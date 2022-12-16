Is a college degree really the tool you need?

VOL. 46 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 16, 2022

The Greatest Generation achieved its greatness with a high school diploma. The ambitious kids of the 1960s found their way up the economic ladder with a college education. Since then, a college degree has been the symbolic ideal of higher educational achievement.

But in a tech-driven and service-driven economy, many critical jobs don’t actually require a university degree. Technical training gives students a more compact and job-focused experience – great for learners who want to train for good jobs in a realistic time period.

Plenty of people still attend university, but since 2012 the percentage of men completing a four-year college degree has slowed, and some predictions for college enrollment are dire as the post-2008 baby bust nears college age.

Maybe the balance shifted between the cost of a college education and the returns. Or an economic upturn provided abundant good jobs that don’t require a degree.

Whatever the reason, the population seeking four-year degrees appears to have maxed out.

Midstate programs, schools and institutes are filling up with students focused on career and technical education and early post-secondary opportunities. Demand is robust for grads who are work-ready in areas like telecom and solar power, property management, child care, plumbing and electric, accounting, IT support, health care, medical records and more.

The fact is there’s never been a better time to think “further” education rather than “higher” education.

Athens of the South

For well over a century, Nashville has been a leader in higher education. By the 1890s, the city had a half-dozen colleges and universities, which led to Nashville’s “Athens of the South” moniker.

The U.S. work landscape has shifted and, after decades of white-collar jobs out-paying other jobs, the early 2010s saw rising wages in hands-on jobs. Dental hygienist and medical secretary were expected. But bicycle repair? The biggest surprise on the list paid 40% more than the previous decade.

It was a perhaps a harbinger for 2021, when the top-10 growth jobs per the Bureau of Labor Statistics were home health, cooks, software developers, fast food, general and operations managers, servers, registered nurses, laborers and freight, material movers/logistics, stockers and order fillers.

Training for more than half of those fields is available for Metro high school students through the Academies of Nashville program. (www.mnps.org/learn/academics/academies-of-nashville/choosing-an-academy)

Industries sponsor some of the paths. At McGavock High School, for instance, students can learn at the CMT Academy of Digital Design & Communication, Aegis Science Corp Academy of Life Science and Law or the Gaylord Opryland Academy of Hospitality & Business Finance.

Nine students from academies at Stratford STEM, John Overton and Hillsboro High Schools won grant money from Vanderbilt’s Interdisciplinary Science and Research program for scientific research projects on fuel economy, goat behavior and crows’ facial recognition.

For teens who want to go straight to work, pursuing a path through these academies is a solid resume builder.

MNPS Early College High School program is another way teens can vault into the labor market. Juniors and seniors can attend college-level courses and earn an associate degree in information systems, diagnostic medicine, health care, business administration, mechanical engineering, hospitality and entertainment management, among other fields.

Metro’s ‘homegrown’ teachers

Speaking of vaulting into the labor market, Metro Nashville Public Schools found itself innovating to fill jobs of its own: teaching positions.

The MNPS open jobs list includes about 260 unfilled positions for licensed classroom teachers. So Metro used its superpowers to transform support staff into instructors.

The “Grow Your Own” partnership with Tennessee Department of Education and four teacher training programs allows MNPS support staff to receive a no-cost education that prepares them to teach in Metro schools.

The first cohort of employees started in 2021-22, and many of them are now job-embedded teachers throughout the district. A new cohort has gotten started as paraprofessionals.

Jared Freihoefer, a member of the first cohort and now a first-year special education teacher at Harris-Hillman School, says the Grow Your Own program gave him education access he needed to achieve his goal of becoming a teacher.

Health care

Nashville has a long history of health care innovation and a hub of the industry. That has included a history of training its own workforce. For instance, Nashville General Hospital School of Health Sciences trained its own X-ray techs for decades because it was a hard-to-fill job.

Now the school also offers training in electrocardiographic tech, phlebotomy and certified nursing assistant. Certified nurse assistants/care partners are among the most in-demand workers. Locally, Ascension has 72 unfilled patient care jobs, while Vanderbilt has more than 100.

For the artist who wants to be in the health care business, Tennessee College of Applied Tech offers a dental lab certificate for those who might like to make corrective devices and replacements for natural teeth. The school also has an advanced diploma in practical nursing and dental assisting.

As the business of health care has expanded, so has the need for specialized clerical jobs like billing, coding and health records. Billing and coding are critical to health facility revenue, while medical and dental office managers are always in demand. Nashville State through its Workforce & Community Development initiative has, quite honestly, a dizzying array of medical business offerings.

Other critical jobs include ICD-10 diagnostic coding, medical and dental office management, risk management, transcription, auditing and pharmaceutical sales.

Some of these training programs are just six months – a boon for students and job changers looking for a quick pivot. https://careertraining.ed2go.com/workforce/health-and-fitness-programs

Hospitality

Nashville’s growth is most notable though a visible boom in hotels and restaurants. All those tall silver buildings downtown need hospitality, lodging and culinary workers – as do our longtime and homegrown eateries, breweries and other producers.

Culinary and hospitality are high visibility jobs that get students and young workers into a career lane that can be satisfying on its own, but also has a lot of avenues for growth and advancement. It’s no mystery that it’s a good place to start or restart.

Veteran Nashvillians might remember Opryland Hotel running its own culinary program in the 1990s. That program no longer exists, but Nashville State Community College stepped in with eight targeted offerings in culinary arts, as well as hospitality, management and lodging. Six are technical certificates, or about a year of training, including an internship.

• Culinary Arts A.A.S.

• Culinary Arts Technical Certificate

• Food and Beverage Management Technical Certificate

• Food and Beverage Service Technical Certificate

• Fundamental Cook Technical Certificate

• Hospitality Management A.A.S.

• Hotel Management Technical Certificate

• Lodging Guest Service Technical Certificate

Building Trades

Someone has to excavate, build, plumb, wire, heat and cool the tall silver buildings downtown right? And someone has to build the new condos, tall-skinny homes and cluster homes where new residents settle in the Midstate.

Maybe it’s a Lincoln Tech (www.lincolntech.edu/campus/nashville-tn/programs/heavy-equipment) graduate operating the excavator, earth mover, crane or forklift.

Once the building is underway, Tennessee College of Applied Tech supplies carpenter, electrician helper, plumber helper and general construction workers. All those courses of study offer a certificate in less than two years, while carpenter and general construction are diploma programs.

Statewide, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there are 23,000 construction laborers, 7,400 carpenters, 7,800 plumbers, 13,000 electricians and 7,000 construction equipment operators.

Interesting fact: Although it seems like there’s construction everywhere all the time, Middle Tennessee doesn’t even register in the top-10 areas for construction. At the moment, we’re behind The Villages in Florida; St. George, Utah’ Lake Charles, Louisiana; other Louisiana cities and several western locales.

Car, truck service, repair

As the hub of three interstate highways, Nashville was and is a car-centric place. If you felt like you saw more pandemic-era crazy driving on the interstates, such as the ole last-minute, two-lane power exit, you’re definitely not alone.

Decades of area mechanics trained at Nashville Auto Diesel on Gallatin Road, on the property of the impressive but possibly endangered Renraw Mansion. The business is now run by Lincoln Tech, part of a for-profit chain of technical schools operating in 14 states. The school also trains students for careers in welding, collision repair and diesel technology.

Maybe the crazy Midstate traffic really was just pandemic driving. But it could be like this forever – that’s definitely the state’s take on the future of auto repair. An estimated 4,000 auto repair positions will be open by 2028.