The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

Following avian flu detection, Tennessee to alert system

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says they're offering a new service to help bird owners following a new detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The agency said Thursday that the detection occurred in Weakley County, where it affected a backyard flock of egg-producing chickens.

Department officials say that people who have backyard flocks or pet birds can now sign up to receive email alerts on the health of domesticated birds in Tennessee. Notifications will range from new HPIA detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.

"We hate to see this illness affecting another farmer in Tennessee," State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said in a statement. "As we work with this producer and our partners to contain this outbreak to one facility, we are also considering how best to share information with bird owners."

