500
|0 Greenbrier
|Joelton
|37080
|11/1
|Guys on a Roof LLC
|Angel Pamela Sue Nicholson; Nicholson Clara Estate; Nicholson David Lynn; Nicholson Steven Neil; Greer Cynthia; Nicholson Clara Dickens Estate
|$250,000
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|11/2
|Dowling Sean Robert
|Carter Lisa
|$210,443
|6369 Old Hickory
|Whites Cr
|37189
|11/15
|Anderson Eric
|Carney Carl R Estate; True Helen C; True Richard M
|$123,000