Top Davidson County residential sales for November 2022

|6132 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|11/22
|Akdamar Dara L; Akdamar Erol R
|Encore Construction LLC
|$5,300,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/2
|Melissa Shea Metz Revocable Trust
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$4,650,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/22
|Janet B Warfield Family Trust
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$4,540,000
|101 Clydelan
|Nashville
|37205
|11/7
|Denney Theodore Walton III
|Gemini-Clydelan GP
|$4,040,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/16
|Revelette Mason
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$3,992,600
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/1
|Kelly Pappas Crockett Revocable Trust
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$3,877,600
|1707 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|11/7
|Jemley Charles Lewis; Jemley Sherri
|1707 Ashwood LLC
|$3,790,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/16
|Ware Don Harvey; Ware Linda Hawkins
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$3,660,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/22
|Winter Season RE Trust
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$3,600,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/8
|King Tyler
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$3,500,000
|4515 Carlton
|Nashville
|37215
|11/8
|Van Dyke Lee F
|3910 Kimpalong LLC
|$3,500,000
|407 Brookfield
|Nashville
|37205
|11/2
|407 W Brookfield Avenue Trust
|Ctn Holdco LLC
|$3,425,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/17
|Andrews David S; Andrews Maryanne P
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$3,381,900
|2209 Cumberwell Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/2
|Michael & Jill McCluskey Family Revocable Trust Amended And Restated
|Bailey Allison; Bailey Joshua A; Carney C Loy
|$3,125,000
|2847 Sugar Tree
|Nashville
|37215
|11/10
|2847 Sugartree Road Revocable Living Trust
|Ross Jessica Kuess; Ross Matthew D
|$3,100,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/8
|Chargerco Properties LLC
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$3,060,000
|1710 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|11/8
|Dennis Robert
|Sansiveri Development LLC
|$3,050,000
|147 Robin
|Nashville
|37205
|11/9
|Aaronson Oran
|Montgomery Kevin D; Rinne Pekka
|$3,000,000
|3504 Amanda
|Nashville
|37215
|11/3
|Wilson Amanda; Wilson Phillip
|Shepard Bradley; Shepard Kimberly G
|$2,900,000
|1306 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|11/15
|Cummings Erin; Cummings Stephen
|Odessa & Carter Properties LLC
|$2,825,000
|775 Newberry
|Nashville
|37205
|11/4
|Gallmann Minette B; Gallmann William H IV
|Owens Jerry W
|$2,650,000
|4002 Copeland
|Nashville
|37215
|11/7
|Pitts Amy; Pitts Christian
|Beckman Joshua A; Beckman Lauren E; Drumwright J Carlton
|$2,650,000
|3911 Albert
|Nashville
|37204
|11/14
|McCreight Kelly D; McCreight Mary A
|Blue Sky Horizon GP
|$2,650,000
|1725 Stokes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|Alexander Casey Blackburn; Alexander Sunni
|Perry Allen; Perry Leah
|$2,570,500
|1009 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|11/17
|Glendale Lane Trust
|Soul Trust
|$2,490,000
|3516 Hilldale
|Nashville
|37215
|11/14
|Dauchot Joint Revocable Living Trust; Dauchot Dauchot Joint Revocable Living Trust
|Wimbledon Corner LLC
|$2,476,438
|1042A Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|11/15
|Brooks-Horrar Krista; Horrar James
|Glass Charlotte D; Vann Daryl B; Vann Evin Pat; Glass Larry D
|$2,450,000
|112 High Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/2
|Presley Martha; Tran Danny
|Davis Jeffrey; Davis Michele
|$2,399,000
|1806 Beech
|Nashville
|37203
|11/3
|Rey Derek C; Rey Holly
|Biddle Enterprises Inc
|$2,350,000
|4702 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|11/7
|Randall Henry Pettus IV; Randall Lindsay Voigt
|Colclasure Co LLC
|$2,282,080
|4807 Belmont Park
|Nashville
|37215
|11/14
|Allred Cecil L; Allred Megan
|Culpepper Amy; Culpepper John
|$2,120,000
|107 38th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/2
|Deeth Jonathan
|Gavi Group LLC
|$2,065,000
|205 Carden
|Nashville
|37205
|11/2
|Ledbetter Molly Eliza
|Equitable Trust Co Trustee; Susan G Lipman Trust
|$1,945,000
|1102 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|11/15
|Kevin Smith 2014 Irrevocable Trust
|Cummings Erin; Cummings Stephen
|$1,790,000
|3912 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|11/1
|Lucas Carolyn Platt; Lucas Daniel Caldwell Jr
|Slinger Lisa
|$1,725,000
|5812 Woodland Hills
|Nashville
|37211
|11/16
|Strength David Christopher; Strength Mary Katherine
|Gill Bruce D; Turner James D
|$1,711,950
|206 9th
|Nashville
|37206
|11/14
|HVH Five Points LLC
|Mn9 LLC
|$1,700,000
|1321 Pillow
|Nashville
|37203
|11/4
|Pillow LLC
|Core Holdings LLC
|$1,700,000
|2111 Natchez
|Nashville
|37212
|11/15
|Hodge Claire Marie Fox; Hodge Lucas King Fox
|Dreaminc
|$1,699,000
|609 Oak Forest
|Antioch
|37013
|11/17
|Kre Bt Property Owner LLC
|Bt Aspen Borrower LLC
|$1,692,774
|814 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|11/15
|Cln Nashville LLC
|Alexander Susan
|$1,675,000
|5855 Ashland
|Nashville
|37215
|11/1
|Tony And Gail Blades Map Trust
|Pigg Gail P
|$1,650,000
|1009 Acklen
|Nashville
|37203
|11/23
|Werner Sara Ann
|Jake Wisely Trust
|$1,650,000
|3727 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/8
|Caamano Danilo; Caamano Maret
|BRG LLC
|$1,610,396
|3725 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/3
|Davidovich Kenzie; Davidovich Ryan
|BRG LLC
|$1,600,000
|2017 Galbraith
|Nashville
|37215
|11/8
|Joy S Crowther Revocable Trust
|Gyarmati Krista A; Harris Paige M
|$1,600,000
|2710 Valley Brook
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|Wiley Susan Neal Williams; Wiley Zachary David Regier
|Sulkowski Behnaz B; Sulkowski James P
|$1,600,000
|128 37th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/22
|McClanahan Trisha C
|Hahn Family Revocable Living Trust
|$1,550,000
|816 Saussy
|Nashville
|37205
|11/18
|Grewal Inder Raj; Majhail Navneet S
|Paulk Jonathan; Paulk Mallory L
|$1,540,000
|3600 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|11/10
|Jennings Jessica; Jennings Stephen T
|University School 0f Nashville
|$1,500,000
|837 Clayton
|Nashville
|37204
|11/23
|Dzierzynski Brian; Halperin Kyra
|Stelzner Mark; Stelzner Yasha Morehouse
|$1,499,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|11/7
|Colbeth Family Trust Agreement
|Patel Nimesh; Patel Nitesh; Patel Shilpa
|$1,425,000
|232 Craighead
|Nashville
|37205
|11/14
|Frock Benjamin Daniel; Wittenberg Alexandra Marie
|Gomez Joseph A; Gomez Julia
|$1,408,000
|3406 Love
|Nashville
|37212
|11/3
|Campbell Darby Ryan
|Richie Sarah D
|$1,350,000
|5004 Brentview
|Nashville
|37220
|11/18
|Falkner Marc; Reid Kristi
|Smith Deborah U; Smith E Lee Jr
|$1,340,000
|320 Chamberlin
|Nashville
|37209
|11/2
|Hoffman Kevin Michael; Kemme Sarah Jeanne
|Ridgemont Homes LLC
|$1,300,000
|705 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|11/14
|MacEachern Patrick Blaise; MacEachern Brianna
|Cary Dana T; Cary James P
|$1,265,000
|6230 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|11/1
|Havens Hunter; Havens Julia
|Bader Carolyn; Bater Carolyn
|$1,250,000
|1101 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|11/14
|Raley Terrell Kristen
|Porter Road Partners JV
|$1,250,000
|1806 6th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/23
|Diana Michael Weldon; Kerner Brittney
|Meehan Shawn
|$1,235,000
|5409 Cochran
|Nashville
|37220
|11/22
|Cochran Ellen T; Cochran Robert T III
|Hahn Curt; Hahn Curtis
|$1,213,910
|3297 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|11/10
|Barrier Laura E; Slaughter John C
|Marois Rene
|$1,190,000
|6001 Dunham Springs
|Nashville
|37205
|11/1
|Spivey John Mark
|Janice N Krohn Revocable Trust
|$1,160,000
|3813 Hilldale
|Nashville
|37215
|11/1
|Harris Danny H III
|Schwinn Paul; Schwinn Penny
|$1,157,500
|3205 Granny White
|Nashville
|37204
|11/16
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|Lassan Edward P; Lassan Judy L
|$1,150,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|11/23
|Halper Stacy; Halper Steve
|Bryant Hattie; Camber Bruce
|$1,125,000
|604 Hume
|Nashville
|37208
|11/14
|Bonaccorso Philip; Burns Fiona
|Keene Kyle E; Keene Sarah J
|$1,125,000
|2131 Goodrich
|Nashville
|37218
|11/2
|Goodrich 15 LLC
|E3 Vistas At North Point LLC
|$1,112,773
|2131 Goodrich
|Nashville
|37218
|11/2
|Goodrich 23
|E3 Vistas At North Point LLC
|$1,111,864
|3815 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/1
|Hawley Heather Elizabeth Gilbert; Hawley Phillip Hunter
|Dickson Faye S; Dickson James L
|$1,101,000
|1309 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|11/7
|Elledge Whitaker Scott; Johnson Hillary; Johnson Manuel
|Murphy Cindy A; Murphy Kristy L
|$1,100,000
|1206 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|Air Fox LLC
|Weeks Angela R; Weeks Anthony G
|$1,100,000
|131 Abbeywood
|Nashville
|37215
|11/3
|Beard Mary Helen
|Siemens Melanie R; Tenllado Albert
|$1,095,000
|119 Abbeywood
|Nashville
|37215
|11/18
|Affolter Nathan; Ip Amanda Mun-Ting
|Moore Aimee Catherine; Moore Cherie Meyer; Moore Timothy Meyer
|$1,090,000
|505 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|11/1
|505F Wedgewood LLC
|Wiltz Bradley Robert; Wiltz Lisa Ann; Bell Logan
|$1,075,000
|1604 Ash Valley
|Nashville
|37215
|11/14
|Hood Evans; Hood Melissa
|Gotterer Gerald S; Gotterer Shelley M
|$1,065,000
|1123 Lipscomb
|Nashville
|37204
|11/2
|Harris Jonathan; Harris Karen
|Chen Robert L
|$1,050,000
|2127 Goodrich
|Nashville
|37218
|11/23
|Windon Kimberly; Windon Ronald Jr
|E3 Vistas At North Point LLC
|$1,050,000
|1908 Warfield
|Nashville
|37215
|11/14
|Melnyk John; Melnyk John; Melnyk John
|Mankin Andy
|$1,050,000
|1616 End
|Nashville
|37203
|11/2
|Adkins Randal Scott II
|Matas Joshua
|$1,030,000
|714 Setliff
|Nashville
|37206
|11/7
|Thorn Tim
|Anderson Thomas J; Hickey Caitlin B
|$1,025,000
|318B Rosebank
|Nashville
|37206
|11/7
|Dunevant Rachel M; Sherer Jacob A
|Ramirez Livia; Smith Garry J; Smith Livia R
|$1,015,000
|1226 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|11/3
|1226 Martin Street LLC
|Hunter Joshua; Pohlman Christopher J Jr
|$1,012,500
|725 Hart
|Nashville
|37206
|11/16
|Patel Nimish Dhiraj; Patel Sheetal Bharat
|Harris Richard J; Springdale Dev LLC
|$1,008,000
|1229 Battlefield
|Nashville
|37215
|11/2
|Anderson Elizabeth; Anderson Gary M Jr
|Booker Laura N; Booker Mike
|$1,004,990
|146 Kenner
|Nashville
|37205
|11/7
|Angelov Petar Angelov; Angelova Helen Julianne Lackey
|Rowland Robert Allan; Rowland Tamara Hearon
|$1,000,000
|2817 White Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|11/10
|Bars Hooper Holdings LLC
|Stonegate Acquisitions LLC
|$1,000,000
|903B Potter
|Nashville
|37206
|11/2
|Edgley Gavin; Edgley Leanne Wright
|C-Rob Inv LLC
|$995,000
|802 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|11/15
|Keiner Revocable Trust
|Malenfant Susan Bolwell; Malenfant Timothy; Bolwell-Malenfant Susan
|$990,000
|4102 Albert
|Nashville
|37204
|11/7
|Hoffman Benjamin Mark; Hoffman Jennifer Goldstein
|Iranmanesh Sina; Robinson Jamie
|$985,000
|4309 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|11/15
|Mandell Frances Victoria; Martin Jonathan James
|Hollahan Beth J; Hollahan Paul J
|$985,000
|200 Douglas
|Nashville
|37207
|11/4
|Anticoli Jason T; Plank Holly
|Cruzen Street Partners
|$975,000
|415 Bushnell
|Nashville
|37206
|11/9
|Finn Holdings LLC
|Cook James; Cook James Howard Jr; Cook Jennifer; Cook Jennifer Gingery
|$950,000
|978 Youngs
|Nashville
|37207
|11/2
|Chase Lidia; Chase Terry
|Totty Derek; Totty Elizabeth
|$950,000
|4117 Brandywine Pointe
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/10
|Herndon Jason; Herndon Kayla
|Teaters Courtney Lauren; Teaters Matthew Ryan
|$950,000
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|11/3
|415 Church Street Trust
|Eckert Brian; Eckert Nancy
|$940,000
|1037 Saint Andrews
|Nashville
|37204
|11/22
|Cottrell Patricia J
|Meade Elise; Meade Russell II; Rafoth Ryan
|$940,000
|1700A Sherwood
|Nashville
|37216
|11/2
|Capra Andrew Eugene; Capra Monique Villa
|Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC
|$922,500
|3721 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/22
|Nero Kelly
|Koch Jack L; Koch Rachel C
|$915,000
|2817 White Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|11/8
|Stonegate Acquisitions LLC
|Adams Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement
|$910,000
|1130 Cahal
|Nashville
|37206
|11/14
|Timo6 LLC; Timo6 LLC; Timo6 LLC
|Hull Michael; Hull Michael; Hull Michael
|$910,000
|3506 Murphy
|Nashville
|37205
|11/2
|Eljack Custom Homes LLC
|Meason Emilie B; Meason William L III
|$900,000
|1502 Lischey
|Nashville
|37207
|11/7
|Irwin Nicholas; Miller Mark
|Meehan Shawn
|$900,000
|4032 General Bate
|Nashville
|37204
|11/14
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|Thomas Myles E; Thomas Myles E; Thomas Myles E
|$900,000
|309 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|11/22
|Safe Harbor Const LLC
|Willis Donald Charles; Willis Susan Lockie; Pilkinton Cathey Lou Willis
|$900,000
|907 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|11/2
|Tilton Scott
|Kalodimos Karin D; King Rodney M
|$892,500
|412 Village Hall
|Nashville
|37215
|11/22
|Rutherford Sally J; Wagner Glenn N
|Chrisley Elizabeth Faye
|$890,000
|2101 Hobbs
|Nashville
|37215
|11/2
|Vekovius Gay T; Vekovius William A
|Williams Tracey C
|$886,000
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|11/1
|Johnson Pamela Bird; Johnson Roy Allen
|Evans Angela; Evans Terry
|$881,500
|1004 Halcyon
|Nashville
|37204
|11/23
|Stackhouse Troy Wayne
|Ss Porter LLC
|$875,000
|216 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37205
|11/2
|Caldwell Emma Katherine
|Blane Hayden Lash; Blane James Brent
|$875,000
|935 Barnes
|Antioch
|37013
|11/18
|Uram Chad; Uram Stephanie
|Oswald Norma
|$865,000
|3509 Geneva
|Nashville
|37209
|11/4
|Holt Anthony F; Holt Marcia B
|Judkins John; Blankenship Katherine
|$865,000
|1201 Chapel
|Nashville
|37206
|11/10
|Youngdahl Catherine C
|Bitton Ayal; Bitton Pamela Gail; Siegelaub Pamela Gail
|$864,000
|1806 Rosewood
|Nashville
|37212
|11/16
|Beautiful Southern Dev LLC
|Purtle Raymond E Jr; Purtle Sharon A
|$852,500
|502 Arrington
|Nashville
|37207
|11/18
|Usry Sonja
|Cruzen Street Partners
|$850,000
|917 Beechmont
|Nashville
|37206
|11/17
|Lobdell Kelsey Kisner; Lobdell Tristan Oliver
|Bmb Properties
|$825,000
|640 Devon
|Nashville
|37220
|11/4
|Adkisson Joanna B; Phillips Timothy Scott
|Deberry Hunter; Deberry Lauren
|$825,000
|1006 Halcyon
|Nashville
|37204
|11/23
|Stringfellow Ryan N
|Ss Porter LLC
|$825,000
|423B AMERICAN
|
|3709
|11/18
|Do Sen; Nguyen Trinh
|Ls-Tg Home Fund LLC
|$825,000
|3817 Cross Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|11/4
|Griffin Family Enterprises LLC; Sheriff Brandon S
|Pitts Amy P; Pitts Christian
|$815,000
|1405 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|11/2
|II Stacks LLC
|Collins Deborah F; Ensley John E; Ensley Theodore R Jr; Lewis Melanie E; Reynolds Teresa A; Ensley Theodore R Estate; Hammonds Rhonda G
|$815,000
|1200 Pierce
|Madison
|37115
|11/22
|Berns Steven
|Wilson Jo Anne
|$813,000
|537A Stevenson
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|Landis Ann
|HR Inv LLC
|$810,000
|4515 Carlton
|Nashville
|37215
|11/8
|Martinez Chris; Porro Kiara
|404 Achievement Trust
|$810,000
|3607 Rainbow
|Nashville
|37204
|11/2
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|King Benjamin; King Heather B
|$800,000
|5065 Marc
|Nashville
|37211
|11/10
|Swearingen Kylie
|501 Wilson Trust
|$800,000
|4201 Belmont
|Nashville
|37215
|11/15
|Bars Hooper Holdings LLC
|Duke Trust
|$800,000
|5807 Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|11/1
|Stephens Elaine; Stephens Michael
|Frank Niki Sue; Frank Zachary Lee
|$799,000
|6517 Brownlee
|Nashville
|37205
|11/16
|Reid Andrea; Reid Rusty
|Little Emily B; Little Robert M
|$795,000
|410 Village Hall
|Nashville
|37215
|11/16
|Hardison David Hatton; Mintmire Beverly Meadows
|Brandon Charles W III; Brandon Martha Dillon
|$795,000
|853 Belton
|Nashville
|37205
|11/15
|Tate Clay; Tidwell Jason
|Alexandre Renata Betulah; Alexandre-Kloss Renata
|$784,320
|1204 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|11/18
|Belmont Real Estate Holdings II LLC
|Urban Capital LLC
|$775,000
|370 Herron
|Nashville
|37210
|11/2
|Terraform Engineering LLC
|Bird Michael; Bird Nicole
|$775,000
|4808 Wyoming
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|Golf Brothers Homes LLC
|Creative Rei LLC
|$775,000
|5039 Cougar
|Joelton
|37080
|11/4
|Carney-Dowdy Hazel; Dowdy Ryan Lowell
|Lyall Claudelle E; Lyall Donald E
|$769,900
|416 Summit Oaks
|Nashville
|37221
|11/16
|Alexandre Renata
|Beggi Verina; Grimaldi Federica
|$765,000
|328 Bournemouth
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/3
|Vodney Randall; Vodney Sally L
|Baltz Annalisa; Baltz Joshua
|$765,000
|2941 Dundee
|Nashville
|37214
|11/3
|Boyle Bailey; Boyle Scott
|2941 McGavock Pike LLC
|$756,000
|1504 Dallas
|Nashville
|37212
|11/2
|Ganser Suzan; Ganser Glen
|Caruthers Diedra; Futrell-Jobe Wysheka Y
|$755,000
|2601 Sunset
|Nashville
|37212
|11/18
|Robert L Mohlenkamp Tua
|Junia Jody Allan
|$750,000
|106 Park
|Nashville
|37204
|11/22
|Davis Katherine Yager; Davis Wallis Michael
|Rogan Alice; Amdur Leonard
|$750,000
|2519 Heiman
|Nashville
|37208
|11/14
|Blue Chip Investments LLC
|Gross Vivian Elaine Hayes; Hayes Culous Jr
|$750,000
|4504 Colorado
|Nashville
|37209
|11/10
|Shields Vivian S
|Deal Angela Pickney; Deal James Adam
|$750,000
|7917 Indian Springs
|Nashville
|37221
|11/16
|Bonner Daniel Henderson Sr; Bonner Kimi Danielle
|Black Loren; Black Luann
|$750,000
|5210A Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|11/18
|Morris Jackson M
|Elliott Dev LLC
|$750,000
|408 Summit Oaks
|Nashville
|37221
|11/7
|Allen Nicole Elizabeth; Menard Christopher
|Larson Creta Yvonne
|$750,000
|6028 Manor
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/1
|Cheek Hollie Russell; Cheek Matthew Eugene
|Boyce Jeffrey S; Boyce Kimberly T
|$749,900
|815 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|11/7
|Melton Heather A
|Avenue On Main GP
|$749,900
|6318 Edsel
|Nashville
|37209
|11/7
|Chau Kelly; Chau Khanh C
|Jp Holding LLC
|$749,900
|1807 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/23
|Ciolino Jackson Taylor
|Allamong Alex Parker; Becker Mia Isabella
|$749,000
|6316 Edsel
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|Matthews Cynthia B; Matthews Rawn D
|Jp Holding LLC
|$749,000
|3527 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|11/2
|Jarrell Kelton
|Eshragh Sheila
|$740,000
|2740 Greenside
|Nashville
|37206
|11/14
|Cook Andrew Stephen
|McKissack Jacob Eli
|$735,000
|3510 Sanford
|Nashville
|37211
|11/1
|Cruz Nohemi Morales; Mendoza Gerardo
|Perry Allen
|$735,000
|3737 End
|Nashville
|37205
|11/14
|Poggemeyer Frederick
|Chinn Willa Kay; Henley David
|$730,000
|1009 Heathfield
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/18
|Smith David Samuel; Smith Jennifer Pilon
|Horner Maribeth M
|$727,000
|1905 Liberty
|Nashville
|37215
|11/18
|Shield Katherine R; Shield Stephen W
|Chappell George Lindsay II; Chappell Susan O
|$725,000
|609 Brentlawn
|Nashville
|37220
|11/3
|Lockwood Molly; Lockwood Patrick
|Kersten Kent L; Kersten Margaret G
|$725,000
|710 Powers
|Nashville
|37206
|11/22
|Rublin David Matthew
|Parsons David E; Parsons Tori B
|$725,000
|3700 Murphy
|Nashville
|37209
|11/10
|Fox Edward; Fox Mary Anne
|Hodge Claire Marie Fox; Hodge Lucas King Fox; Hodge Lucas King
|$720,000
|522A Bend
|Nashville
|37209
|11/17
|Ogletree Cooper Powell; Ogletree William Dawson
|Strength David; Strength Mary; Rolandelli Mary
|$720,000
|2103 Pontotoc
|Nashville
|37206
|11/3
|Harris Sandra
|Alexander Glenn H; Broadrick Gary M
|$715,000
|721 Bradford
|Nashville
|37204
|11/16
|Gorney Michael L; Gorney Susan K
|Amstutz Chloe; Amstutz Kameron
|$700,000
|1511 Lochaven
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/23
|Mitchell Hubert Jr; Mitchell Phyllis C
|MTM Inv LLC
|$700,000
|203 POLK
|Nashville
|37210
|11/4
|Akbari Alexa; Haney Michael Taylor
|Cobalt Ventures LLC
|$700,000