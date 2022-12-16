Key still providing pointers, if not points, for Lady Vols

VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

While Tamari Key will spend the rest of this season on the sidelines due to blood clots in her lungs, teammates say they can still count on her leadership and guidance. -- Tennessee Athletics/Utsports.Com

The news came as a shock, yet also with a sense of relief. The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team announced last week that Tamari Key, a four-year starter, will miss the remainder of the season after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs.

Key will receive care under the guidance of the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Tennessee athletics team physicians. She is expected to make a full recovery, the team reports.

For all she brings to the court for the Lady Vols, her teammates and coaches say they care much more about Key as a person. The fear that something more serious could have happened before she received medical care was a sobering reminder of how precious life can be.

“I’m just thankful that they are able to correct it, and we just gotta keep moving. Now we’re playing for her,” UT senior guard Jordan Horston says. “But she’s still here, she still has a voice, still has a big role for us, and we’re just going to dedicate this to her.”

The 6-foot-6 Key averaged 10.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a junior in 2021-22 and was a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s top center. Key, the program’s career blocks leader, entered this season as a preseason All-SEC first-team selection and was on the Naismith Trophy watch list.

The Lady Vols defeated Wright State 96-57 at Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday in the first game since learning of Key’s condition. The Lady Vols coaching staff wore T-shirts bearing Key’s image from one of her name, image and likeness (NIL) deals to display their support for the North Carolina native.

“That first game back without her was gonna be tough,” Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said. “We had to all kind of process that as well, even just as we sat down on the bench – she sat down right there and that was hard to see. But proud of our team, they’re pushing through and they understand ... you’ve got to keep fighting and keep pushing, playing for each other and playing for her.”

The Lady Vols face an even bigger challenge this weekend when they take on No. 2 Stanford at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California, Sunday at 3 p.m. EST in a game televised by ABC.

It hasn’t been the start of the season the Lady Vols envisioned. They dropped below .500 at one point and are no longer ranked after starting the season at No. 5.

Senior transfer guard Rickea Jackson was benched for two games in what was termed a “coach’s decision” before returning to the court against Wright State.

Key’s veteran presence in the UT lineup will be sorely missed, but her presence at games can still provide great value and some perspective.

“We’re very thankful that she’s going to be OK, that they were able to catch it early,” UT sophomore guard Sara Puckett says. “She still has a big role on the team and she’s going to be a big voice for us. I think that’s really good for us and just something we need, a consistent voice there.”

Harper witnessed the impact against Wright State.

“Earlier today, I saw her pull Jillian aside and tell her something small,” Harper says, referring to sophomore transfer forward Jillian Hollingshead. “Those moments, those little nuggets that she’s sharing are so valuable, and it gives her teammates confidence. So I’m glad to get her back and there is – there’s a calming reassurance when she’s around. That’s good for her teammates and for her.”

After an emotional few days dealing with the medical news, Horston says she felt a sense of comfort with Key in the building.

“Just having her on the bench is calming,” Horston said. “That’s my best friend and she helps me through everything. So just seeing her and feeling her presence is all I need.”

The Tennessee athletics medical staff has experience dealing with Key’s condition. Former UT offensive lineman Trey Smith suffered from blood clots in his lungs during his All-American career for the Vols. He returned to the field and is now thriving in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the game against Wright State, UT fans found ways to showcase their own support of Key. Little girls held signs decorated with hearts and messages for her to get well soon. They wore her NIL shirts and shouted encouragement from the stands.

The Lady Vols realize Key will likely ride a roller coaster of emotions over the next few months as she deals with being off the court and monitoring her health.

They want to do whatever is needed to help her stay positive. They are grateful she will still be around them. They know the outcome could have been worse.

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” Horston says. “But we’re all going to be there for her, we’re all going to support her and love her.”