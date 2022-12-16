Autry’s absence biggest factor in Titans’ pass rush woes

VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

Defensive end Denico Autry still leads the Titans in sacks, despite missing three games. -- Photo By Wade Payne | Ap

Defense was supposed to carry this Tennessee Titans football team through the rough spots this season. And for a while, it did just that. Their effort in an overtime loss at Kansas City was one of their more remarkable efforts.

But as the injuries kept mounting, the defense eventually broke under the strain. The Titans have been able to withstand the loss of Harold Landry, intermittent losses of Bud Dupree and even Jeffery Simmons playing only on one healthy ankle.

What they have not been able to overcome, however, is the loss of Denico Autry.

Since Autry went out during the win at Green Bay, the Titans are winless and have managed just three quarterback sacks. And despite missing the past three games, Autry still leads the team in sacks with seven.

No pass rush means the pass coverage is getting exposed. The Titans have given up 270 yards passing to Joe Burrow and the Bengals; 380 yards to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles and 368 yards to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars without Autry.

And it’s not just Autry. The numbers were made much worse Sunday by the absence of the team’s top cornerback, Kristian Fulton, and top coverage linebacker, David Long, whose absence no doubt helped to explain a career day for Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (10 catches, 162 yards and two scores).

For the Titans, there are two things to watch in the coming weeks:

• The standings. The Titans can be thankful they still have a two-game edge with four to play, despite the current slide.

• The injury report, which is about all the hope the Titans have remaining. If they can somehow wrap up the division, perhaps their fortunes might change if Autry, Fulton and Long (currently on IR) could get healthy for any postseason action.