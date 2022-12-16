VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

Rutherford Chamber 101. An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Wreaths Across America

A remembrance ceremony at Gallatin City Cemetery to honor veterans. Gallatin City Cemetery, 250 cemetery Avenue. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Kidsville at the Parthenon

Families with children ages 12 and younger can enter the Parthenon for free. A Kidsville team member will be taking applications at the entrance beginning at 10:30 a.m., and children will immediately be able to participate in activity and craft stations. Storytelling or special guest begins at 11. Program ends at 11:45 a.m. Parthenon Nashville, 2500 West End Ave. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Kidsville Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the beginning of winter and the longest night of the year with wreath making, a luminary trail through the forest, campfires, s’mores, astronomy, music and more. Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Highway 100. 3-7 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Marshmallow Hikes

Spend time with family and friends with a hike in the wintery woods followed by roasted marshmallow and hot chocolate. Fee: $10 per hiker. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Additional dates: Dec. 23, 27-31. Jan. 7, 14. Information

THROUGH DEC. 24

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes, 1,000-plus silk lanterns and decorated displays. Santa will visit each night through Dec. 24. Single-night admission: Adults & teens: $19, Children 2-12: $15. Members receive $2 off admission. Parking: $8 per car. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Kentucky and Iowa marching bands square off at 6 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. Free event. Information

SATURDAY DEC. 31

Music City Bowl

Iowa and Kentucky square off in the 25th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live

Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Live music featuring Brooks and Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and the Zac Brown Band. The evening is filled with live music, fireworks, confetti and the Music Note Drop at midnight. Free. Information

New Year’s Eve Mule Drop

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Historic Downtown Columbia this year. Enjoy music, fun and food trucks. Raise a toast to the New Year with great music, fireworks and confetti cannons full of wishes for the best New Year Ever. Free. 8 p.m. Information