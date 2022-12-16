Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for November 2022

Top residential real estate sales, November 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
6132 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 11/22 Akdamar Dara L; Akdamar Erol R Encore Construction LLC $5,300,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/2 Melissa Shea Metz Revocable Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $4,650,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/22 Janet B Warfield Family Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $4,540,000
101 Clydelan Nashville 37205 11/7 Denney Theodore Walton III Gemini-Clydelan GP $4,040,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/16 Revelette Mason 151 Nashville Project LP $3,992,600
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/1 Kelly Pappas Crockett Revocable Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $3,877,600
1707 Ashwood Nashville 37212 11/7 Jemley Charles Lewis; Jemley Sherri 1707 Ashwood LLC $3,790,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/16 Ware Don Harvey; Ware Linda Hawkins 151 Nashville Project LP $3,660,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/22 Winter Season RE Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $3,600,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/8 King Tyler 151 Nashville Project LP $3,500,000
4515 Carlton Nashville 37215 11/8 Van Dyke Lee F 3910 Kimpalong LLC $3,500,000
407 Brookfield Nashville 37205 11/2 407 W Brookfield Avenue Trust Ctn Holdco LLC $3,425,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/17 Andrews David S; Andrews Maryanne P 151 Nashville Project LP $3,381,900
2209 Cumberwell Close Brentwood 37027 11/2 Michael & Jill McCluskey Family Revocable Trust Amended And Restated Bailey Allison; Bailey Joshua A; Carney C Loy $3,125,000
2847 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 11/10 2847 Sugartree Road Revocable Living Trust Ross Jessica Kuess; Ross Matthew D $3,100,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 11/8 Chargerco Properties LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $3,060,000
1710 Linden Nashville 37212 11/8 Dennis Robert Sansiveri Development LLC $3,050,000
147 Robin Nashville 37205 11/9 Aaronson Oran Montgomery Kevin D; Rinne Pekka $3,000,000
3504 Amanda Nashville 37215 11/3 Wilson Amanda; Wilson Phillip Shepard Bradley; Shepard Kimberly G $2,900,000
1306 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 11/15 Cummings Erin; Cummings Stephen Odessa & Carter Properties LLC $2,825,000
775 Newberry Nashville 37205 11/4 Gallmann Minette B; Gallmann William H IV Owens Jerry W $2,650,000
4002 Copeland Nashville 37215 11/7 Pitts Amy; Pitts Christian Beckman Joshua A; Beckman Lauren E; Drumwright J Carlton $2,650,000
3911 Albert Nashville 37204 11/14 McCreight Kelly D; McCreight Mary A Blue Sky Horizon GP $2,650,000
1725 Stokes Nashville 37215 11/23 Alexander Casey Blackburn; Alexander Sunni Perry Allen; Perry Leah $2,570,500
1009 Glendale Nashville 37204 11/17 Glendale Lane Trust Soul Trust $2,490,000
3516 Hilldale Nashville 37215 11/14 Dauchot Joint Revocable Living Trust; Dauchot Dauchot Joint Revocable Living Trust Wimbledon Corner LLC $2,476,438
1042A Battery Nashville 37220 11/15 Brooks-Horrar Krista; Horrar James Glass Charlotte D; Vann Daryl B; Vann Evin Pat; Glass Larry D $2,450,000
112 High Estes Nashville 37215 11/2 Presley Martha; Tran Danny Davis Jeffrey; Davis Michele $2,399,000
1806 Beech Nashville 37203 11/3 Rey Derek C; Rey Holly Biddle Enterprises Inc $2,350,000
4702 Nebraska Nashville 37209 11/7 Randall Henry Pettus IV; Randall Lindsay Voigt Colclasure Co LLC $2,282,080
4807 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 11/14 Allred Cecil L; Allred Megan Culpepper Amy; Culpepper John $2,120,000
107 38th Nashville 37209 11/2 Deeth Jonathan Gavi Group LLC $2,065,000
205 Carden Nashville 37205 11/2 Ledbetter Molly Eliza Equitable Trust Co Trustee; Susan G Lipman Trust $1,945,000
1102 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 11/15 Kevin Smith 2014 Irrevocable Trust Cummings Erin; Cummings Stephen $1,790,000
3912 Trimble Nashville 37215 11/1 Lucas Carolyn Platt; Lucas Daniel Caldwell Jr Slinger Lisa $1,725,000
5812 Woodland Hills Nashville 37211 11/16 Strength David Christopher; Strength Mary Katherine Gill Bruce D; Turner James D $1,711,950
206 9th Nashville 37206 11/14 HVH Five Points LLC Mn9 LLC $1,700,000
1321 Pillow Nashville 37203 11/4 Pillow LLC Core Holdings LLC $1,700,000
2111 Natchez Nashville 37212 11/15 Hodge Claire Marie Fox; Hodge Lucas King Fox Dreaminc $1,699,000
609 Oak Forest Antioch 37013 11/17 Kre Bt Property Owner LLC Bt Aspen Borrower LLC $1,692,774
814 Woodland Nashville 37206 11/15 Cln Nashville LLC Alexander Susan $1,675,000
5855 Ashland Nashville 37215 11/1 Tony And Gail Blades Map Trust Pigg Gail P $1,650,000
1009 Acklen Nashville 37203 11/23 Werner Sara Ann Jake Wisely Trust $1,650,000
3727 Estes Nashville 37215 11/8 Caamano Danilo; Caamano Maret BRG LLC $1,610,396
3725 Estes Nashville 37215 11/3 Davidovich Kenzie; Davidovich Ryan BRG LLC $1,600,000
2017 Galbraith Nashville 37215 11/8 Joy S Crowther Revocable Trust Gyarmati Krista A; Harris Paige M $1,600,000
2710 Valley Brook Nashville 37215 11/23 Wiley Susan Neal Williams; Wiley Zachary David Regier Sulkowski Behnaz B; Sulkowski James P $1,600,000
128 37th Nashville 37209 11/22 McClanahan Trisha C Hahn Family Revocable Living Trust $1,550,000
816 Saussy Nashville 37205 11/18 Grewal Inder Raj; Majhail Navneet S Paulk Jonathan; Paulk Mallory L $1,540,000
3600 Woodmont Nashville 37215 11/10 Jennings Jessica; Jennings Stephen T University School 0f Nashville $1,500,000
837 Clayton Nashville 37204 11/23 Dzierzynski Brian; Halperin Kyra Stelzner Mark; Stelzner Yasha Morehouse $1,499,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 11/7 Colbeth Family Trust Agreement Patel Nimesh; Patel Nitesh; Patel Shilpa $1,425,000
232 Craighead Nashville 37205 11/14 Frock Benjamin Daniel; Wittenberg Alexandra Marie Gomez Joseph A; Gomez Julia $1,408,000
3406 Love Nashville 37212 11/3 Campbell Darby Ryan Richie Sarah D $1,350,000
5004 Brentview Nashville 37220 11/18 Falkner Marc; Reid Kristi Smith Deborah U; Smith E Lee Jr $1,340,000
320 Chamberlin Nashville 37209 11/2 Hoffman Kevin Michael; Kemme Sarah Jeanne Ridgemont Homes LLC $1,300,000
705 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 11/14 MacEachern Patrick Blaise; MacEachern Brianna Cary Dana T; Cary James P $1,265,000
6230 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 11/1 Havens Hunter; Havens Julia Bader Carolyn; Bater Carolyn $1,250,000
1101 Porter Nashville 37206 11/14 Raley Terrell Kristen Porter Road Partners JV $1,250,000
1806 6th Nashville 37208 11/23 Diana Michael Weldon; Kerner Brittney Meehan Shawn $1,235,000
5409 Cochran Nashville 37220 11/22 Cochran Ellen T; Cochran Robert T III Hahn Curt; Hahn Curtis $1,213,910
3297 Lealand Nashville 37204 11/10 Barrier Laura E; Slaughter John C Marois Rene $1,190,000
6001 Dunham Springs Nashville 37205 11/1 Spivey John Mark Janice N Krohn Revocable Trust $1,160,000
3813 Hilldale Nashville 37215 11/1 Harris Danny H III Schwinn Paul; Schwinn Penny $1,157,500
3205 Granny White Nashville 37204 11/16 Richland Building Partners LLC Lassan Edward P; Lassan Judy L $1,150,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 11/23 Halper Stacy; Halper Steve Bryant Hattie; Camber Bruce $1,125,000
604 Hume Nashville 37208 11/14 Bonaccorso Philip; Burns Fiona Keene Kyle E; Keene Sarah J $1,125,000
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 11/2 Goodrich 15 LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $1,112,773
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 11/2 Goodrich 23 E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $1,111,864
3815 Estes Nashville 37215 11/1 Hawley Heather Elizabeth Gilbert; Hawley Phillip Hunter Dickson Faye S; Dickson James L $1,101,000
1309 Stratton Nashville 37206 11/7 Elledge Whitaker Scott; Johnson Hillary; Johnson Manuel Murphy Cindy A; Murphy Kristy L $1,100,000
1206 Tyne Nashville 37215 11/23 Air Fox LLC Weeks Angela R; Weeks Anthony G $1,100,000
131 Abbeywood Nashville 37215 11/3 Beard Mary Helen Siemens Melanie R; Tenllado Albert $1,095,000
119 Abbeywood Nashville 37215 11/18 Affolter Nathan; Ip Amanda Mun-Ting Moore Aimee Catherine; Moore Cherie Meyer; Moore Timothy Meyer $1,090,000
505 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 11/1 505F Wedgewood LLC Wiltz Bradley Robert; Wiltz Lisa Ann; Bell Logan $1,075,000
1604 Ash Valley Nashville 37215 11/14 Hood Evans; Hood Melissa Gotterer Gerald S; Gotterer Shelley M $1,065,000
1123 Lipscomb Nashville 37204 11/2 Harris Jonathan; Harris Karen Chen Robert L $1,050,000
2127 Goodrich Nashville 37218 11/23 Windon Kimberly; Windon Ronald Jr E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $1,050,000
1908 Warfield Nashville 37215 11/14 Melnyk John; Melnyk John; Melnyk John Mankin Andy $1,050,000
1616 End Nashville 37203 11/2 Adkins Randal Scott II Matas Joshua $1,030,000
714 Setliff Nashville 37206 11/7 Thorn Tim Anderson Thomas J; Hickey Caitlin B $1,025,000
318B Rosebank Nashville 37206 11/7 Dunevant Rachel M; Sherer Jacob A Ramirez Livia; Smith Garry J; Smith Livia R $1,015,000
1226 Martin Nashville 37203 11/3 1226 Martin Street LLC Hunter Joshua; Pohlman Christopher J Jr $1,012,500
725 Hart Nashville 37206 11/16 Patel Nimish Dhiraj; Patel Sheetal Bharat Harris Richard J; Springdale Dev LLC $1,008,000
1229 Battlefield Nashville 37215 11/2 Anderson Elizabeth; Anderson Gary M Jr Booker Laura N; Booker Mike $1,004,990
146 Kenner Nashville 37205 11/7 Angelov Petar Angelov; Angelova Helen Julianne Lackey Rowland Robert Allan; Rowland Tamara Hearon $1,000,000
2817 White Oak Nashville 37215 11/10 Bars Hooper Holdings LLC Stonegate Acquisitions LLC $1,000,000
903B Potter Nashville 37206 11/2 Edgley Gavin; Edgley Leanne Wright C-Rob Inv LLC $995,000
802 Montrose Nashville 37204 11/15 Keiner Revocable Trust Malenfant Susan Bolwell; Malenfant Timothy; Bolwell-Malenfant Susan $990,000
4102 Albert Nashville 37204 11/7 Hoffman Benjamin Mark; Hoffman Jennifer Goldstein Iranmanesh Sina; Robinson Jamie $985,000
4309 Dakota Nashville 37209 11/15 Mandell Frances Victoria; Martin Jonathan James Hollahan Beth J; Hollahan Paul J $985,000
200 Douglas Nashville 37207 11/4 Anticoli Jason T; Plank Holly Cruzen Street Partners $975,000
415 Bushnell Nashville 37206 11/9 Finn Holdings LLC Cook James; Cook James Howard Jr; Cook Jennifer; Cook Jennifer Gingery $950,000
978 Youngs Nashville 37207 11/2 Chase Lidia; Chase Terry Totty Derek; Totty Elizabeth $950,000
4117 Brandywine Pointe Old Hickory 37138 11/10 Herndon Jason; Herndon Kayla Teaters Courtney Lauren; Teaters Matthew Ryan $950,000
415 Church Nashville 37219 11/3 415 Church Street Trust Eckert Brian; Eckert Nancy $940,000
1037 Saint Andrews Nashville 37204 11/22 Cottrell Patricia J Meade Elise; Meade Russell II; Rafoth Ryan $940,000
1700A Sherwood Nashville 37216 11/2 Capra Andrew Eugene; Capra Monique Villa Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC $922,500
3721 Estes Nashville 37215 11/22 Nero Kelly Koch Jack L; Koch Rachel C $915,000
2817 White Oak Nashville 37215 11/8 Stonegate Acquisitions LLC Adams Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement $910,000
1130 Cahal Nashville 37206 11/14 Timo6 LLC; Timo6 LLC; Timo6 LLC Hull Michael; Hull Michael; Hull Michael $910,000
3506 Murphy Nashville 37205 11/2 Eljack Custom Homes LLC Meason Emilie B; Meason William L III $900,000
1502 Lischey Nashville 37207 11/7 Irwin Nicholas; Miller Mark Meehan Shawn $900,000
4032 General Bate Nashville 37204 11/14 8Gco Revocable Living Trust Thomas Myles E; Thomas Myles E; Thomas Myles E $900,000
309 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 11/22 Safe Harbor Const LLC Willis Donald Charles; Willis Susan Lockie; Pilkinton Cathey Lou Willis $900,000
907 Villa Nashville 37212 11/2 Tilton Scott Kalodimos Karin D; King Rodney M $892,500
412 Village Hall Nashville 37215 11/22 Rutherford Sally J; Wagner Glenn N Chrisley Elizabeth Faye $890,000
2101 Hobbs Nashville 37215 11/2 Vekovius Gay T; Vekovius William A Williams Tracey C $886,000
415 Church Nashville 37219 11/1 Johnson Pamela Bird; Johnson Roy Allen Evans Angela; Evans Terry $881,500
1004 Halcyon Nashville 37204 11/23 Stackhouse Troy Wayne Ss Porter LLC $875,000
216 Cherokee Nashville 37205 11/2 Caldwell Emma Katherine Blane Hayden Lash; Blane James Brent $875,000
935 Barnes Antioch 37013 11/18 Uram Chad; Uram Stephanie Oswald Norma $865,000
3509 Geneva Nashville 37209 11/4 Holt Anthony F; Holt Marcia B Judkins John; Blankenship Katherine $865,000
1201 Chapel Nashville 37206 11/10 Youngdahl Catherine C Bitton Ayal; Bitton Pamela Gail; Siegelaub Pamela Gail $864,000
1806 Rosewood Nashville 37212 11/16 Beautiful Southern Dev LLC Purtle Raymond E Jr; Purtle Sharon A $852,500
502 Arrington Nashville 37207 11/18 Usry Sonja Cruzen Street Partners $850,000
917 Beechmont Nashville 37206 11/17 Lobdell Kelsey Kisner; Lobdell Tristan Oliver Bmb Properties $825,000
640 Devon Nashville 37220 11/4 Adkisson Joanna B; Phillips Timothy Scott Deberry Hunter; Deberry Lauren $825,000
1006 Halcyon Nashville 37204 11/23 Stringfellow Ryan N Ss Porter LLC $825,000
423B AMERICAN   3709 11/18 Do Sen; Nguyen Trinh Ls-Tg Home Fund LLC $825,000
3817 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 11/4 Griffin Family Enterprises LLC; Sheriff Brandon S Pitts Amy P; Pitts Christian $815,000
1405 Ashwood Nashville 37212 11/2 II Stacks LLC Collins Deborah F; Ensley John E; Ensley Theodore R Jr; Lewis Melanie E; Reynolds Teresa A; Ensley Theodore R Estate; Hammonds Rhonda G $815,000
1200 Pierce Madison 37115 11/22 Berns Steven Wilson Jo Anne $813,000
537A Stevenson Nashville 37209 11/23 Landis Ann HR Inv LLC $810,000
4515 Carlton Nashville 37215 11/8 Martinez Chris; Porro Kiara 404 Achievement Trust $810,000
3607 Rainbow Nashville 37204 11/2 8Gco Revocable Living Trust King Benjamin; King Heather B $800,000
5065 Marc Nashville 37211 11/10 Swearingen Kylie 501 Wilson Trust $800,000
4201 Belmont Nashville 37215 11/15 Bars Hooper Holdings LLC Duke Trust $800,000
5807 Morrow Nashville 37209 11/1 Stephens Elaine; Stephens Michael Frank Niki Sue; Frank Zachary Lee $799,000
6517 Brownlee Nashville 37205 11/16 Reid Andrea; Reid Rusty Little Emily B; Little Robert M $795,000
410 Village Hall Nashville 37215 11/16 Hardison David Hatton; Mintmire Beverly Meadows Brandon Charles W III; Brandon Martha Dillon $795,000
853 Belton Nashville 37205 11/15 Tate Clay; Tidwell Jason Alexandre Renata Betulah; Alexandre-Kloss Renata $784,320
1204 Ashwood Nashville 37212 11/18 Belmont Real Estate Holdings II LLC Urban Capital LLC $775,000
370 Herron Nashville 37210 11/2 Terraform Engineering LLC Bird Michael; Bird Nicole $775,000
4808 Wyoming Nashville 37209 11/23 Golf Brothers Homes LLC Creative Rei LLC $775,000
5039 Cougar Joelton 37080 11/4 Carney-Dowdy Hazel; Dowdy Ryan Lowell Lyall Claudelle E; Lyall Donald E $769,900
416 Summit Oaks Nashville 37221 11/16 Alexandre Renata Beggi Verina; Grimaldi Federica $765,000
328 Bournemouth Hermitage 37076 11/3 Vodney Randall; Vodney Sally L Baltz Annalisa; Baltz Joshua $765,000
2941 Dundee Nashville 37214 11/3 Boyle Bailey; Boyle Scott 2941 McGavock Pike LLC $756,000
1504 Dallas Nashville 37212 11/2 Ganser Suzan; Ganser Glen Caruthers Diedra; Futrell-Jobe Wysheka Y $755,000
2601 Sunset Nashville 37212 11/18 Robert L Mohlenkamp Tua Junia Jody Allan $750,000
106 Park Nashville 37204 11/22 Davis Katherine Yager; Davis Wallis Michael Rogan Alice; Amdur Leonard $750,000
2519 Heiman Nashville 37208 11/14 Blue Chip Investments LLC Gross Vivian Elaine Hayes; Hayes Culous Jr $750,000
4504 Colorado Nashville 37209 11/10 Shields Vivian S Deal Angela Pickney; Deal James Adam $750,000
7917 Indian Springs Nashville 37221 11/16 Bonner Daniel Henderson Sr; Bonner Kimi Danielle Black Loren; Black Luann $750,000
5210A Tennessee Nashville 37209 11/18 Morris Jackson M Elliott Dev LLC $750,000
408 Summit Oaks Nashville 37221 11/7 Allen Nicole Elizabeth; Menard Christopher Larson Creta Yvonne $750,000
6028 Manor Brentwood 37027 11/1 Cheek Hollie Russell; Cheek Matthew Eugene Boyce Jeffrey S; Boyce Kimberly T $749,900
815 Main Nashville 37206 11/7 Melton Heather A Avenue On Main GP $749,900
6318 Edsel Nashville 37209 11/7 Chau Kelly; Chau Khanh C Jp Holding LLC $749,900
1807 5th Nashville 37208 11/23 Ciolino Jackson Taylor Allamong Alex Parker; Becker Mia Isabella $749,000
6316 Edsel Nashville 37209 11/23 Matthews Cynthia B; Matthews Rawn D Jp Holding LLC $749,000
3527 Nebraska Nashville 37209 11/2 Jarrell Kelton Eshragh Sheila $740,000
2740 Greenside Nashville 37206 11/14 Cook Andrew Stephen McKissack Jacob Eli $735,000
3510 Sanford Nashville 37211 11/1 Cruz Nohemi Morales; Mendoza Gerardo Perry Allen $735,000
3737 End Nashville 37205 11/14 Poggemeyer Frederick Chinn Willa Kay; Henley David $730,000
1009 Heathfield Brentwood 37027 11/18 Smith David Samuel; Smith Jennifer Pilon Horner Maribeth M $727,000
1905 Liberty Nashville 37215 11/18 Shield Katherine R; Shield Stephen W Chappell George Lindsay II; Chappell Susan O $725,000
609 Brentlawn Nashville 37220 11/3 Lockwood Molly; Lockwood Patrick Kersten Kent L; Kersten Margaret G $725,000
710 Powers Nashville 37206 11/22 Rublin David Matthew Parsons David E; Parsons Tori B $725,000
3700 Murphy Nashville 37209 11/10 Fox Edward; Fox Mary Anne Hodge Claire Marie Fox; Hodge Lucas King Fox; Hodge Lucas King $720,000
522A Bend Nashville 37209 11/17 Ogletree Cooper Powell; Ogletree William Dawson Strength David; Strength Mary; Rolandelli Mary $720,000
2103 Pontotoc Nashville 37206 11/3 Harris Sandra Alexander Glenn H; Broadrick Gary M $715,000
721 Bradford Nashville 37204 11/16 Gorney Michael L; Gorney Susan K Amstutz Chloe; Amstutz Kameron $700,000
1511 Lochaven Brentwood 37027 11/23 Mitchell Hubert Jr; Mitchell Phyllis C MTM Inv LLC $700,000
203 POLK Nashville 37210 11/4 Akbari Alexa; Haney Michael Taylor Cobalt Ventures LLC $700,000

