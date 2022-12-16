Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

Tennessee largely to halt lane closures for holiday travel

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting nearly all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways for Christmas and New Year's holiday travelers.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the closures will be paused from Friday morning until the morning of Jan. 2.

The department says workers may still be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will remain on some construction projects.

Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present face up to a $500 fine, plus court fees and possible increases to insurance premiums.

The department says AAA is projecting 2.6 million Tennesseans will travel between Friday and Jan. 2, most of them driving.

