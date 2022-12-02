Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 2, 2022

Tennessee gives books to young students to encourage reading

Updated 7:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced it is partnering with the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation to provide free books to children in kindergarten through second grade.

The decodable book series encourages at-home reading practice to help young learners become stronger readers outside of the classroom, according to a news release. Decodables are books or stories that contain a careful sequence of letter sounds and words to help children practice their phonics and decoding skills. Each pack contains seven booklets filled with stories and words to practice as well as Scholastic books.

"We know early literacy is incredibly important and sets the foundation for a child's education and life after graduation," Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said Wednesday in a news release. She added that the free books will "make reading fun this winter break."

Tennessee families can order one booklet pack for each of their young students at ReadingResources.MyBrightSites.com.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0